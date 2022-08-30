I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Huge Labor Day Sale

All under $50.  

By
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern
Jessica Leigh Mattern

Jessica Leigh Mattern is the Senior Amazon Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith where she covers shopping, sales, product reviews, and trend reporting for People and Real Simple. She's the first of her kind in the commerce space, specializing in Amazon, the largest retailer in existence. When she first joined the company, she worked in Meredith's e-commerce newsroom for two years, covering the biggest shopping events of the year and new product launches. And prior to this, she covered news and lifestyle content for several brands. Her work has been published by outlets like Cosmopolitan, TIME, and Business Insider. Highlights: * Specializes in Amazon news, writing hundreds of timely articles for various publications, including People, Real Simple, InStyle, and Southern Living * Covered home and lifestyle for more than two years at CountryLiving.com * Contributed hundreds of articles in the lifestyle spacing, covering home, fashion, food, and celebrity

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Labor Day editor's picks
Photo: amazon.com

Deal hunters, you're in luck! You just found yourself a savvy, budget-minded personal shopper to help you score the best savings this Labor Day weekend.

Amazon's huge Labor Day weekend sale features more than 10,000 deals, including savings on fall fashion, beauty products, home decor, kitchen gadgets, smart home electronics, and more. And rather than sifting through all of its offers, I've rounded up some of the best ones that even I, Real Simple's shopping editor, can't resist.

Editor-Loved Labor Day Sales

As a reporter who specializes in shopping, I've picked up many money-saving tricks and I now live by this rule: never pay full price. I always take advantage of sales to save on everyday items I go through quickly (like my favorite mascara) and pricier products, like furniture and electronics.

For me, nothing marks the arrival of a new season like a wardrobe refresh, and I have a weakness for stylish handbags. This roomy woven bag has been sitting in my cart for weeks, and it's finally on sale thanks to a new 30 percent off coupon, marking it down to less than $50. The warm shade of brown that I'm eyeing is perfect for fall, and the neutral hue will go with everything in my closet.

And I just got back from spending a week in Paris where almost every woman I passed was wearing chic loafers. To get the look for less, I'm snagging these Trish Rose loafers from Clarks while they're discounted. They come in 17 colors, and I know that I'll be able to wear them with all kinds of work ready-looks, including jeans and a blazer.

With the arrival of autumn comes football season, and to get my place game-ready, I'm planning to pick up Smirly's bamboo cheese and snack board set. The platter will be perfect for hosting friends on Sunday. I gave one to my mom a few years ago, and she uses it nearly every week, so I know it will come in handy and look great on my counter.

I'm also looking forward to replenishing several beauty products. My favorite facial cleanser, Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam, is on sale. And I've already added MainBasics' bath loofah set and Evridwear's exfoliating shower gloves to my cart. Both have become a staple in my daily routine, and it's time to snag a few more.

And beyond these items I'm getting on sale, there are tons of other great Amazon finds I've purchased and loved that are now discounted for Labor Day weekend, like the hybrid bowl-plates (or blates) that I can't stop raving about and the fast Nespresso espresso and coffee machine that I use every morning.

Favorite Amazon Finds on Sale

These markdowns are just the start. You don't have to wait until Labor Day weekend officially kicks off to start saving. There are thousands of items on sale right now. Find more editor-loved deals below, or head to Amazon's Labor Day sale section to browse them all.

Clarks Women's Trish Rose Loafers

Labor Day editor's picks
amazon.com
$42 (was $85); amazon.com

Ocahuel Large Woven Tote Bag

Labor Day editor's picks
amazon.com
$48 with coupon (was $68), amazon.com

Stiroll Slim Leather Apple Watch Band

Labor Day editor's picks
amazon.com
$17 (was $30), amazon.com

Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Facial Cleanser

Labor Day editor's picks
amazon.com
$17 (was $19), amazon.com

Evridwear Exfoliating Dual Texture Shower Gloves

Labor Day editor's picks
amazon.com
$7 with coupon (was $11), amazon.com

OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover

Labor Day editor's picks
amazon.com
$8 (was $9), amazon.com

Zesica Flutter Sleeve Smocked Maxi Dress

Labor Day editor's picks
amazon.com
$31 with coupon (was $52), amazon.com

Smirly Bamboo Cheese Snack Board Set

Labor Day editor's picks
amazon.com
$29 with coupon (was $56), amazon.com

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Two-Pack

Labor Day editor's picks
amazon.com
$8 (was $12), amazon.com

MainBasics Bath Shower Loofah Set

Labor Day editor's picks
amazon.com
$8 (was $12), amazon.com

Fiona's Magic Laundry Hamper Basket

Labor Day editor's picks
amazon.com
$44 (was $50), amazon.com
Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Prime Day Editor-Loved Deals
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 15 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day
Amazon Memorial Day Weekend
I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here's Everything I'm Getting From Its Big Memorial Day Sale
Best Amazon Memorial Day Deals
These Are the 45 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Amazon Presidents Day sale
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I'm Buying From Its Presidents Day Sale
amazon labor day deals sales 2021
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I'm Buying From Its Labor Day Sale
amazon memorial day sale: ceramic planters
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying From Its Memorial Day Sale
Early Prime Day Deals
The 35 Best Deals Hiding Among Amazon's Early Access Prime Day Sale
Amazon Black Friday Deals 2021 editors pick
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the Things I'm Buying During Black Friday
OApier S5 Steam Mop, Floor Steamer for Hardwood and Tile
I'm a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 14 Deals I'm Scoring Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Editor Shopping Tips
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here's Every Clever Money-Saving Secret I've Learned
woman in sweater
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Were My 11 Best Discoveries From the Past Year
Honest Beauty Organic Beauty Facial Oil with Avocado + Apricot
An Anti-Aging Cream for 50% Off—Plus, More of the Best Amazon Prime Day Skincare Deals
Amazon's New Year Sale
Amazon's New Year Sale Is Massive, and These Are the 52 Best Deals
Amazon beauty sale editor's picks
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying From Its Massive Beauty Sale
Amazon's Best After-Christmas Deals
Amazon's After-Christmas Sale Is Huge This Year, and These Are the 48 Best Deals
Amazon Beauty Deals 2021
Amazon's First-Ever Beauty Sale Is Here—and the Discounts Are Huge