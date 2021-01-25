Amazon’s Outlet Store Is Its Best-Kept Secret

You may think you know how to take advantage of Amazon's abundance of daily deals and discounts, but if you've never scrolled through Amazon's Outlet Store, you're missing out. Serious bargain hunters may already know about this secret section, but for any newbies out there, the deal hub is discreetly housed under the "Today's Deals" button on Amazon's homepage. From there, you can navigate to a section titled "Outlet," which hides thousands of overstocked items available at discounted prices.