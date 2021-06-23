10 Items That Real Simple Readers Bought in Droves During Amazon Prime Day
If you missed Amazon's biggest sale of the year, you're in luck! Popular beauty, home, and tech finds are still marked down, including these Real Simple reader-loved items.
There were over 250 million products sold during Amazon's huge Prime Day event earlier this week, but there were 10 that were especially sought-after among our readers. And even though the big sale wrapped up on Tuesday, Amazon extended a number of deals for a bit longer-and shoppers can still get up to 40 percent off.
After-Prime Day Deals
- Bio-Oil Skincare Oil for Stretch Marks and Scars, $9 (was $12)
- Madesmart Two-Tier Slide-Out Basket Organizer, $20 (was $25)
- L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $7 (was $10)
- Swedish Dishcloths 10-Pack, $20 (was $25)
- Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Cleaning Pads Nine-Pack, $7 (was $10)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $45 (was $60)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $40 (was $50)
- Bissell Powerfresh Deluxe Steam Mop Floor Cleaner, $70 (was $100)
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $15 with coupon (was $27)
- Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, $130 (was $220)
The retailer has not disclosed how much longer these markdowns will last, but given their popularity, these savings could expire or stock could run out at any moment. You'll want to move quickly, especially if you missed out the first time. And unlike many of Amazon's Prime Day offers, you don't have to be a member to access these savings, though only Prime subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) will get complimentary shipping.
Some of the most-shopped Prime Day deals came from Amazon's beauty department this year. Shoppers flocked to makeup, skincare, and hair care, buying Bio-Oil skincare oil and L'Oreal Paris mascara in bulk. Both are Amazon reviewer favorites, earning thousands of five-star ratings and praise-filled reviewers. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer with 219,000 five-star ratings was another Prime Day hit, and it's still marked down to $45.
Cleaning gadgets and products also proved to be popular. Mr. Clean Magic Erasers were in high demand as were versatile, time-saving tools, like the Bissell steam mop floor cleaners. And given the huge discount applied to the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine, it's no wonder the upright cleaner was another top-seller. The deep cleaner is still 41 percent off and going for just under $130.
Browse some of the most popular Prime Day products below, or head to Amazon's deal hub to see everything that's still going for less. With over 1,000 markdowns still available, you're bound to find what you're looking for (or something similar) still on sale.