Amazon’s Outlet Store Is Its Best-Kept Secret

You may think you know how to take advantage of Amazon's abundance of daily deals and discounts, but if you've never scrolled through Amazon's Outlet Store, you're missing out. Serious bargain hunters may already know about this secret section, but for any newbies out there, the deal hub is discreetly housed under the "Today's Deals" button on Amazon's homepage. From there, you can navigate to a section titled "Outlet," which hides thousands of overstocked items available at discounted prices.
The deals are organized by category so you can easily find just about anything. There are products under $10 for those looking for a real steal, a list of best-sellers that found their way to the discount hub, and a variety of other groups, from kitchen essentials to fashionable clothing. Think of it as an incredibly organized, virtual closeout sale.
You may have to do a little digging to uncover deals on popular brands, but the low prices are well worth the search. After a deep dive into the sale page, we managed to find a Black+Decker ceramic heater for 42 percent off, a Levi's denim jacket for as little as $20, and a five-piece Kate Spade place setting for nearly 40 percent off. You'll also find deals on lesser-known brands that are still worth a click, like this pack of 50 disposable face masks for just $20 and an industrial-style wooden desk to complete your home office for under $50.
Shop the entire selection of steep discounts at Amazon's Outlet Store now, or keep scrolling to look at some of the best deals available today.