I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I’m Buying From Its Memorial Day Sale
If you're hoping to hit the beach, travel with friends or family, or simply hang out in your backyard over the next few months, now's the time to stock up on everything you need to make this a fun and memorable summer.
Amazon's Memorial Day sale is officially underway with discounts up to 70 percent on home, kitchen, fashion, beauty, and more. As a shopping editor, it's my job to keep tabs on the best deals, and this weekend is a great time to snag discounted home goods, beach reads, sun protection, summer clothes, and more. In fact, I'm planning to shop the sale—and everything I'm adding to my cart is marked down to $51 and under.
Editor-Loved Memorial Day Sales
- L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $15 (was $20)
- EltaMD UV Clear Facial Skin and UV Sport Sunscreen Bundle, $51
- "People We Meet on Vacation", $10 (was $16)
- Face Two Face Washed Cotton Duvet Cover Set (Queen), $50 (was $60)
- Le Tauci Ceramic Planters Set, $25 with coupon (was $29)
- KeepCup Reusable Brew Cork Glass Cup, $26 (was $32)
- Adidas Superlite Adjustable Cap, $18 (was $24)
- Lanzom Wide Brim Roll-Up Straw Hat, $22 (was $30)
- ChinFun Women’s Ruffle Swimwear Wrap Skirt, $25 (was $40)
- Deconovo Blackout Rod Pocket Curtains Set, $27 with coupon (was $30)
Amazon almost always offers discounts on popular everyday beauty and skincare products during its big sales, making now a great time to stock up on your go-to products. For me, that's L'Oreal Paris' lash paradise mascara and Elta MD's facial sunscreen, which is currently going for a special price when you buy it bundled with the brand's sport sunscreen. Both have received thousands of five-star ratings, making these deals even more compelling.
Those who plan to spend time outside in the coming months should consider getting summery accessories, swimwear, and lightweight, breezy clothing now to ensure they can use it all season long. A soft straw hat that easily rolls up will be perfect for beach, pool, and park days, while a sporty Adidas baseball cap that's moisture wicking will offer equal sun protection and style for hikes, runs, and bike rides. I'm also adding another one of these swim wrap skirts to my wardrobe. I already have this beauty in black and love its flattering look so much that I'm grabbing another while it's marked down.
And Memorial Day weekend is a great time to save on all kinds of home items, including appliances, mattresses, and furniture. There are plenty of less expensive items on sale, too, like cool and breathable duvet covers and elegant drapes. Face Two Face's duvet cover set with 3,000 five-star ratings is made with "washed" cotton that resembles high-end linen styles, but for a fraction of the price. Another shopper favorite, Deconovo's blackout curtains with 7,600 five-star ratings, are just as functional as they are stylish. Their blackout design will keep hot sun rays out and cool air conditioning in, making them a seasonal must-have.
This shopping list is just the start—there are hundreds of items featured in Amazon's big Memorial Day sale. Start with the editor-loved deals below, or head to the retailer's hub of summer offers to browse them all.
