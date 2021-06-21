I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I'm Buying During Prime Day

There are over two million Prime Day deals available this year, and as a shopping reporter, it's my job to find the best offers on high-quality, life-enhancing products. Just like millions of shoppers around the globe, I'll be taking advantage of the retailer's many markdowns to save on items I go through regularly (like skincare and cleaning products) and a few goodies I've been eyeing (like summer dresses and workout gear). And similar to many shoppers, I'm on a budget, which is why all of these finds are $50 and under.