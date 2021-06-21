The 50 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals You'll See This Year

Including Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, Apple AirPods, and Le Creuset cookware.
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
June 21, 2021
There are deals galore to score this Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale has officially begun, and it's two times bigger than last year. There are double the amount of markdowns (over 2 million!), and there are savings as steep as 70 percent off on Amazon devices, home goods, kitchen gadgets, beauty products, smart home, and more.   

The huge sale features tons of top-rated brands and products. If previous years are any indication, shoppers will be quick to snap up discounted iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners, Apple AirPods, Echo Dot smart speakers, and Le Creuset cookware. Popular items are likely to become backordered, and may sell out before the event ends. Additionally, some items will go on sale for just a few hours as a Lightning deal, so you'll want to move quickly to ensure you can get everything sitting in your cart. 

Only Prime members will have access to all of the deals, though anyone can sign up for a free 30-day trial to unlock access to all of the savings (and you can cancel at any time). The subscription also comes with complimentary two-day shipping on eligible products, access to Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform, special discounts at Whole Foods, and dozens of other perks

The sale will run for 48 hours and wrap up on June 22 at midnight PT, so be sure to grab your favorites before the prices go back up. Shop the complete assortment of offers through Amazon's Prime Day page, or start with the curated list below. You're going to save either way!

Best Amazon Device Deals

Amazon's array of smart home devices are going for some of their lowest prices ever this Prime Day, and Prime members can get exclusive savings with their subscription. 

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

It's a great time to get higher end cleaning and kitchen gadgets, like iRobot Roomba vacuum cleaners and Nespresso coffee and espresso machines, for less. 

Best Beauty Deals

Shoppers can score savings on skincare, makeup, hair tools, and more this Prime Day, including the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer with 216,000 five-star ratings. 

Best Smart Home, Tech, and Electronics Deals

Given their popularity, Apple AirPods and iPads are likely to be some of the first products to become backordered or sell out this Prime Day. 

Best Clothing and Shoe Deals

Stock up on Amazon reviewer-loved workout clothing and summertime must-haves like swimwear and sundresses with these impressive markdowns. 

