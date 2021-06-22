The 30 Best Home, Kitchen, and Cleaning Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day
Deal seekers and savvy shoppers know that the best time to shop online during the summer is Amazon Prime Day. Following in last year's footsteps, the annual shopping event will span two days, this time from June 21 to June 22. That means you have 48 hours to take advantage of major deals on products from top brands for every room in your home.
For Prime members, the deals include discounts on popular home, kitchen, cleaning, and outdoor products. Think electric pressure cookers from Instant Pot for 35 percent off and Safavieh rugs discounted by more than 60 percent. There's something for every area of your home-even the backyard. For instance, this top-rated fire pit is just $50 right now, and this cordless lawn mower is nearly 40 percent off, too.
You're not going to miss out on these savings. Ahead, check out 30 of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your home before they're gone.
Best Amazon Prime Day Home Deals:
- Zinus Suzanne Metal Wood Platform Bed Frame, $157 (was $234)
- Safavieh Sofia Collection Vintage Distressed Rug, $574 (was $1,539)
- GE Lighting LED+ Color Changing Light Bulb with Remote Control, $18 (was $26)
- Novogratz White Marble Computer Desk, $78 (was $107)
- Furbo Dog Camera, $118 (was $169)
- Stone & Beam Mid-Century Dining Chair Set of 2, $97 (was $145)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation, $20 (was $40)
- Ravenna Home Traditional Pine Coffee Table, $153 (was $219)
Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals:
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $130 (was $200)
- SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $93 (was $150)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Square Skillet Grill, $100 (was $170)
- Contigo Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug, $9 (was $15)
- Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers, Set of 21, $20 (was $29)
- Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, $50 (was $79)
- Vitamix 5200 Blender, $279 (was $550)
- Calphalon Classic Oil-Infused Ceramic Cookware 11-Piece Set, $200 (was $300)
Best Amazon Prime Day Cleaning Deals:
- Eufy by Anker RoboVac Robot Vacuum, $320 (was $550)
- The Pink Stuff Ultimate Bundle, $20 (was $25)
- Hoover MaxLife Pet Max Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum, $125 (was $180)
- O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $30 (was $38)
- Medify Air Purifier, $189 (was $349)
- Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $170 (was $260)
- Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floor Cleaner, $280 (was $400)
Best Amazon Prime Day Outdoor Deals:
- Greenworks G-Max 40V Cordless Lawn Mower, $189 (was $299)
- Coleman Sundome Tent, from $41 (was $64)
- Kingso Fire Pit, $50 (was $70)
- Efubaby Inflatable Pool, $60 (was $80)
- Fundouns Patio Porch Swing Chair, $125 (was $160)
- Cuisinart All Foods Gass Grill, $207 (was $250)
- Serwall Folding Adirondack Patio Chair, 216 (was $270)