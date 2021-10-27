Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
womens fashion
Shoes
Flats
Flats
Share
Flats
Saint Laurent Monogramme Espadrille Flat, Size 5.5Us in Eros Pink at Nordstrom
featured
Saint Laurent Monogramme Espadrille Flat, Size 5.5Us in Eros Pink at Nordstrom
$425.00
nordstrom
Spring Step Tulisa Perforated Leather Flat, Size 9Us in Blue Leather at Nordstrom
featured
Spring Step Tulisa Perforated Leather Flat, Size 9Us in Blue Leather at Nordstrom
$70.00
nordstrom
Spring Step Smolqua Flat, Size 7.5-8Us in Brown Leather at Nordstrom
featured
Spring Step Smolqua Flat, Size 7.5-8Us in Brown Leather at Nordstrom
$89.95
nordstrom
Hush Puppies(R) Sadie Tassel 2 Slip-On Flat, Size 7 in Cow Print Leather at Nordstrom
Hush Puppies(R) Sadie Tassel 2 Slip-On Flat, Size 7 in Cow Print Leather at Nordstrom
$95.00
nordstrom
KEEN Lorelai Mary Jane Flat, Size 8 in Chestnut Canvas at Nordstrom
KEEN Lorelai Mary Jane Flat, Size 8 in Chestnut Canvas at Nordstrom
$89.95
nordstrom
Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Size 8 in Gray Heron /Gray Heron at Nordstrom
Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Size 8 in Gray Heron /Gray Heron at Nordstrom
$228.00
nordstrom
Chinese Embroidered Flat Ballet Ballerina Mary Janes Women Shoes In Cotton Red Floral Design
Chinese Embroidered Flat Ballet Ballerina Mary Janes Women Shoes In Cotton Red Floral Design
$28.41
overstock
Tulip - Brown - Chaco Flats
Tulip - Brown - Chaco Flats
$75.00
lyst
Extra Wide Width Women's The Bethany Flat by Comfortview in Multi Pastel (Size 7 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The Bethany Flat by Comfortview in Multi Pastel (Size 7 WW)
$53.99
($89.99
save 40%)
womanwithin
Lace-up Espadrilles - Red - DSquared² Flats
Lace-up Espadrilles - Red - DSquared² Flats
$210.00
($314.00
save 33%)
lyst
EARTH ORIGINS Fiona Leather Flat, Size 7 in Paprika at Nordstrom Rack
EARTH ORIGINS Fiona Leather Flat, Size 7 in Paprika at Nordstrom Rack
$49.97
nordstromrack
Colisha Unisex Moccasin Womens Loafers Casual Shoes Summer Flat Slip On Comfort Pumps
Colisha Unisex Moccasin Womens Loafers Casual Shoes Summer Flat Slip On Comfort Pumps
$42.99
walmart
Advertisement
Extra Wide Width Women's The Aliana Flat by Comfortview in Burgundy (Size 7 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The Aliana Flat by Comfortview in Burgundy (Size 7 WW)
$88.99
($89.99
save 1%)
womanwithin
Wide Width Women's The Clove Flat by Comfortview in New Nude (Size 8 W)
Wide Width Women's The Clove Flat by Comfortview in New Nude (Size 8 W)
$76.99
($109.99
save 30%)
womanwithin
Coach Espadrille Cherry Print Flats Multi
Coach Espadrille Cherry Print Flats Multi
$62.99
walmart
Bella Womens Shoes Women Shoe with Strap Shoe Ballet Ankle Strap Elastic Flats Shoes Slip On Comfort Lightweight Soft Round Toe Slip-on Grey,sv,8.5
Bella Womens Shoes Women Shoe with Strap Shoe Ballet Ankle Strap Elastic Flats Shoes Slip On Comfort Lightweight Soft Round Toe Slip-on Grey,sv,8.5
$24.99
walmart
Off-white Rubber Sole Lauren Ballerina Flats - White - Chloé Flats
Off-white Rubber Sole Lauren Ballerina Flats - White - Chloé Flats
$446.00
($525.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
DailyShoes Women's Slip On Flats Massage Surface Flat Shoes Loafer Boat Classic Home Comfort Cambered Sole Indoor Fatigue Relieving Bedroom
