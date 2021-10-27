Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
womens fashion
Jewelry
Rings
Sets
Ring Set
Share
Ring Set
Brook and York Olivia Set of 2 Stacking Rings, Size 8 in Gold at Nordstrom
featured
Brook and York Olivia Set of 2 Stacking Rings, Size 8 in Gold at Nordstrom
$74.00
nordstrom
10k Gold 3/5ct TDW Diamond Stackable Eternity Band Ring (Set of 3)
featured
10k Gold 3/5ct TDW Diamond Stackable Eternity Band Ring (Set of 3)
$457.99
overstock
18k Yellow Gold Pave Diamond Stacking Ring - Metallic - Bony Levy Rings
featured
18k Yellow Gold Pave Diamond Stacking Ring - Metallic - Bony Levy Rings
$248.00
lystmarketplace
Barzel Women's Rings Silver/White - Crystal & Silvertone Princess-Cut Ring Set
Barzel Women's Rings Silver/White - Crystal & Silvertone Princess-Cut Ring Set
$11.99
($44.00
save 73%)
zulily
Wave Rings Set Of 3 - Black - Charlotte Chesnais Rings
Wave Rings Set Of 3 - Black - Charlotte Chesnais Rings
$750.00
lystmarketplace
Brilliance 3-pc. Crystal Ring Set, Women's, Size: 8, White
Brilliance 3-pc. Crystal Ring Set, Women's, Size: 8, White
$19.99
($50.00
save 60%)
kohl's
Sterling Silver Lab-Created White Sapphire Cluster Ring Set, Women's, Size: 5
Sterling Silver Lab-Created White Sapphire Cluster Ring Set, Women's, Size: 5
$70.00
($200.00
save 65%)
kohl's
Diamond Eternity Stack Ring - Pink - EF Collection Rings
Diamond Eternity Stack Ring - Pink - EF Collection Rings
$550.00
lyst
El Mar 18k White Gold Sapphire Stacking Ring - Metallic - Bony Levy Rings
El Mar 18k White Gold Sapphire Stacking Ring - Metallic - Bony Levy Rings
$448.00
lystmarketplace
Belk Silverworks White Sterling Silver Round Cubic Zirconia Ring Set
Belk Silverworks White Sterling Silver Round Cubic Zirconia Ring Set
$13.00
($80.00
save 84%)
belk
Ann Taylor Studded Ring Set
Ann Taylor Studded Ring Set
$49.50
anntaylor
Amazon Collection Platinum-Plated Sterling Silver Princess-Cut Created Sapphire Vintage Ring Set made with Swarovski Zirconia, Size 9
Amazon Collection Platinum-Plated Sterling Silver Princess-Cut Created Sapphire Vintage Ring Set made with Swarovski Zirconia, Size 9
$68.30
amazon
Advertisement
Amour 14K Rose Gold 2 3/8 CT TGW Rose de France Ring Set
Amour 14K Rose Gold 2 3/8 CT TGW Rose de France Ring Set
$594.99
($1,250.00
save -59399%)
jomashop
Annello by Kobelli Set of 3 Cogwheel Diamond Stacking Bands, 10k White Yellow and Rose Gold Diamond Rings
Annello by Kobelli Set of 3 Cogwheel Diamond Stacking Bands, 10k White Yellow and Rose Gold Diamond Rings
$369.49
overstock
Women's Aquamarine Cotton Supreme & Harmony Ring Set Azura Jewelry
Women's Aquamarine Cotton Supreme & Harmony Ring Set Azura Jewelry
$105.00
wolf&badgerus
BP. BP Delicate Ring Set - Pack 10, Size Medium/large in Silver at Nordstrom Rack
BP. BP Delicate Ring Set - Pack 10, Size Medium/large in Silver at Nordstrom Rack
$10.00
nordstromrack
Old World Midnight Stacking Rings, Set of Three, Size 5-8
Old World Midnight Stacking Rings, Set of Three, Size 5-8
$1,290.00
neimanmarcus
COVET 14K Gold Plated Textured Stack Ring - Set of 5, Size 8 Us at Nordstrom Rack
COVET 14K Gold Plated Textured Stack Ring - Set of 5, Size 8 Us at Nordstrom Rack
$17.97
nordstromrack
Diamonique 0.45 cttw Set of 3 Tri-Color Rings, Sterling
Diamonique 0.45 cttw Set of 3 Tri-Color Rings, Sterling
$93.45
qvc
