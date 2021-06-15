The 18 Best Early Prime Day Deals That Will Help You Beat the Rush

Shop these advanced sales to get Apple AirPods, Roomba vacuums, and more before they run out of stock.
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
June 14, 2021
When it comes to Prime Day, there are tons of shopping tricks and tips for scoring savings. Here's the easiest one, which you can implement right now: Shop early! 

Even though the shopping event doesn't officially start until June 21, Amazon dropped hundreds of early Prime Day deals. Popular products are already discounted, including Apple AirPods, Bissell vacuums, Casper bedding, and Rubbermaid food storage containers. And with savings as steep as 50 percent, these offers are just as impressive as the ones you'll find on Prime Day. 

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

While it may seem premature, shopping now will help you beat the rush and ensure that you can get everything you want before things become backordered or sell out completely. In the past, best-selling and top-rated items, like Apple AirPods, Apple iPads, Echo Dots, and Roomba vacuums have been some of the first to go, making now a great time to buy them. 

Snapping up pre-Prime Day deals also lets you lock in your size and favorite colors on clothes, accessories, home goods, and more. Adidas sneakers, workout leggings, sheet sets, and even hair tools like the Revlon One-Step discounted now, and they're bound to be picked over later. 

Amazon's Prime Day sale section and its Goldbox hub are both packed with markdowns already, so start your deal hunting there-or begin with our curated list of markdowns below. Keep in mind that early deals can sell out too, and they may not be restocked before Prime Day officially kicks off.

Credit: amazon.com

Kasa Smart Plug Four-Pack

To buy: $25 (was $30); amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

Apple AirPods Pro

To buy: $197 (was $249); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Bulb Bundle

To buy: $35 (was $50); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra

To buy: $19 (was $38); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

California Design Den Cooling Bamboo Sheet Set

To buy: $50 (was $65); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Upright Vacuum Cleaner

To buy: $180 (was $230); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

To buy: $45 (was $60); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Apple AirPods (Wired Charging)

To buy: $129 (was $159); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

To buy: $230 (was $274); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Olay Ultimate Eye Cream

To buy: $20 (was $30); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra

To buy: $22 (was $44); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Apple iPad (8th Generation)

To buy: $299 (was $329); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

GermGuardian True HEPA UV Sanitizer Air Purifier

To buy: $77 (was $85); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Ninja Air Fryer

To buy: $100 (was $120); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Face Cream Moisturizer

To buy: $32 (was $47); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Lorac Pro Palette 3 Eyeshadow Kit

To buy: $37 (was $44); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneakers

To buy: $49 (was $65); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker

To buy: $100 (was $185); amazon.com.
