I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 9 Things I'm Buying From Its Labor Day Sale
When I'm not searching for new and exciting products at Amazon for my job as a shopping reporter, I'm most likely hunting for the best deals. And more often than not, I'm adding to my own shopping cart as is the case with these Labor Day sales.
Amazon's Labor Day sale is massive this year: There are major markdowns across home, fashion, and electronics—and there's 10,000 more in Amazon's deal hub. With savings amounting to 70 percent off, it's a great time to score discounts on pricey items (I'm looking at you, Apple AirPods Pro) and to get everything you need for fall. And rather than sifting through the huge assortment of deals, you can get a peek at what I'm snagging this holiday weekend.
Editor-Loved Labor Day Sales
- Milumia Women's Button Up Maxi Dress, $40 (was $46)
- Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Soy Pumpkin Candle, $14 (was $17)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara Two-Pack, $15 (was $20)
- Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Cream Moisturizer, $39 (was $47)
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Cleaning Pads, $7 (was $10)
- Urban Villa Highly Absorbent Kitchen Towels Three-Pack, $15 (was $17)
- Exfoliating Shower Gloves Six-Pack, $8 with coupon (was $9)
- D-Line Cord Cable Organizer Concealer Box, $24 (was $27)
- Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker, $55 (was $65)
Amazon saving events are always the ideal time to stock up on everyday essentials I tend to go through quickly. My go-to mascara, the retinol night cream that changed my skin, and some fresh kitchen towels are just a few items I'm looking to replenish. And one of my favorite cleaning products, Mr. Clean Magic Eraser cleaning pads, is also on sale. I use the versatile foam scrubbers with 29,000 five-star ratings to clean sneakers, bathroom surfaces, and kitchen messes—really everything around my house, so I always grab some when they're discounted.
With fall just around the corner, I'm in the mood to treat myself to a few finds that feel festive for the season, namely a soy pumpkin candle that will almost instantly get my place smelling like autumn. And this floral maxi dress that I can wear to the office or on the weekend is also calling my name. The now-$40 transitional piece has earned 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who love its many pretty prints, comfortable feel, and flowy, flattering cut.
Amazon's Labor Day sale will wrap up when the holiday weekend is over, and prices will go up, so be sure to get everything you want before then. Popular items and deals are likely to sell out before then, so get your shopping started with this curated list of editor-loved deals below, or head over to Amazon to browse the full assortment.