Diamonique Set of 4 Infinity BandRings, Sterling
Diamonique Set of 4 Infinity BandRings, Sterling
$113.85
qvc
Diamonique 2.50 cttw 2-piece Ring Set, Platinum Clad
Diamonique 2.50 cttw 2-piece Ring Set, Platinum Clad
$99.99
qvc
Diamonique Statement Set of 3 Rings, SterlingSilver
Diamonique Statement Set of 3 Rings, SterlingSilver
$125.00
qvc
Ben Stacy Women's Rings Silver/White - Cubic Zirconia & Hematite Stacked Ring
Ben Stacy Women's Rings Silver/White - Cubic Zirconia & Hematite Stacked Ring
$34.99
($65.00
save 46%)
zulily
Calvin Klein Women's Groovy Tri-Color Ring Set
Calvin Klein Women's Groovy Tri-Color Ring Set
$75.00
amazon
Advertisement
Multi Layer Ring Set - Metallic - Bottega Veneta Rings
Multi Layer Ring Set - Metallic - Bottega Veneta Rings
$660.00
lystmarketplace
Sterling Silver Freshwater Pearl Stacked Ring - White - Effy Rings
Sterling Silver Freshwater Pearl Stacked Ring - White - Effy Rings
$160.00
lystmarketplace
GUESS Duo Stone Stack Rings
GUESS Duo Stone Stack Rings
$21.96
amazon
Campus EasyCarry Slim BinderSmartRing B5 26Ring Set OF 3 Vivid Yellow Turquoise Purple B5
Campus EasyCarry Slim BinderSmartRing B5 26Ring Set OF 3 Vivid Yellow Turquoise Purple B5
$40.16
newegg
Lab-Created White Sapphire Halo Ring Set, Women's, Size: 6
Lab-Created White Sapphire Halo Ring Set, Women's, Size: 6
$87.50
($250.00
save 65%)
kohl's
FREIDA ROTHMAN Layers of Armor Set of 5 Stacking Rings, Size 6 in Gold And Silver at Nordstrom
FREIDA ROTHMAN Layers of Armor Set of 5 Stacking Rings, Size 6 in Gold And Silver at Nordstrom
$275.00
nordstrom
3 Diamond Baby Blue Enamel Stack Ring - Blue - EF Collection Rings
3 Diamond Baby Blue Enamel Stack Ring - Blue - EF Collection Rings
$595.00
lyst
Enso Rings Beaded Stackables Series Silicone Ring - Obsidian
Enso Rings Beaded Stackables Series Silicone Ring - Obsidian
$11.99
overstock
Enso Rings Braided Stackables Series Silicone Ring - Obsidian
Enso Rings Braided Stackables Series Silicone Ring - Obsidian
$11.99
overstock
Multi Tone Sterling Silver Swirl Stack Ring Set, Women's, Size: 9, Multicolor
Multi Tone Sterling Silver Swirl Stack Ring Set, Women's, Size: 9, Multicolor
$60.00
($150.00
save 60%)
kohl's
Diamonique 10.25 cttw 5 Piece Ring Set, Sterlin g Silver
Diamonique 10.25 cttw 5 Piece Ring Set, Sterlin g Silver
$177.45
qvc
Effy White Gold 1.47 ct. t.w. Diamond 2-Piece Ring Set in 14k White Gold
Effy White Gold 1.47 ct. t.w. Diamond 2-Piece Ring Set in 14k White Gold
$1,280.00
($6,400.00
save 83%)
belk
Advertisement
Ettika Simple Touch Crystal and 18K Gold Women's Ring Set - Gold
Ettika Simple Touch Crystal and 18K Gold Women's Ring Set - Gold
$50.00
macy's
Celestial Stacking Ring Set, Women's, Size: 6, Silver
Celestial Stacking Ring Set, Women's, Size: 6, Silver
$42.40
($106.00
save 60%)
kohl's
Nadri Fanfare Cubic Zirconia Ring Set, Size 7 in Silver at Nordstrom
Nadri Fanfare Cubic Zirconia Ring Set, Size 7 in Silver at Nordstrom
$98.00
nordstrom
PRIMROSE Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Butterfly & Twist Ring Set, Women's, Size: 9
PRIMROSE Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Butterfly & Twist Ring Set, Women's, Size: 9
$19.99
($50.00
save 60%)
kohl's
PRIMROSE Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Butterfly & Twist Ring Set, Women's, Size: 8, Multicolor
PRIMROSE Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Butterfly & Twist Ring Set, Women's, Size: 8, Multicolor
