The 35 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year

Labor Day weekend is here, which means there are sales aplenty. And you've only got a few days to get in on these deals.

Amazon's Labor Day sale is underway, and it includes more than 23,000 markdowns across all of its departments. Whatever you're looking for or hoping to get for fall—new clothes, beauty products, kitchen gadgets, home decor, or tech for school—it's likely on sale. And rather than sifting through thousands of offers, we compiled the best deals below.

The 10 Best Labor Day Sales

Unlike Prime Day, you don't have to be a Prime member to score these savings. Anyone can shop these Labor Day markdowns, though only subscribers will get free shipping and access to the discounts featured in Amazon's Just for Prime section. And anyone can get in on the complimentary delivery by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.

Top brands like Apple, iRobot Roomba, Kate Spade, and Le Creuset are all included in the big event—and they're also offering some of the best deals. While this offer lasts, shoppers can get the iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum for under $200. The top-rated cleaner, which has amassed 8,600 five-star ratings, is great for busy households. It picks up dirt, debris, and pet dander according to the schedule you can program. Queue it to clean your floors daily, and it will be one less chore you have to do.

The incredibly popular Apple AirPods Pro with 94,000 five-star ratings are also on sale this weekend. The wireless earbuds, which are Amazon's best-selling headphones overall, are going for $180. Owners love their fast Bluetooth pairing. long battery life, and noise cancellation mode. And they're just one of several Apple devices that are going for less this holiday weekend.

And anyone who's in the market for a new vacuum has several on-sale cleaners to consider. Besides the Roomba, Black and Decker's now $40 handheld Dustbuster and Bissell's CleanView Swivel Rewind pet vacuum are two more shopper favorites that are discounted. If you're after a lightweight cordless one for small messes, Black and Decker's is the way to go, while Bissell's is great for deep cleaning floors, carpets, upholstered furniture, and steps.

There's more to consider in Amazon's Labor Day sale. Head there to browse the full assortment, or start your shopping with these curated lists featuring some of the best deals by department below.

amazon.com

Best Labor Day Home Sales

This Labor Day, shoppers can save on furniture, home decor, bedding, home improvement tools, pet supplies, cleaning tools, and more. The home section has all kinds of fall must-haves on sale, including autumn-themed candles from Yankee Candle and air purifiers to make the allergy season ahead more manageable.

amazon.com

Best Labor Day Kitchen Sales

Amazon's kitchen department has all kinds of gadgets and small appliances for less, like coffee makers, air fryers, slow cookers, and blenders. And now's a great time to invest in a set of food storage containers, like the bundle from Amazon Basics, which rarely go on sale. They're perfect for organizing a messy pantry or kitchen cabinet.

amazon.com

Best Labor Day Electronic and Tech Sales

All kinds of electronics are marked down for the three-day weekend, including televisions, laptops, tablets, speakers, gaming systems, soundbars, and more. Some of the first to go will likely be Apple's discounted tech, including iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

amazon.com

Best Labor Day Beauty Sales

Amazon's beauty section has savings on makeup, skincare, oral care, and hair products, making it a great time to refresh your beauty bag. Popular teeth whitening kits, like Crest's 3D Glamorous White whitestrips, now come with a coupon. And while supplies last, shoppers can snag IT Cosmetics' Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep night cream for 39 percent off.

amazon.com

Best Labor Day Fashion Sales

If you're ready to update your closet for fall, there's plenty on sale in the fashion section. Sweaters, dresses, and jackets are marked down, while tons of activewear is also going for less. You can also snag on-sale undergarments like bras, underwear, and socks—including Warner's comfortable smoothing wireless bra—this weekend.