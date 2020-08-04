Amazon Launched a Massive End-of-Summer Sale With 1,000+ Deals

Prime Day, which usually kicks off in July, may have been interrupted this year, but that hasn’t stopped Amazon from offering thousands of deals this month.
Amazon just kicked off its first-ever Big Summer Sale Event and launched thousands of new discounts across its home, kitchen, electronics, clothing, and beauty departments to celebrate. Shoppers can score up to 50 percent off usual price tags, and just like in its other massive sales, new deals will launch daily (and some will only last a few hours).
Among the many savings are markdowns on popular essentials that shoppers are buying in bulk this year. Items like face masks, toilet paper, and hand sanitizer sets are now back in stock—and to our surprise, included in the sale while supplies last.
Tons of customer-loved home items that have racked up thousands of five-star reviews are discounted, like Shark’s Rotator Upright Bagless Vacuum and California Design Den’s 400-Thread-Count Queen Sheet Set. There are also several Amazon devices, like the Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot bundle and Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa, at special prices that likely won’t come around again until Black Friday.
While some Prime Day offers are exclusively offered to Prime members, you don’t have to be a subscriber to gain access to this sale. Anyone can shop these offers, but only members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will get free shipping on eligible products.
Just remember, some deals will only last a day (and in some cases, a few hours). And based on previous Amazon sales, we have a feeling that popular items—like discounted Apple AirPods and Apple Watches—will run out fast, so be sure to grab what you want while it’s marked down and in stock. Get your shopping started by browsing the entire 1,000+ item sale on Amazon or use our curated shopping list, below, to find your favorite offers (we will update this story as new deals become available).