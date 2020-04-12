Shopping

How to Add Touchless Fixtures and Antimicrobial Surfaces to Every Room of Your Home

Hygienic home finishes are surging in popularity thanks to COVID-19. From light switches to doorknobs to flooring, these products can help make your home safer and cleaner.
The 15 Coziest Fall Finds You Can Buy on Amazon for Under $50

Pamper yourself with everything from at-home massagers to hand-warming mugs.
It's Officially Sweater Weather—Here Are the 7 Coziest Oversized Sweaters to Snuggle in All Season Long

Promptly entering hibernation mode.
10 Coffee Table Accents on Amazon That Will Revamp Your Space—All Under $50

They’re more than just useless doodads.
6 Clever Items to Simplify Your Life

Real Simple’s mission, through its 20 years, has been to simplify your life with smart finds like these. From wrapping ribbon you can leave messages on to a smart hexagonal ice cube tray, these items will make every day a little easier.
There's a Nationwide Mason Jar Shortage and a Canning Craze Is To Blame

CNN reports on a nationwide Mason jar shortage.

Over 8,000 Amazon Shoppers Use This Retractable Clothesline to Save Space

Don’t let laundry take over your life.
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Hair Tools Holder to Keep Their Bathrooms Organized

It’s even heat-resistant.
This Rose Oil Has Been Recommended to Me by Nearly Every Skincare Buff I Know

I’ve Tried Countless Face Masks This Year, and These Are the 6 I Actually Like

I Ditched My Pricey Candle Habit for This $8 Product

These Handy Lids Will Turn Your Mason Jars into Food Storage Containers

This Famously Comfortable Sneaker Has Been Waitlisted 16,000 Times — and It Just Got a Winter Upgrade

The latest Cariuma style won’t last long, if its predecessor is any indication

The Cookware Set With a 150,000-Person Waitlist Just Dropped in a Gorgeous New Color

Amazon Prime Day May Be Over, but These 31 Deals Are Still Going Strong

There Are Nearly 800 Disposable Face Masks on Sale for Prime Day — but These Are the 5 Best to Shop

Amazon Customers Swear by This Heating Pad for Relieving Headaches and Neck Pain—and Right Now, It’s 50% Off

Someone Buys This Foundation Every 60 Seconds (and It’s on Sale During Amazon Prime Day)

Walmart Is Making Black Friday a Month-Long Extravaganza With ‘Deals for Days’

We Tried 35 Pancake Mixes—These Are the 5 Best

Shoppers Say They ‘Can't Live Without’ This Firming Neck Cream—and It’s on Sale for Prime Day

I Shop Amazon for a Living, and These Are the 12 Things I’m Buying During Prime Day

This Concealer Completely Erases Dark Circles, and It’s $10 Off for Prime Day

The 50 Best Beauty Deals to Shop From Amazon Prime Day—Including Best-Selling Serums and Mascaras

8 Can’t-Miss Bedding Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day

These 5 Weighted Blankets Are Amazon’s Most Popular Picks, and They’re All on Sale for Prime Day

The Smart Toothbrush That Always Gives Me a Fresh-From-the-Dentist Clean Is on Sale

10 Genius Home Gadgets on Sale for Less Than $50 This Prime Day

This Anti-Aging Eye Cream ‘Takes 10-15 Years Off’ Your Face, According to Amazon Shoppers—and It’s $27 Now

Reviewers Swear This Device Is ‘Better Than a Masseuse,’ and It’s Just $26 for Amazon Prime Day

All of These Smart Home Gadgets Are on Sale—but Only Until Tonight

Amazon Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra Feels Like a ‘Second Skin’—and It’s on Sale for Prime Day

The 57 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals You’ll See This Year—Including Big Sales on Roomba Vacuums

Nine of the Best Electric Fireplaces to Warm Your Home

Amazon Launched a Bunch of Hidden Prime Day Deals That Will Help You Beat the Rush

Amazon Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Retinol Moisturizer ‘Goes on Like Satin’

Bar Soap Is Back and More Glamorous Than Ever—These 7 Best Are Anything but Basic

16 Fashion and Beauty Products to Shop Now That Donate to Breast Cancer Research

