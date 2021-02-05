I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the Things I’m Buying From Its Big Winter Sale

If all of this time at home has you craving a little newness in your space, you're not alone! Thankfully, there's a huge sale happening this weekend that will help you save on all kinds of upgrades for your abode.
Amazon's Big Winter Sale is here and features markdowns—up to 70 percent off—on furniture, kitchen appliances, home decor, smart home gadgets, and more. There are hundreds of items on sale, which is why I curated a list of some of the best offers (using the Amazon expertise I've gleaned as a shopping editor). And they're all early Presidents Day deals that I'm planning to shop, or items I've recently purchased and loved.
While Presidents Day weekend is known for mattress sales, you don't have to wait until then to start saving. There are dozens of early mattress markdowns on Amazon, including popular Tuft and Needle and Casper beds. The Original Hybrid Casper mattress, which rarely goes on sale, is included among the discounts—and it's worth every penny. The ergonomic design feels super plush on top, but offers pain-relieving back support thanks to its unique foam and spring combination. I can honestly say it's the best bed I've ever slept on. The mattress helps me doze off quickly, keeps me cool throughout the night, and feels like bliss on my back and shoulders.
Those hoping to get something that will make a big impact—without the big price tag—should check out the many rugs currently on sale. There's a large range of sizes, colors, and styles that are now going for less. In fact, rugs start at just $11. And while I usually gravitate towards colorful options, like this bold pink and blue area rug that always gets me compliments, I'm going to grab something more subtle, like this slim runner, for my hallway.
There are hundreds of other markdowns included in Amazon's Big Winter Sale, not to mention 1,000 new Goldbox deals, giving you plenty to peruse this weekend. Head on over to Amazon to browse the complete assortment or start with these editor-loved deals below.
