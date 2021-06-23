10 Items That Real Simple Readers Bought in Droves During Amazon Prime Day

And they're all still on sale.
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
June 23, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you missed Amazon's biggest sale of the year, you're in luck! Popular beauty, home, and tech finds are still marked down, including these Real Simple reader-loved items.  

There were over 250 million products sold during Amazon's huge Prime Day event earlier this week, but there were 10 that were especially sought-after among our readers. And even though the big sale wrapped up on Tuesday, Amazon extended a number of deals for a bit longer-and shoppers can still get up to 40 percent off. 

After-Prime Day Deals

The retailer has not disclosed how much longer these markdowns will last, but given their popularity, these savings could expire or stock could run out at any moment. You'll want to move quickly, especially if you missed out the first time. And unlike many of Amazon's Prime Day offers, you don't have to be a member to access these savings, though only Prime subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will get complimentary shipping.

Some of the most-shopped Prime Day deals came from Amazon's beauty department this year. Shoppers flocked to makeup, skincare, and hair care, buying Bio-Oil skincare oil and L'Oreal Paris mascara in bulk. Both are Amazon reviewer favorites, earning thousands of five-star ratings and praise-filled reviewers. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer with 219,000 five-star ratings was another Prime Day hit, and it's still marked down to $45. 

Cleaning gadgets and products also proved to be popular. Mr. Clean Magic Erasers were in high demand as were versatile, time-saving tools, like the Bissell steam mop floor cleaners. And given the huge discount applied to the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, it's no wonder the upright cleaner was another top-seller. The deep cleaner is still 41 percent off and going for just under $130. 

Browse some of the most popular Prime Day products below, or head to Amazon's deal hub to see everything that's still going for less. With over 1,000 markdowns still available, you're bound to find what you're looking for (or something similar) still on sale.

Credit: amazon.com

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil for Stretch Marks and Scars

To buy: $9 (was $12); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Madesmart Two-Tier Slide-Out Basket Organizer

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com
Credit: amazon.com

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

To buy: $7 (was $10); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Swedish Dishcloths 10-Pack

To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Cleaning Pads Nine-Pack

To buy: $7 (was $10); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush

To buy: $45 (was $60); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device

To buy: $40 (was $50); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Bissell Powerfresh Deluxe Steam Mop Floor Cleaner

To buy: $70 (was $100); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet

To buy: $15 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com.
Credit: amazon.com

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine

To buy: $130 (was $220); amazon.com.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com