Delicate Rings
David Yurman Petite Albion Ring with Amethyst & Diamonds
featured
David Yurman Petite Albion Ring with Amethyst & Diamonds
$695.00
bloomingdale's
David Yurman Petite Helena Open Ring with Pearls, 18K Gold & Diamonds, Size 9 in Diamond/Silver at Nordstrom
featured
David Yurman Petite Helena Open Ring with Pearls, 18K Gold & Diamonds, Size 9 in Diamond/Silver at Nordstrom
$950.00
nordstrom
14K Gold 0.30 ct. Lab Diamond French Pavé Bypass Bezel Ring
featured
14K Gold 0.30 ct. Lab Diamond French Pavé Bypass Bezel Ring
$340.00
($400.00
save 15%)
overstock
10K Yellow Gold 1/5 ct. Diamonds Heart Eternity Band Ring by Beverly Hills Charm
10K Yellow Gold 1/5 ct. Diamonds Heart Eternity Band Ring by Beverly Hills Charm
$157.49
overstock
Belk & Co. White Gold/Yellow Gold 10k Yellow Gold Diamond Cluster Ring
Belk & Co. White Gold/Yellow Gold 10k Yellow Gold Diamond Cluster Ring
$400.00
($2,000.00
save -19900%)
belk
Rivulet 14K Gold 0.15 ct. Lab Diamond Unique Wave Ring
Rivulet 14K Gold 0.15 ct. Lab Diamond Unique Wave Ring
$297.50
($350.00
save 15%)
overstock
Women's Artisanal Amethyst Kissed Ring Ana Dyla
Women's Artisanal Amethyst Kissed Ring Ana Dyla
$516.00
wolf&badgerus
Belk & Co. Women 5/8 Ct. T.W. Aquamarine, 1/10 Ct. T.W. White Sapphire And 1/3 Ct. T.W. Diamond Halo Twist Ring - -
Belk & Co. Women 5/8 Ct. T.W. Aquamarine, 1/10 Ct. T.W. White Sapphire And 1/3 Ct. T.W. Diamond Halo Twist Ring - -
$1,750.00
belk
Annello by Kobelli 14k Rose Gold 1/6 Carat Triangular Diamond Petite Ring (H-I, SI)
Annello by Kobelli 14k Rose Gold 1/6 Carat Triangular Diamond Petite Ring (H-I, SI)
$459.32
($502.49
save 9%)
overstock
Women's Artisanal Silver Gloria Ring Ana Dyla
Women's Artisanal Silver Gloria Ring Ana Dyla
$129.00
wolf&badgerus
BAYCO - 18-karat Gold Diamond Ring - 6
BAYCO - 18-karat Gold Diamond Ring - 6
$6,200.00
net a porterlimited
Skinny Flat Band Solo Ring
Skinny Flat Band Solo Ring
$690.00
neimanmarcus
Amethyst (1 ct.t.w) 14K Rose Gold Plated Heart Ring in Sterling Silver - Medium Purple
Amethyst (1 ct.t.w) 14K Rose Gold Plated Heart Ring in Sterling Silver - Medium Purple
$76.00
($190.00
save 60%)
macy's
Madewell Delicate Collection Demi-Fine Chain Ring, Size 6 in Vermeil at Nordstrom
Madewell Delicate Collection Demi-Fine Chain Ring, Size 6 in Vermeil at Nordstrom
$38.00
nordstrom
Octavia Elizabeth - Women's Nesting Gem Emerald and 18K Gold Eternity Ring - Green - Moda Operandi
Octavia Elizabeth - Women's Nesting Gem Emerald and 18K Gold Eternity Ring - Green - Moda Operandi
$3,200.00
modaoperandi
Kate Bissett Silvertone Multi-colored Crystal Eternity Fashion Ring
Kate Bissett Silvertone Multi-colored Crystal Eternity Fashion Ring
$14.19
overstock
Women's Artisanal Silver Limited Edition Open Diamond Star & Heart Ring Kaizarin
Women's Artisanal Silver Limited Edition Open Diamond Star & Heart Ring Kaizarin
$358.00
($447.00
save 20%)
wolf&badgerus
Haus of Brilliance 14k Yellow Gold 1ct TDW Round Cut Diamond Fashion Ring (H-I,SI2-I1)
Haus of Brilliance 14k Yellow Gold 1ct TDW Round Cut Diamond Fashion Ring (H-I,SI2-I1)
$2,399.99
($10,807.00
save 80%)
jomashop
Kiera Women 1.39 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia Platinum Plated Sterling Silver Eternity Band Ring - -
Kiera Women 1.39 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia Platinum Plated Sterling Silver Eternity Band Ring - -
$120.00
belk
Jennifer Meyer - Extra Small Heart 18-karat Gold, Lapis Lazuli And Diamond Ring - 7
Jennifer Meyer - Extra Small Heart 18-karat Gold, Lapis Lazuli And Diamond Ring - 7
$325.00
net a porterlimited
Joelle Diamond Ring Eternity Band Stackable 14K Gold 1/5 CT TDW
