The 30 Best Home, Kitchen, and Cleaning Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day

Including brands like Instant Pot, Bissell, and Safavieh.
By Christie Calucchia
June 22, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Deal seekers and savvy shoppers know that the best time to shop online during the summer is Amazon Prime Day. Following in last year's footsteps, the annual shopping event will span two days, this time from June 21 to June 22. That means you have 48 hours to take advantage of major deals on products from top brands for every room in your home.

If you don't already have an Amazon Prime membership, now's the time to sign up for one. You can start a 30-day free trial right now and get immediate access to all of the exclusive deals and free shipping. A membership also lets you stream movies, TV shows, and music, so there are plenty of reasons to join today.

For Prime members, the deals include discounts on popular home, kitchen, cleaning, and outdoor products. Think electric pressure cookers from Instant Pot for 35 percent off and Safavieh rugs discounted by more than 60 percent. There's something for every area of your home-even the backyard. For instance, this top-rated fire pit is just $50 right now, and this cordless lawn mower is nearly 40 percent off, too.

You're not going to miss out on these savings. Ahead, check out 30 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your home before they're gone.

Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Cleaning Deals:

Best Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Deals:

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com