DailyShoes Women's Slip On Flats Massage Surface Flat Shoes Loafer Boat Classic Home Comfort Cambered Sole Indoor Fatigue Relieving Bedroom
$26.99
walmart
14k Gold 10-inch Flat Hammered Oval Link Chain Anklet
14k Gold 10-inch Flat Hammered Oval Link Chain Anklet
$291.99
overstock
Colisha Womens Solid Color Slippers Backless Flat Heel Breathable Open Toe Casual Shoes
Colisha Womens Solid Color Slippers Backless Flat Heel Breathable Open Toe Casual Shoes
$12.99
walmart
Women's The Bethany Flat by Comfortview in Passion Pink (Size 11 M)
Women's The Bethany Flat by Comfortview in Passion Pink (Size 11 M)
$27.98
($79.99
save 65%)
womanwithin
Clarks Women's Step Allena Sea Ballet Flat, Rose Microfiber, 85 M US
Clarks Women's Step Allena Sea Ballet Flat, Rose Microfiber, 85 M US
$85.00
amazon
Clarks Women's Medora Frost Mary Jane Flat,Black,5 M US
Clarks Women's Medora Frost Mary Jane Flat,Black,5 M US
$90.00
amazon
Clarks Women's Neenah Garden Ballet Flat, Black Nubuck, 6 W US
Clarks Women's Neenah Garden Ballet Flat, Black Nubuck, 6 W US
$82.48
($95.00
save 13%)
amazon
Advertisement
Women's The June Flat by Comfortview in Navy (Size 11 M)
Women's The June Flat by Comfortview in Navy (Size 11 M)
$47.99
($79.99
save 40%)
womanwithin
Women's The Aliana Flat by Comfortview in Black (Size 12 M)
Women's The Aliana Flat by Comfortview in Black (Size 12 M)
$79.99
womanwithin
Colisha Women's Bathroom Slippers Anti-Slip House Slippers Flats Shower Casual Shoes Daily
Colisha Women's Bathroom Slippers Anti-Slip House Slippers Flats Shower Casual Shoes Daily
$13.65
walmart
Vintage Check Ballet Flats - Black - Burberry Flats
Vintage Check Ballet Flats - Black - Burberry Flats
$590.00
lyst
Classic Ballet Flat
Classic Ballet Flat
$12.99
walmart
Women's The Fay Flat by Comfortview in Rose Gold (Size 11 M)
Women's The Fay Flat by Comfortview in Rose Gold (Size 11 M)
$18.98
($69.99
save 73%)
womanwithin
Extra Wide Width Women's The Aliana Flat by Comfortview in Dark Hunter (Size 8 1/2 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The Aliana Flat by Comfortview in Dark Hunter (Size 8 1/2 WW)
$88.99
($89.99
save 1%)
womanwithin
Extra Wide Width Women's The Fay Flat by Comfortview in Floral Metallic (Size 9 1/2 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The Fay Flat by Comfortview in Floral Metallic (Size 9 1/2 WW)
$62.99
($89.99
save 30%)
womanwithin
Women's The Giovanna Flat by Comfortview in White (Size 10 M)
Women's The Giovanna Flat by Comfortview in White (Size 10 M)
$27.98
($79.99
save 65%)
womanwithin
Opening Ceremony Womens Kaatya Leather Flat Pool Slides
Opening Ceremony Womens Kaatya Leather Flat Pool Slides
$41.99
walmart
Calvin Klein Ivory Arla Flats
Calvin Klein Ivory Arla Flats
$87.20
($109.00
save 20%)
belk
Bruno Menegatti 230193RO-6 Valentina Fluffy Slide Sequins Flat Slippers, Rose - US Size 6
Bruno Menegatti 230193RO-6 Valentina Fluffy Slide Sequins Flat Slippers, Rose - US Size 6
$21.08
walmart
Advertisement
Journee Collection Nakita Women's D'Orsay Flats Bone
Journee Collection Nakita Women's D'Orsay Flats Bone
$90.00
walmart
Extra Wide Width Women's The Bethany Flat by Comfortview in Navy Solid (Size 8 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The Bethany Flat by Comfortview in Navy Solid (Size 8 WW)
$53.99
($89.99
save 40%)
womanwithin
