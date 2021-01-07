10 Handheld Massagers That Are (Almost) as Good as a Trip to the Spa

Tight shoulders, back aches, and overall muscle soreness can happen at any time. Whether you did a challenging workout, slept funny, or have chronic pain issues, sometimes a massage is in order. However, if you can't make it to a professional chiropractor or massage therapist regularly, you can invest in a handheld massager.
There are all kinds of tools you can buy for pain relief and relaxation on demand, from foot massagers to neck and back massagers. But a handheld device provides the versatility needed to work just about any area on your body in need of some TLC.
"It's important to ensure your massager has a high-quality, preferably quiet motor, a comfortable handle, and customizable attachments to work every area," says Sharon Wysong, a Los Angeles-based massage therapist working on the Soothe platform.
So who makes the best handheld massagers and where can you buy one? There are many top-rated brands available on Amazon, as well as popular options from direct-to-consumer sites like Therabody (previously known as Theragun), which is practically synonymous with muscle recovery tools for athletes.
The best handheld massagers cost anywhere from $30 to $300, so there's something for every budget. Ahead, discover 10 highly rated handheld massagers you can use to alleviate pain, relieve sore muscles, and relax in the comfort of your own home.
The Mighty Bliss electric massager is one of Amazon’s best-selling handheld massage tools, and it has over 4,000 five-star reviews from real customers—even licensed massage therapists approve of it. Its powerful percussion motor relaxes muscles and relieves cramps quickly with the help of six massage heads, and it even has a built-in lithium-ion rechargeable battery that provides two hours of power on a single 60-minute charge. Use the lightweight, cordless device to target knots, spasms, and soreness at home.
It’s no secret that Therabody is one of the most popular names in handheld massage devices. The brand’s Instagram has over 370,000 followers, and based on the reviews of the Theragun Prime, it’s easy to see why. Athletes and people with chronic pain all have positive things to say about the massager. “This device literally takes away any sort of knots I have,” said one user. It has five built-in speeds so you can customize the percussions per minute, and it weighs just over two pounds. Plus, the internal lithium-ion battery provides two hours of massage time after a single 80-minute charge. You’ll also get four attachments to target specific muscles and aches and a carrying pouch for neat storage.
This durable handheld massager provides deep tissue relief for shoulders, legs, feet, and pretty much anywhere else you can reach. It uses dual head percussion to deliver 3,500 pulses per minute and has a 98-inch power cord for flexibility. With three interchangeable massage nodes, you can create the pressure that’s just right for you, while an ergonomic handle allows for comfortable control. Multiple Amazon reviewers say it’s durable and effective.
At just $30, this affordable massager gets the job done. Ideal for neck, back, leg, and foot pain, the device has a dual head and comes with three sets of massage nodes to help you find the shape and pressure that feels best for you. Its motor provides 3,350 pulses per minute, but you can manage the speed and intensity of the massager to fit your needs. “This massager is unbelievable,” one reviewer wrote. “I was concerned that due to its size it would be too heavy to hold, but it is so lightweight… And the massage bulbs are the perfect size.”
Homedics has a top-rated heated massager for an added layer of relaxation for your body. It features two massage heads that you can adjust between four speeds and an ergonomic handle for easy use. What sets it apart from many other similar products is its optional heat setting. Just plug it in, turn it on and use the buttons on the handle to select your settings, from intensity to warmth. Thousands of Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating, and one even said it “worked miracles.”
Ideal for athletes, this deep tissue electric massage includes three different percussion speeds to help muscles warm up and recover. The cordless device weighs just 1.5 pounds and comes with two head attachments so you can easily target your legs, feet, and shoulders. And its modest number of Amazon reviewers confirm it’s lightweight, quiet, and easy to use. “It really works wonders and hits you in all the right places.”
If you’re looking for a compact handheld massager you can take with you on the go or easily stow away at home, the Theragun Mini is a great choice. Although its motor is less powerful than a full-sized Theragun device, it has the same QuietForce Technology that keeps the tool from getting too loud. Plus, it has a longer battery life. The portable device also comes with three speed settings you can adjust for customized muscle relief just about anywhere on your body. “It’s small, lightweight, and not noisy,” one reviewer said. “I take it everywhere I go.”
One of the more affordable cordless massagers you’ll find, this recovery tool from Renpho costs $40 and will last up to 140 minutes after a full charge. It comes with five massage nodes, including a round head and a multi-point head, and it has a silicone handle to prevent it from slipping through your fingertips. You can easily adjust five percussion modes and intensity settings with buttons on the handle, too. With over 23,000 five-star ratings from Amazon customers, the massager is sure to get the job done.
Quiet, powerful, and versatile, the Sportneer massage gun is a high-quality device with a near-perfect rating on Amazon. Built for at-home deep tissue massaging, the tool reaches just 35 to 55 decibels—to put that in perspective, a whisper is about 30 decibels and a normal conversation is about 60. Despite its low noise output, it offers an effective percussion massage with five adjustable speeds and six interchangeable heads for full-body relief. It operates on a rechargeable battery so you don’t have to fuss over cords, and it has a 10-minute automatic shutoff feature for safety.
If you’re looking for a large handheld massager, many Amazon shoppers recommend this tool from Core Products. It has adjustable speed settings and two gripped handles to absorb the vibrations. While you won’t be able to operate the device on yourself, it’s a great option that even professionals approve of—so long as you can convince someone to run the massager for you. “I'm a chiropractor and have used many devices over the years to assist patients in an effort to gain more rapid recovery. Some of them cost thousands of dollars. Still, my favorite so far is the Jeanie Rub,” one reviewer wrote.