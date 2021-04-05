The 12 Best Hidden Gems on Amazon Right Now, According to Shopping Editors

Ah, Amazon. The place where you can add almost anything—like low-maintenance plants and "pancake pillows" —to your cart. There are millions of items available, and new products are added every day. And while we love the massive assortment, it can feel overwhelming to sort through.
To make shopping easier, we compiled our favorite recent finds in one easy-to-browse list. Our editors shared 12 hidden gems they discovered and loved in March 2021 spanning home, kitchen, beauty, fashion, and pets. And here's the best part: Everything is under $25.
Trying to relax? Take a cue from the editor who found these aromatherapy shower steamers, which come in 13 scents, for unwinding at the end of the day. Beauty finds, like frizz-reducing scrunchies, decadent body cream, and a two-in-one lash primer and mascara, will make getting ready feel a little more indulgent.
Our team raved about several handy kitchen tools too, like this nifty reviewer-loved scraping spoon. The $10 device combines several smart features, like measuring lines, a sit-up design to prevent it from soiling countertops, non-stick material, and a spatula-like shape. It's so helpful for cooking and baking that you may want to grab a few.
A large but lightweight water bottle also made the list, for anyone trying to increase their water intake as warm weather sets in. The BPA-free bottle is dishwasher-safe, which saves cleaning time. Plus, the eco-friendly piece will help you cut back on single-use plastic bottles.
Browse the rest of our recent discoveries below. They're all Prime-eligible, so you can enjoy these neat Amazon finds in practically no time.
“Tub-less bathers (like me!) will appreciate these aromatherapy shower steamers, which are like bath bombs that slowly release heavenly scents while you shower. After a stressful day, I like to unwind with a steamy shower, which is made even more relaxing with one of these lavender-infused cubes that make my whole bathroom smell like a spa. The citrus mint-scented ones are also great for pepping up my morning showers.” –Jessica Leigh Mattern, Senior Amazon Ecommerce Editor
“I recently purchased this fabric shaver, and it’s been a lifesaver for all my lint-covered leggings, sweaters, and tees. It gets rid of pills in seconds and makes my clothes look brand new, even after years of wear.” –Eden Lichterman, Amazon Ecommerce Writer
“I’ve become obsessed with making homemade simple syrup for my coffee during quarantine. For months, I was reusing an empty Torani bottle until I found this genius bird-shaped oil dispenser. It’s obviously not meant for sugar, but I’m truly obsessed with this (the little beak opens to pour out the liquid!), and it makes my morning coffee *that* much better.” –Marilyn La Jeunesse, Shopping Newsletter Manager
“These pet grooming gloves make it so much easier to keep my dog’s coat tidy. Brushes can feel bulky in your hand, but this glove lets me give some TLC to my English Bulldog without having to carry an extra tool around. I wear it on our walks for a little outdoor action, or around the home for a spontaneous massage-and-brush session.” –Leah Channas, Content Strategy Manager
“I think this spoon is the most genius kitchen product I’ve come across in a long time. It’s a flexible spatula and a measuring spoon, and its clever design allows it to rest on the counter without causing a mess or requiring you to dirty another dish.” –Christie Calucchia, Ecommerce Lifestyle Content Lead
“I love these microfiber hair scrunchies! They’re super convenient if you air dry your hair and don’t want to keep it up in a towel for a long time, or to get it out of your face while you’re doing your skincare/makeup routine. They’re comfy to sleep in, too, and help with frizz.” –Christina Butan, Amazon Ecommerce Writer and Strategist
“I’m not even sure I have eczema, but I ordered this Eucerin lotion because TikTok told me to. And I’m so glad I did—its blend of moisture-preserving ceramides, skin-protecting colloidal oatmeal, and anti-inflammatory licorice extract has almost completely erased the red bumps I’ve always had on my arms.” —Tess Garcia, Ecommerce Writer
“It’s hard for me to remember to drink water throughout busy days, so I wanted to buy the biggest water bottle I could find (that was still easy to carry around) to remind me to finish at least one each day. CamelBak’s Chute Mag fits the profile perfectly with a convenient handle, a simple twist-off cap, and a massive 1.5-liter capacity. I go everywhere with it now. It’s my $17 hack for staying hydrated.” –Nina Huang, Lifestyle Ecommerce Writer
“After writing about shoppers' love for Honest Beauty's 2-in-1 primer and mascara, the impressive reviews lurked in the back of my mind long enough to make me pull the plug. And wow, am I impressed. The $17 find gives me long, fluttery lashes well worth the 5,000+ five-star Amazon ratings.” –Rachel Nussbaum, Ecommerce Beauty Writer
“I’ve been tired of wearing the same boring black leggings for my workouts, so I recently got this pair of neon pink ones—and it was the best decision. Not only do they feel buttery soft, but they actually stay up when I do more intense movements. Plus, they have pockets! For only $16, I’ll definitely be buying more.” –Alex Warner, Entertainment Ecommerce Lead
“I gifted this can cooler to my stepdad recently, and he loves it! It’s perfect for spring and summer because the Hopsulator keeps beer cold and it prevents annoying sweating on the outside of the bottle. I won’t say that I stole it from him, but I do ‘borrow’ it now and again while sipping ale on the patio.” –Sanah Faroke, Amazon Ecommerce Writer
“My goldendoodle, Riley, has yet to encounter a puddle he won’t jump in, but bathing him in my small tub is time-consuming and miserable for all. This month, I got this hose that attaches to my showerhead, and I’m already appreciating how much faster bath time goes.” –Katie Macdonald, Senior Ecommerce Food Writer