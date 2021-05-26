21 Early Memorial Day Deals You Can Already Shop on Amazon

Snag robot vacuums, mattresses, and grill accessories for less.
By Christie Calucchia
May 26, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's almost Memorial Day weekend, and that means three things: Summer is about to officially begin, white pants are fair game, and Amazon is having a sale. Like many other stores, Amazon kicked off the holiday weekend early with tons of deals on home and kitchen products, and you're not going to want to miss out on any of them.

You can expect discounts on all kinds of top-rated products on Amazon through Monday, May 31. Some are already available, and even more are sure to pop up as the weekend nears. So it's a great opportunity to stock up on essentials and invest in big-ticket items you've been eyeing.

Now's the time to finally splurge on that air fryer everyone has been using on TikTok and upgrade your cleaning supplies with a popular robot vacuum cleaner. Memorial Day sales are also traditionally a good way to score a comfortable mattress for less. For example, this one from Linenspa is currently 27 percent off.

RELATED: The 11 Best Places to Buy Outdoor Patio Furniture Online

Of course, summer weather also means spending time outside. And whether you have a backyard patio, a porch, or a balcony, Amazon has the gear you need to make the most of your outdoor space. Think durable hoses for the garden, grill tools for barbecuing, and picnic blankets for meals served al fresco.

Ready to start shopping? Visit Amazon to take a look at all of its Memorial Day deals, or keep scrolling to shop 21 discounts that are worth your time. But hurry! These deals won't last long, and the quicker you shop, the more time you'll have to enjoy the long weekend.

Best Home Deals

Credit: amazon.com

Best Kitchen Deals

Credit: amazon.com

Best Cleaning Deals

Credit: amazon.com

Best Outdoor Deals

Credit: amazon.com
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com