Psst! Amazon Just Announced Its First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale, and It's Sure to Rival Prime Day

Move over Prime Day! Amazon just announced its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale to help customers get ahead of holiday shopping for less.

As avid online shoppers, we've all heard of the biggest sales of the year, like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day, Target Deal Days, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale—the list goes on and on. But this year, Amazon is introducing an additional sale event that's set to rival its own Prime Day sale, which millions shop, ahead of the holiday gifting season.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is a 48-hour flash sale running from Tuesday, October 11 to Wednesday, October 12 that will include hundreds of thousands of deals across categories like, home, kitchen, tech, fashion, beauty, and more throughout its site.

Read on for everything you need to know about this first-of-its-kind sale.

What Is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

Similar to Amazon Prime Day, the retailer is giving shoppers another chance to save big. The two-day Amazon Prime Early Access Sale promises thousands of deals in every category ranging from home and kitchen to beauty and fashion, tech, furniture, and more. Shoppers can expect discounts on major brands and small businesses alike. Many of the deals will last throughout both days, while hundreds are scheduled for just a few hours.

When Is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale?

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale starts at 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday, October 11 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. While the sale doesn't technically start until the second week of October, shoppers can expect to see markdowns leading up to the sale on Amazon's Goldbox deals section.

How Is the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Different From Prime Day?

The Prime Early Access Sale is a first-of-its-kind event that's designed to give shoppers great deals ahead of the holiday shopping rush and Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events. While you can expect the 48-hour sale to include similar deals as Prime Day, the retailer is making it even easier to shop with never-before-seen features, like a Top 100 list highlighting the most popular items for gifting. Amazon is also creating holiday gift guides ahead of the sale, like the Toys We Love and Home Gift Guide sections you can shop directly.

Aside from the top-selling brands and gift deals to take advantage of this October, Amazon is also offering savings on subscriptions. Right now, Prime Members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free, and non-members can try it free for three months. Meal delivery lovers should jump on this 12-month free trial of Grubhub+ that offers free delivery on orders over $12 for Prime members. Lastly, Prime members can enjoy up to 50 percent off purchases and rentals on Prime Video titles through October 7.

Is the Early Access Sale Only for Prime Members?

No. Many of the Prime Early Access Sale deals will be available for non-Prime members. However, several deals may be exclusive to Prime members or they'll be available at a steeper discount, along with free, two-day shipping. If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the biggest savings.

What Will be on Sale During the Prime Early Access Sale?

Hundreds of thousands of deals will be available to shop on brands, including KitchenAid, Lodge, Roomba, Shark, Instant, Adidas, Levi's, Revlon, Laneige, Dyson, and Vitamix—to name a few.

But you don't have to wait until October to save. Below shop our top picks of the best Early Access deals you can already buy now.

amazon.com

Best Early Tech Deals:

If you want to get ahead of the holiday shopping season, take a look at these tech deals that are already on sale ahead of the two-day event. The best-selling Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for $70 off, making a pair the perfect gift for a loved one. Amazon devices are already on sale for Prime members, including the Echo Show 5 (a handy kitchen assistant) and the Fire TV for up to 53 percent off.

amazon.com

Best Early Home and Kitchen Deals:

With every major Amazon sale, some of the best deals on the site include popular home and kitchen brands. You can shop coveted home essentials on sale, like the iRobot Roomba i7 that has smart navigation sensors, a HEPA filter, and multi-surface rubber brushes that attract and trap pet hair for $284 off. Snag kitchen workhorses like the Instant Vortex air fryer for $61 off and the famous Le Creuset Sauteuse Oven for 20 percent off.

amazon.com

Best Early Fashion Deals:

Upgrade your fall wardrobe for less with these unbeatable fashion deals from Levi's, Sam Edelman, Dearfoams, and more. The Levi's straight jeans that come in 14 washes and 16 sizes are on sale for 43 percent off. Pair them with this now-$31 plaid shacket and these 30 percent off ankle boots for apple picking, game days, brunch, and more. Cozy loungewear is also on sale all over the site, like this half-zip sweatshirt that's only $28 right now, and these popular Dearfoam slippers that are a WFH must-have for 33 percent off.

amazon.com

Best Early Beauty Deals:

Whether you're looking to invest in viral hair tools or restock your skincare favorites, these beauty deals are not to be missed. Right now, you can shop the popular Revlon One-Step hair dryer brush for 56 percent off, or grab this four-pack of fashionable claw clips for $9 on days when you don't want to do your hair. Check out skincare makdowns, too, including the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream that's only $18 right now, and the TruSkin Vitamin C serum that shoppers say gives "unbelievable" results for 27 percent off. It's infused with vitamin C and E, hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, and jojoba oil that work to brighten skin as well as fade wrinkles and dark spots.