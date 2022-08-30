I Shop Amazon for a Living—and Here's Everything I'm Buying From Its Huge Labor Day Sale

Deal hunters, you're in luck! You just found yourself a savvy, budget-minded personal shopper to help you score the best savings this Labor Day weekend.

Amazon's huge Labor Day weekend sale features more than 10,000 deals, including savings on fall fashion, beauty products, home decor, kitchen gadgets, smart home electronics, and more. And rather than sifting through all of its offers, I've rounded up some of the best ones that even I, Real Simple's shopping editor, can't resist.

Editor-Loved Labor Day Sales

As a reporter who specializes in shopping, I've picked up many money-saving tricks and I now live by this rule: never pay full price. I always take advantage of sales to save on everyday items I go through quickly (like my favorite mascara) and pricier products, like furniture and electronics.

For me, nothing marks the arrival of a new season like a wardrobe refresh, and I have a weakness for stylish handbags. This roomy woven bag has been sitting in my cart for weeks, and it's finally on sale thanks to a new 30 percent off coupon, marking it down to less than $50. The warm shade of brown that I'm eyeing is perfect for fall, and the neutral hue will go with everything in my closet.

And I just got back from spending a week in Paris where almost every woman I passed was wearing chic loafers. To get the look for less, I'm snagging these Trish Rose loafers from Clarks while they're discounted. They come in 17 colors, and I know that I'll be able to wear them with all kinds of work ready-looks, including jeans and a blazer.

With the arrival of autumn comes football season, and to get my place game-ready, I'm planning to pick up Smirly's bamboo cheese and snack board set. The platter will be perfect for hosting friends on Sunday. I gave one to my mom a few years ago, and she uses it nearly every week, so I know it will come in handy and look great on my counter.

I'm also looking forward to replenishing several beauty products. My favorite facial cleanser, Cerave Hydrating Cream-to-Foam, is on sale. And I've already added MainBasics' bath loofah set and Evridwear's exfoliating shower gloves to my cart. Both have become a staple in my daily routine, and it's time to snag a few more.

And beyond these items I'm getting on sale, there are tons of other great Amazon finds I've purchased and loved that are now discounted for Labor Day weekend, like the hybrid bowl-plates (or blates) that I can't stop raving about and the fast Nespresso espresso and coffee machine that I use every morning.

Favorite Amazon Finds on Sale

These markdowns are just the start. You don't have to wait until Labor Day weekend officially kicks off to start saving. There are thousands of items on sale right now. Find more editor-loved deals below, or head to Amazon's Labor Day sale section to browse them all.