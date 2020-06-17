8 Top-Rated Hammocks for Backyard, Beach, or Campsite Relaxing

Picture this: You’re lounging in a warm spot outside with just enough shade overhead to keep you cool as your body gently sways side to side, safely cocooned in a hammock. If that sounds like an ideal way to spend a summer day, it’s time to invest in the timeless outdoor accessory.

No matter your needs or style, there’s a hammock that’s just right for you. If you’re looking for adventure, you can invest in a highly portable hammock to bring along with you on a camping trip or day hike. There are plenty of options that easily pack up into compact bags you can fit into a backpack and set up once you reach your destination. Or, if relaxing at home is more your thing, you can order a stylish hammock that will fit in with the rest of your patio furniture and outdoor decor. Many already come with their own comfortable padding, but you could also make them more personalized by adding decorative pillows and throw blankets.