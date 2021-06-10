Amazon Is Basically Giving Out Free Money for People to Spend During Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is just a few weeks away, and savvy shoppers are already buzzing with excitement over the deals that will be available from June 21 to June 22. You might think of the annual sales event as a time to score major discounts on big-ticket items from popular brands. And while you can certainly expect to save on Amazon smart home devices, iRobot vacuum cleaners, and Revlon hair styling tools, you can also support small businesses this year.
During the two-day sale, more than one million deals from small and medium-sized businesses will be up for grabs, according to a press release from Amazon. This includes products from women-, military family-, and Black-owned brands, as well handcrafted goods you can find on Amazon Handmade, a hub featuring unique products from makers around the world.
The best part is that you don't even have to wait until Prime Day to start supporting these businesses. From June 7 to June 20, Amazon is giving Prime members who spend $10 on select products from small brands a $10 credit to use on Prime Day. What's more, shoppers with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa cards and Amazon Prime Store cards can earn 10 percent back in rewards on certain small business purchases.
There are more than 300,000 sellers that qualify for this initiative, which means there are literally hundreds of thousands of products to shop right now in return for basically free money from Amazon to use later. If you're not sure where to start, just say, "Alexa, shop small business," to your Amazon Echo device, or keep scrolling to take a look at some of our favorite products that are eligible for the "Spend $10, Get $10" promotion.