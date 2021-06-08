Amazon Prime Day 2021 Is on the Way: Here's How to Prepare

1 What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual sale exclusively for Prime members. It's a two-day shopping event that features deals on thousands of products across the site.

On top of the sales though? Amazon Prime Day 2021 is shaping up to be bigger than ever with other special events going down, including a Prime Day Show featuring Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi that will stream on Prime Video. Yes, really.