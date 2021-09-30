I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Fall
When you spend all day online shopping for your job as a shopping reporter, your virtual cart tends to be full all the time, as one can imagine. With the arrival of fall, there are tons of warm and cozy finds that have found their way into my basket, and given their under-$60 price point, I simply can't resist these affordable finds sourced from Amazon's new stores.
Amazon released fresh fashion curations and home decor storefronts to celebrate the arrival of fall, and they feature hundreds of new arrivals and customer-loved finds that will make you excited about the new season: soft sweaters, pumpkin-scented candles, autumnal-colored accents, and more. And while the huge assortments are worth browsing, you can save time by starting with these editor-loved finds that are going for $55 and under.
Editor-Loved Fall Finds
- Glasshouse Fragrances Pumpkin Pie Candle, $55
- Miulee Velvet Throw Pillows Set, $15
- Legiolia Candlestick Holder Set, $22
- Natural Dried Pampas Grass Stems, $19
- Large Velvet Pumpkins Set, $40
- Remikstyt Women's Chunky Cardigan Sweater, $31
- Amazon Essentials Women's Lined Jacket, $51
- Lisianthus Womens Wool Hat, $20
- MH Mylune Home Knitted Throw Blanket, $54
- Illusory Women's Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $33
To get my closet ready for the arrival of cooler temperatures, I'm investing in pieces I can layer over T-shirts, blouses, and dresses now, and then continue to wear this winter. This fuzzy sherpa-lined jacket, which is already one of the most used items in my wardrobe, is great for morning walks, hikes, and errands, so I'll be snagging another in a fresh color. An oversized cardigan, like this chunky cable knit style, is great for throwing over loungewear or office-ready looks. And this oversized turtleneck that's comfortable, but chic enough to wear to work will be the workhorse of my cold-weather wardrobe.
I'm giving my home an update for the season with a few pieces of decor, too. Dried stems and velvet pumpkins will instantly add warmth, color, and texture to my entertaining space. And unlike gourds or fresh flowers, these fall accents can be used year after year. And there's nothing quite like a pumpkin candle to set the mood. This unique Pumpkin Pie fragrance, which features notes of coconut, nutmeg, and vanilla, is my favorite scent of all time.
There are even more festive goodies featured in Amazon's fashion section and home department if you're in the mood to browse. But if you're only interested in the best budget-friendly items, start your shopping with these editor-loved Amazon finds below.