CALL IT SPRING Marianah Laser-Cut Embossed Flats, Size 9 in Jet Black at Nordstrom Rack
CALL IT SPRING Marianah Laser-Cut Embossed Flats, Size 9 in Jet Black at Nordstrom Rack
$29.97
nordstromrack
Crocs Women's Crosmesh Ballet Flat,Raspberry/Raspberry,4 M US
Crocs Women's Crosmesh Ballet Flat,Raspberry/Raspberry,4 M US
$46.22
amazon
Women's The Aliana Flat by Comfortview in Dark Hunter (Size 10 1/2 M)
Women's The Aliana Flat by Comfortview in Dark Hunter (Size 10 1/2 M)
$79.99
womanwithin
Women's The Delia Flat by Comfortview in Salmon Rose (Size 12 M)
Women's The Delia Flat by Comfortview in Salmon Rose (Size 12 M)
$44.99
($79.99
save 44%)
womanwithin
Extra Wide Width Women's The Bethany Flat by Comfortview in Pewter (Size 9 WW)
Extra Wide Width Women's The Bethany Flat by Comfortview in Pewter (Size 9 WW)
$53.99
($89.99
save 40%)
womanwithin
Fabry Mary Jane Flat - Black - Comfortiva Flats
Fabry Mary Jane Flat - Black - Comfortiva Flats
$80.00
lyst
Cordani Women's Yonkers Ballet Flat,Military Suede,39 M EU /9 B(M)
Cordani Women's Yonkers Ballet Flat,Military Suede,39 M EU /9 B(M)
$145.08
amazon
Hall Sling Jeans Punk Flats - Blue - Christian Louboutin Flats
Hall Sling Jeans Punk Flats - Blue - Christian Louboutin Flats
$695.00
lyst
Women's The Emery Flat by Comfortview in Herringbone (Size 8 1/2 M)
Women's The Emery Flat by Comfortview in Herringbone (Size 8 1/2 M)
$55.99
($79.99
save 30%)
womanwithin
Comfortview Women's Wide Width The Spencer Flat
Comfortview Women's Wide Width The Spencer Flat
$37.14
walmart
Advertisement
Cecelia New York Womens Candice White/Gold/Tan Casual Flats Size 9.5
Cecelia New York Womens Candice White/Gold/Tan Casual Flats Size 9.5
$33.15
overstock
Women's The Ansley Flat by Comfortview in Navy (Size 12 M)
Women's The Ansley Flat by Comfortview in Navy (Size 12 M)
$35.99
($89.99
save 60%)
womanwithin
CLARKS Sara Clover Leather Strappy Flat - Multiple Widths Available, Size 7 in Mahogany Combi at Nordstrom Rack
CLARKS Sara Clover Leather Strappy Flat - Multiple Widths Available, Size 7 in Mahogany Combi at Nordstrom Rack
$69.97
nordstromrack
Dansko Women's Linette Flats
Dansko Women's Linette Flats
$102.30
overstock
Christian Louboutin Women's Ares Flat, Black, 40 M EU/10 M US
Christian Louboutin Women's Ares Flat, Black, 40 M EU/10 M US
$497.82
amazon
Women's Clara Ballet Flat by Cliffs in Pewter Glitter (Size 9 M)
Women's Clara Ballet Flat by Cliffs in Pewter Glitter (Size 9 M)
$59.99
womanwithin
Shannon Studded Derby Shoes - Black - Church's Flats
Shannon Studded Derby Shoes - Black - Church's Flats
$988.00
lyst
Croft & Barrow Strawberry Kiwi Women's Knit Wedge Flats, Size: 11, Black
Croft & Barrow Strawberry Kiwi Women's Knit Wedge Flats, Size: 11, Black
$49.99
kohl's
Chatties Ladies Gladiator 6 M US Double Buckle Gladiator Flats with Studs Grey
Chatties Ladies Gladiator 6 M US Double Buckle Gladiator Flats with Studs Grey
$18.95
walmart
Doris Loafer - Black - Donald J Pliner Flats
Doris Loafer - Black - Donald J Pliner Flats
$80.00
lystmarketplace
Coolito Swing Velvet Moccasin Flats - Black - Christian Louboutin Flats
Coolito Swing Velvet Moccasin Flats - Black - Christian Louboutin Flats
$850.00
lyst
Clarks Women's Danelly Iris Loafer Flat, White Leather, 6 W US
Clarks Women's Danelly Iris Loafer Flat, White Leather, 6 W US
$85.00
amazon
Load More
Flats
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.