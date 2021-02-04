25 Black-Owned Home, Kitchen, Beauty, and Fashion Brands to Shop on Amazon 

In honor of Black History Month, Amazon created a section spotlighting Black-owned brands, from small businesses to popular celebrity-run labels, to make shopping their products and discovering new companies easier than ever. Amazon is also shining a light on the stories of many featured entrepreneurs and artisans. A visit to this special page is sure to introduce you to something new and provide a bit of inspiration, whether you're shopping for your home, closet, or beauty collection.
While shopping may feel like a frivolous act, it's actually one major way you can support people and organizations you care about. When you do your research and find brands with values that align with yours, shopping becomes an investment not only in a product, but in businesses you believe in. And even though shopping directly, whether it be in person or online, makes the most impact, websites like Amazon can help you find and easily buy from under-the-radar brands.
For instance, you can shop art prints for your home from Shea Design and gourmet sauces to stock your pantry shelves with from Trufflin. There are also plenty of fashion and beauty brands just waiting to be discovered. Think cute socks and reusable face masks from Sock Fancy and spa-worthy hand and foot treatments from Footnanny. And don't forget about all of the celebrity labels, including Lionel Richie's eponymous home goods line; Venus Williams' activewear collection, Eleven; Tracee Ellis Ross' hair care brand, Pattern; and Rihanna's lingerie empire, Savage x Fenty.
Keep scrolling to check out 25 Black-owned brands you can shop on Amazon.