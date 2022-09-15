I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Travel Finds Made My Trip to Paris Much Easier

Jessica Leigh Mattern
While I love exploring a new city and jetting off on vacation, preparing for a trip tends to stir up quite a bit of anxiety. And that's why I decided to put my skills as a shopping reporter to good use and invest in a few smart items before heading off on my first international trip since the pandemic.

I recently spent time traveling around London and Paris, and relied on these Amazon finds to stay organized and comfortable, and feel my best. A few of the handy items, like Vlando's jewelry organizer, I've relied on for years while others, like the Hycoo's travel duffel bag, are new-to-me discoveries. And here's the best part: All of these helpful products are under $65.

Several of the travel accessories were space-saving wonders that helped me squeeze more into my luggage. Packing cubes were the first thing on my must-buy list, and Adwaita's set of six with 2,000 five-star ratings did not disappoint. I opted to try this now-$13 set because I liked the variety of elegant colors, and I knew that the mesh panels would make it easy to quickly find pieces. The sizes were perfect for organizing my clothes into categories, like daytime, evening, and loungewear. And I liked that it came with a laundry bag, which kept my dirty clothes in one bag that I could dump in my washer when I got home.

To buy: $13 (was $16), amazon.com

And while I had heard of packing cubes, I had no idea that they made ones designed for shoes until I found Mossio's travel shoe bag. Though it's not technically labeled as a packing cube, it functions the same way, making it possible to neatly store three pairs of shoes in one slim piece. Thanks to this clever find, I was able to pack all of the footwear I was hoping to bring and I had peace of mind knowing that the dirty soles would be kept away from my clean clothes.

To buy: $23; amazon.com.

Packism's clear toiletry bags were another new purchase that came in handy. The simple toiletry bags were sturdy and compact. And thanks to their clear design, I never had to rifle through my tote or suitcase. I used one to hold snacks, one to miscellaneous must-haves, and one to store beauty items. And I have a feeling that the TSA guides that helped me through security appreciated that my liquids were all in these see-through bags.

To buy: $14 (was $16); amazon.com.

And though it's not a beauty item, you could confuse Anker's PowerCore 5000 portable charger for one because of its tiny size. The travel charger is about the size of a tube of lipstick, and despite its compact design, it can power devices for up to two times their charge. Instead of carrying around a bulky plug adapter and chargers, this lightweight power bank fit into my slimmest crossbody with room to spare. And I had peace of mind knowing that wherever I went, I didn't have to worry about my phone battery running low.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Comfortable shoes are always a great idea when you're traveling, so I had to bring along my favorite pair of sneakers: Vans' Old Skool shoes. The basic white sneakers offered great support for long days of sightseeing, and their simple look complemented everything in my suitcase—even dresses.

To buy: $64 (was $69); amazon.com.

And I was delighted by how dewy my skin looked thanks to Summer Fridays' Jet Lag mask. As the name implies, it's designed to replenish moisture after a long flight or travel day—but to my surprise, I liked it so much that I used it almost every day on the trip. While air travel and disruptions to my routine tend to wreak havoc on my skin, my complexion was less tired-looking, dry, and acne-prone on the trip. And I've continued to use it post-trip, too.

To buy: $26; amazon.com.

And these handy, clever items are just the start. There are more handy, affordable finds I relied on listed below, or you can discover your own through Amazon's travel section.

Copper Fit Easy On Compression Socks

$12, amazon.com

Gemice Travel Toiletries Bottle Set

$14, amazon.com

Bondir Air Guard Premium Reusable Face Mask

$8, amazon.com

Hycoo Travel Duffel Bag

$28 (was $34), amazon.com

Awsaccy iPhone Vintage Camera Case

$12 (was $13), amazon.com

Vlando Small Travel Jewelry Organizer

$9 (was $20), amazon.com
