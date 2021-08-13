7 Brilliant, Life-Simplifying Items That Just Launched at Amazon—All Under $40
We love a clever product here at Real Simple and right now, Amazon is chock-full of smart finds that will help you save time, get organized, reduce your waste, and generally upgrade your life in more ways than one.
There are new items added every day, but Amazon's Launchpad store is the best place to discover brilliant inventions, like these seven finds that are all under $40. From inventive scrubbing brushes that will make dishwashing easier and faster to hands-free dog leashes, there are all kinds of neat finds to make your home and life function a little smoother.
Related Items
Laundreze Biodegradable Laundry Detergent Sheets
Infuse your laundry with the gentle smell of coconut with these hypoallergenic, eco-friendly laundry detergent sheets that are preservative-free and safely decompose in your washer. In addition to cleaning your clothes and removing stains, they also wrap fabric fibers in a protective layer that helps your clothes last longer.
Xixvon Windproof Reverse Folding Umbrella
Typical umbrellas may protect you from the rain, but they leave a puddle of water in your car or home once you're on dry land, which is why this reverse folding style is so genius. The windproof option collapses so that the wet side of the umbrella is tucked inside to contain the water droplets and keep you (and your floors) dry.
Sink N' Spin In-Sink Dishwashing Scrub Brush
Clean smarter, not harder with this antimicrobial round brush that makes it easy to quickly remove residue from every crevice. The scrubber suctions into place, which means you just have to swipe dishes, bowls, cutlery and more across its bristled surfaces to get your go-tos sparkling clean.
Lille Home Stackable Produce Savers Set
While produce-saving storage containers that extend the life of your fruits and veggies aren't new, these bins will be even more handy than predecessors thanks to their modular design that makes them easy to store. They'll help you reduce food waste and save you some space too.
Touch Up Cup Paint Storage Three-Pack
If you've ever been frustrated by dried up paint or bulky cans that you saved for quick touch ups, you'll love these little air-tight cups that take up almost no space, but hold just enough for future fixes. With labels and mixing balls included, you'll be able to organize your array and give them a quick shake, so they're ready to go whenever you need them.
Doco Hands-Free Dog Leash Adjustable Waist Belt
Make walks, runs, or hikes with your furry friend even better with this sleek and functional find that offers great storage for treats, bags, and your personal belongings. WIth your hands free, you'll be able to make calls or hold your coffee with more ease.
Bluecup Reusable Nespresso Coffee Pods Starter Pack
While some brands will recycle your used coffee pods, it's a hassle to collect and mail them in. Instead, you can invest in this starter pack, which comes with everything you need to fill reusable ones with your favorites. You'll save money in the long run and you'll be able to enjoy delicious java with your fast machine—even if your favorite roasters don't currently offer capsules for Nespresso machines.