Joelle Diamond Ring Eternity Band Stackable 14K Gold 1/5 CT TDW
$335.00
($795.00
save 58%)
walmartusa
Jewelonfire Sterling Silver Aquamarine and Diamond Accent Ring
Jewelonfire Sterling Silver Aquamarine and Diamond Accent Ring
$37.59
($46.99
save 20%)
overstock
Luxurman Ladies Unique Heart Shape Round & Princess Diamond Right Hand Ring 0.56ctw 14k Gold
Luxurman Ladies Unique Heart Shape Round & Princess Diamond Right Hand Ring 0.56ctw 14k Gold
$560.57
($695.49
save 19%)
overstock
Plus Size Women's Sterling Silver Swirl Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in May (Size 9)
Plus Size Women's Sterling Silver Swirl Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in May (Size 9)
$39.99
womanwithin
Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in November (Size 5)
Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in November (Size 5)
$39.99
brylanehome
NOVICA Handmade Celuk Garland Sterling Silver Ring (Indonesia)
NOVICA Handmade Celuk Garland Sterling Silver Ring (Indonesia)
$41.99
overstock
Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in December (Size 5)
Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in December (Size 5)
$39.99
brylanehome
Sterling Silver Swirl Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in September (Size 10)
Sterling Silver Swirl Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in September (Size 10)
$39.99
brylanehome
Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in June (Size 10)
Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in June (Size 10)
$39.99
brylanehome
Plus Size Women's Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in August (Size 5)
Plus Size Women's Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in August (Size 5)
$39.99
womanwithin
Women's Artisanal Gold Vermeil Tiny Snake Ring Diamonds Lee Renee
Women's Artisanal Gold Vermeil Tiny Snake Ring Diamonds Lee Renee
$193.00
wolf&badgerus
La Preciosa Rose Gold Over Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Initial Ring
La Preciosa Rose Gold Over Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Initial Ring
$24.09
overstock
Kate Bissett Joyce 0.4-carat Cubic Zirconia Rose Gold Floral Wrap Ring - White
Kate Bissett Joyce 0.4-carat Cubic Zirconia Rose Gold Floral Wrap Ring - White
$16.91
($21.98
save 23%)
overstock
La Preciosa 925 Sterling Silver Italian 14x10mm Rectangular Step-Cut Tanzanite Swarovski Element with Cubic Zirconia Ring
La Preciosa 925 Sterling Silver Italian 14x10mm Rectangular Step-Cut Tanzanite Swarovski Element with Cubic Zirconia Ring
$62.49
overstock
Women's Artisanal Silver Limited Edition Open Diamond Star & Diamond Heart Ring Kaizarin
Women's Artisanal Silver Limited Edition Open Diamond Star & Diamond Heart Ring Kaizarin
$458.00
($572.00
save 20%)
wolf&badgerus
Drama Queen Oval Diamond Mosaic Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver - 8.5 - Also in: 5.5, 10, 9, 6.5, 7.5, 5, 8, 6, 9.5, 7
Drama Queen Oval Diamond Mosaic Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver - 8.5 - Also in: 5.5, 10, 9, 6.5, 7.5, 5, 8, 6, 9.5, 7
$249.00
verishop
10k Yellow Gold 1ct TDW Diamond Cluster Swirl Ring (H-I,SI2-I1)-Size 7
10k Yellow Gold 1ct TDW Diamond Cluster Swirl Ring (H-I,SI2-I1)-Size 7
$1,694.62
($2,429.49
save 50%)
overstock
Plus Size Women's Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in March (Size 6)
Plus Size Women's Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in March (Size 6)
$39.99
womanwithin
Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in November (Size 6)
Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in November (Size 6)
$39.99
brylanehome
Plus Size Women's Sterling Silver Swirl Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in October (Size 8)
