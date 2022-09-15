Shopping I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Travel Finds Made My Trip to Paris Much Easier Everything was practical and cost me less than $65. By Jessica Leigh Mattern Jessica Leigh Mattern Instagram Jessica Leigh Mattern is the Senior Amazon Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith where she covers shopping, sales, product reviews, and trend reporting for People and Real Simple. She's the first of her kind in the commerce space, specializing in Amazon, the largest retailer in existence. When she first joined the company, she worked in Meredith's e-commerce newsroom for two years, covering the biggest shopping events of the year and new product launches. And prior to this, she covered news and lifestyle content for several brands. Her work has been published by outlets like Cosmopolitan, TIME, and Business Insider. I recently spent time traveling around London and Paris, and relied on these Amazon finds to stay organized and comfortable, and feel my best. A few of the handy items, like Vlando's jewelry organizer, I've relied on for years while others, like the Hycoo's travel duffel bag, are new-to-me discoveries. And here's the best part: All of these helpful products are under $65. Editor-Loved Travel Finds Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger, $30 Adwaita Packing Cubes Six-Pack, $13 (was $16) Copper Fit Easy On Compression Socks, $12 Gemice Travel Toiletries Bottle Set, $14 Packism Clear Toiletry Bag Set, $14 (was $16) Bondir Air Guard Premium Reusable Face Mask, $8 Mossio Shoe Bag, $23 Hycoo Travel Duffel Bag, $28 (was $34) Awsaccy iPhone Vintage Camera Case, $12 (was $13) Vans Old Skool Sneakers, $64 (was $69) Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask, $26 Vlando Small Travel Jewelry Organizer, $9 (was $20) Several of the travel accessories were space-saving wonders that helped me squeeze more into my luggage. Packing cubes were the first thing on my must-buy list, and Adwaita's set of six with 2,000 five-star ratings did not disappoint. I opted to try this now-$13 set because I liked the variety of elegant colors, and I knew that the mesh panels would make it easy to quickly find pieces. The sizes were perfect for organizing my clothes into categories, like daytime, evening, and loungewear. And I liked that it came with a laundry bag, which kept my dirty clothes in one bag that I could dump in my washer when I got home. Amazon.com To buy: $13 (was $16), amazon.com And while I had heard of packing cubes, I had no idea that they made ones designed for shoes until I found Mossio's travel shoe bag. Though it's not technically labeled as a packing cube, it functions the same way, making it possible to neatly store three pairs of shoes in one slim piece. Thanks to this clever find, I was able to pack all of the footwear I was hoping to bring and I had peace of mind knowing that the dirty soles would be kept away from my clean clothes. Amazon.com To buy: $23; amazon.com. I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are My 12 Best Discoveries So Far This Year Packism's clear toiletry bags were another new purchase that came in handy. The simple toiletry bags were sturdy and compact. And thanks to their clear design, I never had to rifle through my tote or suitcase. I used one to hold snacks, one to miscellaneous must-haves, and one to store beauty items. And I have a feeling that the TSA guides that helped me through security appreciated that my liquids were all in these see-through bags. Amazon.com To buy: $14 (was $16); amazon.com. And though it's not a beauty item, you could confuse Anker's PowerCore 5000 portable charger for one because of its tiny size. The travel charger is about the size of a tube of lipstick, and despite its compact design, it can power devices for up to two times their charge. Instead of carrying around a bulky plug adapter and chargers, this lightweight power bank fit into my slimmest crossbody with room to spare. And I had peace of mind knowing that wherever I went, I didn't have to worry about my phone battery running low. Amazon.com To buy: $30; amazon.com. Comfortable shoes are always a great idea when you're traveling, so I had to bring along my favorite pair of sneakers: Vans' Old Skool shoes. The basic white sneakers offered great support for long days of sightseeing, and their simple look complemented everything in my suitcase—even dresses. Amazon.com To buy: $64 (was $69); amazon.com. And I was delighted by how dewy my skin looked thanks to Summer Fridays' Jet Lag mask. As the name implies, it's designed to replenish moisture after a long flight or travel day—but to my surprise, I liked it so much that I used it almost every day on the trip. While air travel and disruptions to my routine tend to wreak havoc on my skin, my complexion was less tired-looking, dry, and acne-prone on the trip. And I've continued to use it post-trip, too. Amazon.com To buy: $26; amazon.com. And these handy, clever items are just the start. 