You Can Design Your Own Handmade Wood Recipe Book for Less Than $25 on Amazon

Crafted from real wood, these recipe binders are fully customizable. They can be engraved with a message of your choice, which is particularly special if it's a gift for a home chef you know. If it's not, go ahead and get your own name carved big and proud for your own special recipes. Speaking of, there are five different page styles and colors to choose from, including white grid paper, pre-designed recipe templates, and even bright red unlined pages. It also comes in three different sizes, from 6" by 7" to 10" by 12", and can be stained in one of three different shades: light wood, gray, and walnut.