Plus Size Women's Sterling Silver Swirl Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in October (Size 8)
$39.99
womanwithin
Miadora 10k White Gold Created White Sapphire Anniversary Ring
Miadora 10k White Gold Created White Sapphire Anniversary Ring
$223.49
overstock
Repossi Antifer 18K White Gold & Pav Diamond 2-Row Ring
Repossi Antifer 18K White Gold & Pav Diamond 2-Row Ring
$2,700.00
saksfifthavenue
Plus Size Women's Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in December (Size 5)
Plus Size Women's Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in December (Size 5)
$39.99
womanwithin
1.25 ct Heart Shape London Blue Topaz Ring in Sterling Silver
1.25 ct Heart Shape London Blue Topaz Ring in Sterling Silver
$40.99
($66.99
save 39%)
walmartusa
Panacea Initial Ring in Gold-E at Nordstrom
Panacea Initial Ring in Gold-E at Nordstrom
$25.00
nordstrom
14KT Yellow Gold Citrine Ring
14KT Yellow Gold Citrine Ring
$275.16
($336.99
save 18%)
overstock
Monica Vinader Fiji Tiny Button Diamond Ring, Size 6.5 in Silver/Diamond at Nordstrom
Monica Vinader Fiji Tiny Button Diamond Ring, Size 6.5 in Silver/Diamond at Nordstrom
$225.00
nordstrom
Amethyst Oval Swirl Ring (4 Ct. T.w.) In Sterling Silver (also In Blue Topaz & Green Quartz) - Blue - Macy's Rings
Amethyst Oval Swirl Ring (4 Ct. T.w.) In Sterling Silver (also In Blue Topaz & Green Quartz) - Blue - Macy's Rings
$100.00
($250.00
save 60%)
lyst
David Yurman Petite Ch telaine Ring With Gemstones, 18K Gold Bezel & Pav Diamonds
David Yurman Petite Ch telaine Ring With Gemstones, 18K Gold Bezel & Pav Diamonds
$595.00
saksfifthavenue
Diamond 14k Yellow Gold Star Ring Women Accessories Fashion Jewellery Ring Diamond 14k Yellow Gold Star Ring - Metallic - EF Collection Rings
Diamond 14k Yellow Gold Star Ring Women Accessories Fashion Jewellery Ring Diamond 14k Yellow Gold Star Ring - Metallic - EF Collection Rings
$385.00
lystmarketplace
David Yurman Albion Petite Ring with Diamonds
David Yurman Albion Petite Ring with Diamonds
$950.00
saksfifthavenue
Belk & Co. White Gold 5/8 ct. t.w. Aquamarine, 1/10 ct. t.w. White Sapphire and 1/3 ct. t.w. Diamond Halo Twist Ring
Belk & Co. White Gold 5/8 ct. t.w. Aquamarine, 1/10 ct. t.w. White Sapphire and 1/3 ct. t.w. Diamond Halo Twist Ring
$525.00
($1,750.00
save -52400%)
belk
Belk & Co. Yellow 14K Yellow Gold Solid Heart with Side Ridges Ring
Belk & Co. Yellow 14K Yellow Gold Solid Heart with Side Ridges Ring
$247.50
($825.00
save 70%)
belk
Cali Trove 925 Sterling Silver in 1/10 ct TDW & Blue Sapphire fashion ring.
Cali Trove 925 Sterling Silver in 1/10 ct TDW & Blue Sapphire fashion ring.
$81.99
overstock
Cali Trove 925 Sterling Silver in 1/15 ct TDW & Checkered Blue Sapphire fashion ring.
Cali Trove 925 Sterling Silver in 1/15 ct TDW & Checkered Blue Sapphire fashion ring.
$94.99
overstock
Cali Trove 1/6 Cttw Diamond Fashion Cross Ring in 14 Kt Yellow Gold
Cali Trove 1/6 Cttw Diamond Fashion Cross Ring in 14 Kt Yellow Gold
$267.99
overstock
"Petite Milgrain Curved Diamond Ring in 14k Yellow Gold"
"Petite Milgrain Curved Diamond Ring in 14k Yellow Gold"
$650.00
bluenile
Bony Levy Kiera Diamond Dome Stacking Ring, Size 6.5 in Yellow Gold at Nordstrom
Bony Levy Kiera Diamond Dome Stacking Ring, Size 6.5 in Yellow Gold at Nordstrom
$795.00
nordstrom
Delicate Stone Ring, Size 6-8
Delicate Stone Ring, Size 6-8
$62.00
neimanmarcus
14k White Gold Moissanite by Charles & Colvard Cushion Three Stone Ring with Lab Created Ruby
14k White Gold Moissanite by Charles & Colvard Cushion Three Stone Ring with Lab Created Ruby
$621.82
($845.49
save 26%)
overstock
Delicate Rings