$19.99
($50.00
save 60%)
kohl's
Personalized Gold over Sterling Cutout Disc Zodiac Stack Ring Set of 2
Personalized Gold over Sterling Cutout Disc Zodiac Stack Ring Set of 2
$48.00
walmartusa
PRIMROSE Two Tone Cubic Zirconia Duo Ring Set, Women's, Size: 9, Pink
PRIMROSE Two Tone Cubic Zirconia Duo Ring Set, Women's, Size: 9, Pink
$19.99
($50.00
save 60%)
kohl's
Raha Stacking Rings, Set of 3, Size 5-9
Raha Stacking Rings, Set of 3, Size 5-9
$98.00
neimanmarcus
SAVVY CIE JEWELS Sterling Silver Red Coral & Garnet Stackable Ring Set, Size 6 Us at Nordstrom Rack
SAVVY CIE JEWELS Sterling Silver Red Coral & Garnet Stackable Ring Set, Size 6 Us at Nordstrom Rack
$94.97
nordstromrack
Nine West Gold Gold Tone Crystal Set of 3 Link Rings
Nine West Gold Gold Tone Crystal Set of 3 Link Rings
$15.40
($22.00
save 30%)
belk
SHYMI Legend 6 Set of 3 Stacking Rings in Silver at Nordstrom
SHYMI Legend 6 Set of 3 Stacking Rings in Silver at Nordstrom
$135.00
nordstrom
Platinum Over Silver Round Cubic Zirconia 2 Piece Ring Set - White
Platinum Over Silver Round Cubic Zirconia 2 Piece Ring Set - White
$83.49
overstock
Advertisement
PRIMROSE Sterling Silver & 18k Rose Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Ring Set, Women's, Size: 9, Pink
PRIMROSE Sterling Silver & 18k Rose Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Ring Set, Women's, Size: 9, Pink
$19.99
($50.00
save 60%)
kohl's
Plus Size Women's Gold-Plated Diamond Accent Stackable 3 Piece Set Eternity Ring Set by Roaman's in Gold (Size 6)
Plus Size Women's Gold-Plated Diamond Accent Stackable 3 Piece Set Eternity Ring Set by Roaman's in Gold (Size 6)
$52.99
roamans
Simply Stacks Sterling January Ring Set
Simply Stacks Sterling January Ring Set
$162.35
qvc
Steel by Design Set of 3 Chevron Rings
Steel by Design Set of 3 Chevron Rings
$42.37
qvc
Shablis Women's Rings 14kt - Blue Cubic Zirconia & 14k Gold-Plated Stackable Ring Set
Shablis Women's Rings 14kt - Blue Cubic Zirconia & 14k Gold-Plated Stackable Ring Set
$25.99
($135.00
save 81%)
zulily
Fanned Stacking Rings, Set of 3, Size 5-9
Fanned Stacking Rings, Set of 3, Size 5-9
$128.00
neimanmarcus
Spinelli Kilcollin - Sonny Set Of Three 18-karat White, Yellow And Rose Gold Diamond Rings - 7
Spinelli Kilcollin - Sonny Set Of Three 18-karat White, Yellow And Rose Gold Diamond Rings - 7
$4,800.00
net a porterlimited
SO Silver Tone Statement Ring Set, Women's
SO Silver Tone Statement Ring Set, Women's
$11.00
($22.00
save 50%)
kohl's
Streetregion Women's Rings White - Crystal & Imitation Pearl Botany Ring Set
Streetregion Women's Rings White - Crystal & Imitation Pearl Botany Ring Set
$14.99
($22.00
save 32%)
zulily
Street Region Women's Rings Gold - Cubic Zirconia & Goldtone Open Alternating Heart Ring Set
Street Region Women's Rings Gold - Cubic Zirconia & Goldtone Open Alternating Heart Ring Set
$11.99
($12.99
save 8%)
zulily
Sophie Miller Sterling Silver Simulated Sapphire & Cubic Zirconia Ring Set, Women's, Size: 7, Blue
Sophie Miller Sterling Silver Simulated Sapphire & Cubic Zirconia Ring Set, Women's, Size: 7, Blue
$98.00
($280.00
save 65%)
kohl's
Sophie Miller Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Ring Set, Women's, Size: 9, White
Sophie Miller Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Ring Set, Women's, Size: 9, White
$96.25
($275.00
save 65%)
kohl's
Load More
Ring Set
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.