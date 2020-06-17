8 Top-Rated Hammocks for Backyard, Beach, or Campsite Relaxing
It’s time to hang out.
Picture this: You’re lounging in a warm spot outside with just enough shade overhead to keep you cool as your body gently sways side to side, safely cocooned in a hammock. If that sounds like an ideal way to spend a summer day, it’s time to invest in the timeless outdoor accessory.
No matter your needs or style, there’s a hammock that’s just right for you. If you’re looking for adventure, you can invest in a highly portable hammock to bring along with you on a camping trip or day hike. There are plenty of options that easily pack up into compact bags you can fit into a backpack and set up once you reach your destination. Or, if relaxing at home is more your thing, you can order a stylish hammock that will fit in with the rest of your patio furniture and outdoor decor. Many already come with their own comfortable padding, but you could also make them more personalized by adding decorative pillows and throw blankets.
Choose from nylon hammocks designed to safely suspend between two trees, cloth hammocks that hang on stands, or even playful hammock chairs that dangle from above. Ahead, we rounded up the 8 best hammocks available to buy online for every budget, style, and purpose. Order one today to enjoy all summer long.
- Best for Camping: Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock
- Best Basic: AmazonBasics Lightweight Double Camping Hammock
- Best Design: Fringed Macramé Hammock
- Most Colorful: Highland Dunes Guzman Double Tree Hammock
- Best Chair: Y-STOP Hammock Chair
- Best Heavy Duty: Rosecliff Heights Dirraw Heavy Duty Double Spreader Bar Hammock
- Best Portable: Legit Camping Double Hammock
- Best Cotton: Bay Isle Home Blenheim Polyester Double Spreader Bar Hammock
Best for Camping: Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock
When it comes to outdoor adventures, this nylon hammock is ready for anything. Available in single and double sizes, it comes with tree straps, carabiners, and a handy storage bag. A number one best-seller on Amazon, it has over 4,400 five-star reviews from shoppers who say it’s durable and easy to use. “This is the best thing I've purchased in a long time,” one customer wrote. “The tree straps work amazing (I was skeptical) and are super easy to put up. The hammock itself is soft and light and so so comfortable. I love it.”
To buy: from $28; amazon.com.
Best Basic: AmazonBasics Lightweight Double Camping Hammock
This uncomplicated hammock from Amazon’s in-house brand comes in four bright colors and includes aluminum carabiners and ropes for suspending it off the ground. Although it’s lightweight, it can safely hold up to 400 pounds and is nearly 10-feet long and about 6.5-feet wide. Roll it up and store it in the included pouch that doubles as a handy pocket for small items when you’re using the hammock. Amazon reviewers even say it rivals more expensive hammock brands like ENO.
To buy: $35; amazon.com.
Best Design: Fringed Macramé Hammock
Spruce up your outdoor space with this macrame hammock from Anthropologie. Delicate fringe hangs from the stylish lounger that’s supported by braided loops. It’s brimming with style and could work in the backyard or inside a boho chic living room. However, this piece doesn’t come with hanging hardware, so you’ll have to purchase the necessary hooks separately in order to get it properly set up.
To buy: $128; anthropologie.com.
Most Colorful: Highland Dunes Guzman Double Tree Hammock
For a bold, colorful look, order this tree hammock that features a beautiful woven pattern made of organic cotton. It’s large enough to hold multiple people (up to 440 pounds, to be exact) thanks to a spacious design and plenty of suspension cords for even weight distribution. It’s comfortable, tear-resistant, and bursting with color and texture.
To buy: $146 (was $162); wayfair.com.
Best Chair: Y-STOP Hammock Chair
In addition to traditional hammocks, you can also shop for suspended chairs, like this one from Amazon. Perfect for curling up with a good book on a warm day, the hammock chair comes with two removable seat cushions for added comfort, a hanging rope, and a hook for installation. It’s a great option for smaller outdoor spaces, like a balcony or terrace that might not have room for a traditional hammock. Amazon shoppers say it’s great for kids and adults alike. “Absolute best purchase to date I’ve made on Amazon,” one reviewer wrote. “[It’s] hard not to fall asleep in here.”
To buy: $60 (was $80); amazon.com.
Best Heavy Duty: Rosecliff Heights Dirraw Heavy Duty Double Spreader Bar Hammock
This sturdy hammock looks like it belongs on a tropical beach, but it would also make a great addition to any backyard. Its wide frame is made of breathable canvas fabric that’s strong enough to hold two people. You can fasten it between two trees or purchase a stand for a more stationary set up. Wayfair shoppers say it looks as good as it works.
To buy: $59; wayfair.com.
Best Portable: Legit Camping Double Hammock
If you’re always on the go, this lightweight hammock is a great choice. It’s made of parachute nylon and packs up in a small pouch so you can easily take it along with you no matter where you’re headed. Large enough for two adults, the hammock also comes with straps and carabiners for a seamless setup. It’s earned nearly 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who say it’s perfect for hiking trips, camping excursions, or just a day at the beach. “It is super easy to pack, goes up in seconds, and is super comfortable,” one reviewer wrote.
To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.
Best Cotton Rope: Bay Isle Home Blenheim Polyester Double Spreader Bar Hammock
A cotton rope hammock is about as classic as it gets. This one can hold two people on top of its woven rope that’s held taut by solid wood spreader bars. You won’t need any tools to set it up; just use the included rust-resistant steel hardware to hang the lounger on a stand or in between a couple of trees. “I just love this hammock,” a Wayfair shopper wrote. “It’s exactly what I wanted.
To buy: $98 (was $160); wayfair.com.