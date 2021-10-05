Amazon Put Over 10,000 Items on Sale—Including Le Creuset, Roomba, and Apple

The retailer released early “Black Friday-worthy” deals ahead of expert-predicated shortages for this year.
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
October 05, 2021
Getting your holiday shopping done early is a great way to avoid stressful, last-minute holiday prep and fully enjoy the most festive time of year with your loved ones. But now, it's also an ideal way to get the best prices

Amazon announced the arrival of early Black Friday-like deals this week with a huge site-wide sale with discounts on brands like Apple, Bissell, Roomba, New Balance, Casper, Keurig, and Le Creuset. Shoppers can get as much as 55 percent off popular electronics, smart home gadgets, home goods, kitchen tools, beauty products, clothing items, and more. New deals will be released every day.  

"Amazon today released Black Friday-worthy deals, giving customers the opportunity to start shopping now and saving big heading into the holiday season," the retailer announced in a press release. "On select days throughout October and November, top brands such as Apple, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, L'Oreal Paris, Bose, KitchenAid, and others will offer limited-time offers with deeper deals on their selection of most-loved products."

Every holiday season, popular gifts like Apple AirPods and Roomba robot vacuums, tend to sell out or become backordered. Right now, these items are in stock and marked down, but that may not last long. Experts have predicted shortages and delays that are likely to hit various categories in the coming months, including Thanksgiving turkeys and trendy toys.

Whether you're trying to get a head start on your gift shopping, or you're simply in the market for new sheets and other staples, there are deals on nearly everything right now and new ones are launching daily. Start saving with this curated list of the best offers below, which will be updated as sales expire, or browse over 10,000 markdowns through Amazon's deal hub

