The 18 Best Early Prime Day Deals That Will Help You Beat the Rush
When it comes to Prime Day, there are tons of shopping tricks and tips for scoring savings. Here's the easiest one, which you can implement right now: Shop early!
Even though the shopping event doesn't officially start until June 21, Amazon dropped hundreds of early Prime Day deals. Popular products are already discounted, including Apple AirPods, Bissell vacuums, Casper bedding, and Rubbermaid food storage containers. And with savings as steep as 50 percent, these offers are just as impressive as the ones you'll find on Prime Day.
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals
- Kasa Smart Plug Four-Pack, $25 (was $30)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $249)
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Bulb Bundle, $35 (was $50)
- Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, $19 (was $38)
- California Design Den Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set, $50 (was $65)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $180 (was $230)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $45 (was $60)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $129 (was $159)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $230 (was $274)
- Olay Ultimate Eye Cream, $20 (was $30)
- Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra, $22 (was $44)
- Apple iPad (8th Generation), $299 (was $329)
- GermGuardian True HEPA UV Sanitizer Air Purifier, $77 (was $85)
- Ninja Air Fryer, $100 (was $120)
- Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Face Cream Moisturizer, $32 (was $47)
- Lorac Pro Palette 3 Eyeshadow Kit, $37 (was $44)
- Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneakers, $49 (was $65)
- Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker, $100 (was $185)
While it may seem premature, shopping now will help you beat the rush and ensure that you can get everything you want before things become backordered or sell out completely. In the past, best-selling and top-rated items, like Apple AirPods, Apple iPads, Echo Dots, and Roomba vacuums have been some of the first to go, making now a great time to buy them.
Snapping up pre-Prime Day deals also lets you lock in your size and favorite colors on clothes, accessories, home goods, and more. Adidas sneakers, workout leggings, sheet sets, and even hair tools like the Revlon One-Step discounted now, and they're bound to be picked over later.
Amazon's Prime Day sale section and its Goldbox hub are both packed with markdowns already, so start your deal hunting there-or begin with our curated list of markdowns below. Keep in mind that early deals can sell out too, and they may not be restocked before Prime Day officially kicks off.