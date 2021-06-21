The 50 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals You'll See This Year
There are deals galore to score this Prime Day!
Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale has officially begun, and it's two times bigger than last year. There are double the amount of markdowns (over 2 million!), and there are savings as steep as 70 percent off on Amazon devices, home goods, kitchen gadgets, beauty products, smart home, and more.
The huge sale features tons of top-rated brands and products. If previous years are any indication, shoppers will be quick to snap up discounted iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners, Apple AirPods, Echo Dot smart speakers, and Le Creuset cookware. Popular items are likely to become backordered, and may sell out before the event ends. Additionally, some items will go on sale for just a few hours as a Lightning deal, so you'll want to move quickly to ensure you can get everything sitting in your cart.
Only Prime members will have access to all of the deals, though anyone can sign up for a free 30-day trial to unlock access to all of the savings (and you can cancel at any time). The subscription also comes with complimentary two-day shipping on eligible products, access to Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform, special discounts at Whole Foods, and dozens of other perks.
The sale will run for 48 hours and wrap up on June 22 at midnight PT, so be sure to grab your favorites before the prices go back up. Shop the complete assortment of offers through Amazon's Prime Day page, or start with the curated list below. You're going to save either way!
Best Amazon Device Deals
Amazon's array of smart home devices are going for some of their lowest prices ever this Prime Day, and Prime members can get exclusive savings with their subscription.
- Echo Dot (4th Generation), $25 with Prime (was $50)
- Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $20 with Prime (was $40)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $25 with Prime (was $50)
- Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Device, $18 with Prime (was $30)
- Kindle Paperwhite, $80 with Prime (was $130)
- Kindle, $55 with Prime (was $90)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, $80 with Prime (was $150)
- Ring Alarm Home Security System Five-Piece Kit, $120 with Prime (was $200)
Best Home and Kitchen Deals
It's a great time to get higher end cleaning and kitchen gadgets, like iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners and Nespresso coffee and espresso machines, for less.
- KitchenAid Professional 600 Stand Mixer, $500 (was $550)
- California Design Den Cooling Hypoallergenic Bamboo Sheets Set, $45 with Prime (was $60)
- Casper Standard Sleep Pillow, $42 with Prime (was $65)
- Levoit HEPA Table Top Air Purifier, $40 (orig. $49.99)
- GermGuardian HEPA UV-Light Sanitizer Air Purifier, $68 with Prime (was $85)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $250 (was $274)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $15 with coupon (was $27)
- Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop Cleaner, $60 with Prime (was $89)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso and Coffee Maker, $148 (was $160)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $180 (was $300)
- Real Simple Print Magazine Subscription (6-Month Auto Renewal), $1 (was $60)
- Bissell MultiClean Allergen Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $126 with Prime (was $180)
- SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, $50 with Prime (was $90)
- Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Frozen Yogurt Ice Cream Maker, $70 with Prime (was $100)
Best Beauty Deals
Shoppers can score savings on skincare, makeup, hair tools, and more this Prime Day, including the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer with 216,000 five-star ratings.
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, $35 with coupon (was $60)
- RoC Retinol Correxion Anti-Aging Retinol Night Cream, $16 (was $20)
- Revlon One-Step Paddle Brush Hair Dryer and Styler, $34 (was $50)
- Lorac Pro Eyeshadow Palette Kit, $34 (was $42)
- Bio-Oil Vitamin E Scar Serum Skincare Oil, $9 (was $12)
- Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover, $18 (was $20)
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $46 with Prime (was $65)
- Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Face Cream Moisturizer, $31 (was $47)
Best Smart Home, Tech, and Electronics Deals
Given their popularity, Apple AirPods and iPads are likely to be some of the first products to become backordered or sell out this Prime Day.
- Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link Two-Pack, $13 with Prime (was $20)
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $119 (was $159)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (was $249)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $199 (was $229)
- Apple Watch Series 6, $329 (was $399)
- Apple iPad (8th Generation), $299 (was $329)
- Apple iPad Air, $539 (was $599)
- Choetech Dual Wireless Charging Pad, $25 with coupon (was $35)
- Toshiba 32-Inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition Television, $130 with Prime (was $200)
- Ainope Dual Port USB Car Charger, $9 with coupon (was $13)
Best Clothing and Shoe Deals
Stock up on Amazon reviewer-loved workout clothing and summertime must-haves like swimwear and sundresses with these impressive markdowns.
- Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, $19 (was $38)
- Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Seamless Wireless Bra, $16 with Prime (was $44)
- CRZ Yoga High-Waisted Workout Pocket Leggings, $22 with Prime (was $28)
- Baleaf Women's Cotton Lightweight Joggers, $21 with Prime (was $30)
- Hilor Women's One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit, $34 (was $36)
- Adidas Originals Stan Smith Sneakers, $60 (was $80)
- Brooks Women's Ghost 13 Running Sneaker, $110 (was $130)
- Levi's Original Trucker Denim Jacket, $48 (was $80)
- Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $89 with Prime (was $270)
- Ekouaer Women's Short Sleeve Pajamas Set, $27 with coupon (was $30)