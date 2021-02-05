Amazon Just Revealed the Work-From-Home Essentials Shoppers Love the Most

Many people are nearing the one year anniversary of working from home due to the pandemic, and while some immediately invested in desks, ergonomic chairs, and better lighting, others are still playing catch-up. (No judgment—as I write this, I'm sitting at my kitchen table on an unsupportive bar stool that hasn't gotten any more comfortable over the last 10 months.) The point is, there's always time to make upgrades, whether you've been working from home for months or years.
You could spend hours scouring thousands of product reviews on Amazon in search of the absolute best items for your home office setup, but you don't have to. Amazon regularly releases lists of its "most-loved" products from various categories, which compile top-rated, best-selling items with stellar customer reviews. And one of its most recent lists includes shoppers' most-loved work-from-home essentials.
The list has everything you need to make your home workspace look and feel good. We're talking desks for small spaces, table lamps, houseplants (both live and faux), and scented candles. Along with furniture and decor, you'll also find unrestrictive clothing to get you through the day, including warm cardigans, fuzzy slippers, and stretchy sweatpants. After all, the whole getting dressed up to feel normal and productive thing just doesn't happen every day. Sometimes, you simply want to feel comfortable while checking emails on the couch.
Amazon's selection of beloved WFH finds includes more than 100 products. Browse them all on Amazon, or take a look at nine standout pieces below.
This rolling desk on wheels lets you have total control over your workspace. You can sit or stand while working, and move the desk around your home as needed.
It’s no secret that sweatpants are the new slacks, and this best-selling pair has over 8,000 five-star reviews filled with reasons why you’ll want to buy them. For starters, they have a drawstring waist and functional pockets, and they’re made of “buttery soft” material.
Stay relaxed and focused with a little help from this candle that provides 85 hours of burn time. Plus, it releases scents of citrus and sugar to keep you energized and refreshed.
This table lamp has a retro, industrial look, but it’s entirely modern. It has a touch control base where you can adjust its brightness, and it has built-in USB charging ports to keep your devices ready for use at all times.
Toes will feel snug and toasty in these fuzzy slippers. Not only do they look similar to popular styles from Ugg, but they cost a fraction of the price and include a supportive cushion and rubber sole.
Amazon shoppers love this large reusable water bottle from Hydro Flask. It’s sure to help you stay hydrated throughout the day.
You can instantly liven up your home office with an indoor houseplant. This peace lily has dark green leaves that bloom with white flowers. It can tolerate low light, so it’s easy to care for and sure to bring you lots of joy every day.
This supportive office chair offers plenty of lumbar support and is made of breathable mesh material. It also rocks for comfort and relaxation that you’ll appreciate on tough days.
Don’t let a cool room distract you from your work; this knit cardigan will keep you warm. You can throw it on over just about any outfit to kick the chills and get back to business.