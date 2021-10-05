Amazon Put Over 10,000 Items on Sale—Including Le Creuset, Roomba, and Apple
Getting your holiday shopping done early is a great way to avoid stressful, last-minute holiday prep and fully enjoy the most festive time of year with your loved ones. But now, it's also an ideal way to get the best prices.
Amazon announced the arrival of early Black Friday-like deals this week with a huge site-wide sale with discounts on brands like Apple, Bissell, Roomba, New Balance, Casper, Keurig, and Le Creuset. Shoppers can get as much as 55 percent off popular electronics, smart home gadgets, home goods, kitchen tools, beauty products, clothing items, and more. New deals will be released every day.
"Amazon today released Black Friday-worthy deals, giving customers the opportunity to start shopping now and saving big heading into the holiday season," the retailer announced in a press release. "On select days throughout October and November, top brands such as Apple, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, L'Oreal Paris, Bose, KitchenAid, and others will offer limited-time offers with deeper deals on their selection of most-loved products."
Every holiday season, popular gifts like Apple AirPods and Roomba robot vacuums, tend to sell out or become backordered. Right now, these items are in stock and marked down, but that may not last long. Experts have predicted shortages and delays that are likely to hit various categories in the coming months, including Thanksgiving turkeys and trendy toys.
Whether you're trying to get a head start on your gift shopping, or you're simply in the market for new sheets and other staples, there are deals on nearly everything right now and new ones are launching daily. Start saving with this curated list of the best offers below, which will be updated as sales expire, or browse over 10,000 markdowns through Amazon's deal hub.
Best Smart Home and Electronics Deals
- Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $34 (was $50)
- Echo Dot Smart Speaker Smart Bulb Bundle, $25 (was $55)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $179 (was $249)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $109 (was $159)
- Kindle, $60 (was $90)
- Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link Two-Pack, $15 with Prime (was $20)
Best Beauty Deals
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C Serum, $34 (was $40)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $35 (was $60)
- Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3 Repairing Treatment Set, $56 bundle deal
- Pronexa Hairgenics Eyelash Growth Enhancer Serum, $25 (was $28)
- Olay Ultimate Eye Cream, $20 (was $30)
- Olay Total Effects Night Firming Cream, $17 (was $22)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Face Serum, $19 with coupon (was $30)
- Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $15 (was $27)
Best Clothing and Shoe Deals
- Reebok Women's Classic Harman Sneaker, $54 (was $65)
- New Balance FuelCore Nergize Sneaker, $57 (was $65)
- Lillusory Women's Oversized Turtleneck, $32 with coupon (was $43)
- Woolen Bloom Mock Neck Sweater, $27 with coupon (was $36)
- Himawari Travel Backpack, $36 with coupon (was $60)
- Bali Women's One Smoothing Bra, $23 (was $44)
- Coface Womens Fuzzy Slide Slippers, $19 (was $22)
- Icyzone Workout Tank Tops Set, $22 (was $45)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, $180 (was $300)
- Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, $21 (was $30)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $18 (was $27)
- Bissell PowerGlide Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $196)
- Eufy by Anker Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $150 with coupon (was $230)
- Germ Guardian HEPA Filter Air Purifier, $90 with coupon (was $150)
- Hamilton Beach Two-Way Coffee Maker, $50 with coupon (was $70)
- Rubbermaid Brilliance Pantry Organization Food Storage Set, $40 (was $50)
- LuxClub Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $35 (was $57)
- Casper Standard Sleep Pillow, $55 (was $65)
- Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, $80 (was $120)