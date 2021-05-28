I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Memorial Day Sale

Those who plan to spend time outside in the coming months should consider getting summery accessories, swimwear, and lightweight, breezy clothing now to ensure they can use it all season long. A soft straw hat that easily rolls up will be perfect for beach, pool, and park days, while a sporty Adidas baseball cap that's moisture wicking will offer equal sun protection and style for hikes, runs, and bike rides. I'm also adding another one of these swim wrap skirts to my wardrobe. I already have this beauty in black and love its flattering look so much that I'm grabbing another while it's marked down.