10 Handheld Massagers That Are (Almost) as Good as a Trip to the Spa

It’s no secret that Therabody is one of the most popular names in handheld massage devices. The brand’s Instagram has over 370,000 followers, and based on the reviews of the Theragun Prime, it’s easy to see why. Athletes and people with chronic pain all have positive things to say about the massager. “This device literally takes away any sort of knots I have,” said one user. It has five built-in speeds so you can customize the percussions per minute, and it weighs just over two pounds. Plus, the internal lithium-ion battery provides two hours of massage time after a single 80-minute charge. You’ll also get four attachments to target specific muscles and aches and a carrying pouch for neat storage.