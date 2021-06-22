Only Amazon Prime Members Have Access to Deals on These Handmade Products
Amazon Prime Day is a terrific time to purchase otherwise expensive products while prices are low. You can shop for furniture, electronics, kitchen appliances, and more items from popular brands during the annual two-day sale, so long as you have a Prime membership. But if shopping small is more your style, you can do that on Amazon Prime Day, too.
This year, Amazon is encouraging its customers to support small and local businesses. Earlier this month, the company ran a promotion offering Prime members money to spend during Prime Day in return for shopping small leading up to the sale. And now that the event is underway, Amazon is taking up to 20 percent off the cost of products from artisans around the world.
Through midnight PT on June 22, you can find unique home decor, beauty products, and accessories from Amazon Handmade on sale. Whether you want to spruce up your bedroom, or find a personalized gift for someone special, there are thousands of products to choose from at reasonable prices. We're talking about abstract art prints for just $13, birthstone stud earrings for 25 percent off, and spa gift sets starting at $45.
When you buy something from the special section on Amazon, not only do you get a one-of-kind item, but you also get to support someone's small business. Amazon also shares information about the people and brands behind each product, so you can learn more about the businesses you're supporting while you shop.
Ready to shop small and save big? Keep scrolling to see eight deals on Amazon Handmade products you won't want to miss. Hurry, because the discounts will be gone tomorrow.