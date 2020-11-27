Your Official Guide to This Year’s Best Black Friday Deals—Including Home, Bedding, and Anti-Aging Beauty

Including both major retailers like Amazon and Macy’s and beloved direct-to-consumer brands like Casper and Caraway, consider this your ultimate guide to the best Black Friday deals of 2020. In the markdowns, you’ll find everything from smart home devices to anti-aging beauty on sale. There are even discounts on top products, like Roomba vacuums, Instant Pots, Brooklinen sheets, and more. Whether you’re getting a head start on holiday gifting or just trying to treat yourself after the rough year that was 2020, there are plenty of deals here that are bound to catch your eye.