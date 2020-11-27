Your Official Guide to This Year’s Best Black Friday Deals—Including Home, Bedding, and Anti-Aging Beauty

Black Friday is so much more than a single day of shopping nowadays—did you see how many retailers dropped early deals way before Thanksgiving? But since the biggest discounts always pop up on the day of, we rounded up all of the Black Friday deals that are worth buying this year.
Including both major retailers like Amazon and Macy’s and beloved direct-to-consumer brands like Casper and Caraway, consider this your ultimate guide to the best Black Friday deals of 2020. In the markdowns, you’ll find everything from smart home devices to anti-aging beauty on sale. There are even discounts on top products, like Roomba vacuums, Instant Pots, Brooklinen sheets, and more. Whether you’re getting a head start on holiday gifting or just trying to treat yourself after the rough year that was 2020, there are plenty of deals here that are bound to catch your eye.
Below, you’ll find all the details on even more of our favorite retailers’ Black Friday deals, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Brooklinen, Spanx, and more. But no matter what you’re shopping for this holiday weekend, we recommend adding your top picks to your cart soon. There’s no way of knowing when a discounted product will sell out.
Amazon: Save on everything from kitchen appliances to cleaning products to home decor at Amazon this Black Friday. A few deals we’re especially excited about include a smart Roomba vacuum for under $200, a multifunctional Instant Pot for 42 percent off, and this best-selling pillow set with 37,000+ five-star ratings for just $24.
Walmart: Walmart’s Black Friday deals include major discounts on Nespresso coffee machines, Samsung TVs, Tineco stick vacuums, and more. Some of the best deals are highlighted in the retailer’s official Black Friday ad.
Wayfair: If your home office needs an upgrade, you’ll find hundreds of deals on furniture, desks, chairs, and more at Wayfair. There are also impressive kitchen appliance and cookware sales, like this Le Creuset kettle for 46 percent off.
Lowe’s: At Lowe’s, you can score discounts on all types of smart home devices and appliances, like a home security system from SimpliSafe or an Amazon Echo Show 5 for half-off.
Best Buy: Best Buy has plenty of amazing Black Friday deals, like KitchenAid mixers for $300 off and even Dyson cordless vacuums for 30 percent off.
Caraway: You can save up to 20 percent on the gorgeous cookware set that racked up a 150,000-person waitlist when it launched. The discount is applied at checkout and is valid until November 30.
Burrow: Use the code DEALS to save 10 percent on every order of custom sofas, furniture, storage, and more. You can also get up to $500 off bigger purchases with the tiered discounts.
Revival Rugs: Save 15 percent on Revival Rugs’ handmade and vintage rugs, throw blankets, and home decor for Black Friday.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Some of the best deals at Bed Bath & Beyond include a Ninja Foodi pressure cooker/air fryer duo for $100 off and a Bissell robot vacuum that doubles as a mop for $150 off. Shoppers can also get 20 percent off their entire purchase until November 28—no need to search for a coupon in the mail!
Nordstrom: While all of Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals are pretty impressive, a few that stand out are cozy Ugg boots for under $100, Kate Somerville’s anti-aging cream for 50 percent off, and this comfy wireless bra that’s marked down to $39.
Macy’s: In addition to discounts on home and kitchen items (like this stainless steel skillet from All-Clad that’s a whopping 49 percent off), Macy’s has clothing, shoes, and accessories for every family member on sale. We especially love this Cole Haan puffer jacket (one of the best coats for women) that’s marked down to just $100.
Spanx: From the popular faux leather leggings that you see everywhere to this minimizer bra that helps your tight shirts fit better, everything on Spanx’s website is 20 percent off until November 30.
Coach: The brand marked down some of its best-selling handbags, wallets, and backpacks by 50 percent. Shoppers can also get 30 percent off full-priced styles with the code THANKS30.
Sephora: For all of your skincare and makeup needs, Sephora has Black Friday deals on some of its top-rated products, like Murad’s skin-polishing cleanser for 50 percent off and IT Cosmetics’ volumizing mascara for just $15.
Ulta: Ulta’s deals include various discounts on popular hair tools, makeup, and skincare products, like Philosophy’s best-selling cleanser for $10 less than usual and Kiehl’s avocado eye cream for 50 percent off.
Everlane: For Everlane’s first Black Friday sale ever, you can get 40 percent off its most popular items. The brand will be donating up to $200,000 to Feeding America, an organization that helps provide food for people in need.
Brooklinen: Brooklinen’s entire site is 20 percent off until December 1. The Luxe Sateen sheets (its top-rated set) start at just $43 with the discount, but if you want extra breathability, we recommend grabbing the lightweight linen sheets for up to $58 off.
Casper: Popular bed-in-a-box brand Casper is offering up to 30 percent off its entire collection of mattresses, pillows, weighted blankets, and more until November 30. If you purchase one of its bundles (they make great gifts!), then you’ll save even more.
Parachute: You can save 20 percent on Parachute’s comfortable bedding, towels, and loungewear through November 30. The crisp percale sheets are made with long-staple Egyptian cotton, and prices start at $87 with the discount.
Tempur-Pedic: Tempur-Pedic’s Tempur-Essential Mattress is at its lowest price ever thanks to a 40 percent discount—that means you can save up to $1,328. Not ready to splurge on a new mattress? You can still upgrade your bed with a cooling memory foam topper for $240.
Looma: This bedding brand’s organic flannel sheets will keep you feeling warm and cozy at night in the winter—and the entire site is up to 40 percent off. And since the brand sponsors one month of education for girls in India for each set of sheets purchased, you can feel good about where you spend your money this Black Friday.
Riley Home: Between now and November 30, you can get 20 percent off Riley Home’s hotel-quality bedding, fluffy bath towels, cozy robes with the code HOLIDAY20.