Delicate Rings

featured

David Yurman Petite Albion Ring with Amethyst & Diamonds

$695.00
bloomingdale's
featured

David Yurman Petite Helena Open Ring with Pearls, 18K Gold & Diamonds, Size 9 in Diamond/Silver at Nordstrom

$950.00
nordstrom
featured

14K Gold 0.30 ct. Lab Diamond French Pavé Bypass Bezel Ring

$340.00
($400.00 save 15%)
overstock

10K Yellow Gold 1/5 ct. Diamonds Heart Eternity Band Ring by Beverly Hills Charm

$157.49
overstock

Belk & Co. White Gold/Yellow Gold 10k Yellow Gold Diamond Cluster Ring

$400.00
($2,000.00 save -19900%)
belk

Rivulet 14K Gold 0.15 ct. Lab Diamond Unique Wave Ring

$297.50
($350.00 save 15%)
overstock

Women's Artisanal Amethyst Kissed Ring Ana Dyla

$516.00
wolf&badgerus

Belk & Co. Women 5/8 Ct. T.W. Aquamarine, 1/10 Ct. T.W. White Sapphire And 1/3 Ct. T.W. Diamond Halo Twist Ring - -

$1,750.00
belk

Annello by Kobelli 14k Rose Gold 1/6 Carat Triangular Diamond Petite Ring (H-I, SI)

$459.32
($502.49 save 9%)
overstock

Women's Artisanal Silver Gloria Ring Ana Dyla

$129.00
wolf&badgerus

BAYCO - 18-karat Gold Diamond Ring - 6

$6,200.00
net a porterlimited

Skinny Flat Band Solo Ring

$690.00
neimanmarcus
Advertisement

Amethyst (1 ct.t.w) 14K Rose Gold Plated Heart Ring in Sterling Silver - Medium Purple

$76.00
($190.00 save 60%)
macy's

Madewell Delicate Collection Demi-Fine Chain Ring, Size 6 in Vermeil at Nordstrom

$38.00
nordstrom

Octavia Elizabeth - Women's Nesting Gem Emerald and 18K Gold Eternity Ring - Green - Moda Operandi

$3,200.00
modaoperandi

Kate Bissett Silvertone Multi-colored Crystal Eternity Fashion Ring

$14.19
overstock

Women's Artisanal Silver Limited Edition Open Diamond Star & Heart Ring Kaizarin

$358.00
($447.00 save 20%)
wolf&badgerus

Haus of Brilliance 14k Yellow Gold 1ct TDW Round Cut Diamond Fashion Ring (H-I,SI2-I1)

$2,399.99
($10,807.00 save 80%)
jomashop

Kiera Women 1.39 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia Platinum Plated Sterling Silver Eternity Band Ring - -

$120.00
belk

Jennifer Meyer - Extra Small Heart 18-karat Gold, Lapis Lazuli And Diamond Ring - 7

$325.00
net a porterlimited

Joelle Diamond Ring Eternity Band Stackable 14K Gold 1/5 CT TDW

$335.00
($795.00 save 58%)
walmartusa

Jewelonfire Sterling Silver Aquamarine and Diamond Accent Ring

$37.59
($46.99 save 20%)
overstock

Luxurman Ladies Unique Heart Shape Round & Princess Diamond Right Hand Ring 0.56ctw 14k Gold

$560.57
($695.49 save 19%)
overstock

Plus Size Women's Sterling Silver Swirl Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in May (Size 9)

$39.99
womanwithin
Advertisement

Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in November (Size 5)

$39.99
brylanehome

NOVICA Handmade Celuk Garland Sterling Silver Ring (Indonesia)

$41.99
overstock

Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in December (Size 5)

$39.99
brylanehome

Sterling Silver Swirl Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in September (Size 10)

$39.99
brylanehome

Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in June (Size 10)

$39.99
brylanehome

Plus Size Women's Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in August (Size 5)

$39.99
womanwithin

Women's Artisanal Gold Vermeil Tiny Snake Ring Diamonds Lee Renee

$193.00
wolf&badgerus

La Preciosa Rose Gold Over Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Initial Ring

$24.09
overstock

Kate Bissett Joyce 0.4-carat Cubic Zirconia Rose Gold Floral Wrap Ring - White

$16.91
($21.98 save 23%)
overstock

La Preciosa 925 Sterling Silver Italian 14x10mm Rectangular Step-Cut Tanzanite Swarovski Element with Cubic Zirconia Ring

$62.49
overstock

Women's Artisanal Silver Limited Edition Open Diamond Star & Diamond Heart Ring Kaizarin

$458.00
($572.00 save 20%)
wolf&badgerus

Drama Queen Oval Diamond Mosaic Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver - 8.5 - Also in: 5.5, 10, 9, 6.5, 7.5, 5, 8, 6, 9.5, 7

$249.00
verishop
Advertisement

10k Yellow Gold 1ct TDW Diamond Cluster Swirl Ring (H-I,SI2-I1)-Size 7

$1,694.62
($2,429.49 save 50%)
overstock

Plus Size Women's Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in March (Size 6)

$39.99
womanwithin

Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in November (Size 6)

$39.99
brylanehome

Plus Size Women's Sterling Silver Swirl Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in October (Size 8)

$39.99
womanwithin

Miadora 10k White Gold Created White Sapphire Anniversary Ring

$223.49
overstock

Repossi Antifer 18K White Gold & Pav Diamond 2-Row Ring

$2,700.00
saksfifthavenue

Plus Size Women's Gold over Sterling Silver Open Scrollwork Simulated Birthstone Ring by PalmBeach Jewelry in December (Size 5)

$39.99
womanwithin

1.25 ct Heart Shape London Blue Topaz Ring in Sterling Silver

$40.99
($66.99 save 39%)
walmartusa

Panacea Initial Ring in Gold-E at Nordstrom

$25.00
nordstrom

14KT Yellow Gold Citrine Ring

$275.16
($336.99 save 18%)
overstock

Monica Vinader Fiji Tiny Button Diamond Ring, Size 6.5 in Silver/Diamond at Nordstrom

$225.00
nordstrom

Amethyst Oval Swirl Ring (4 Ct. T.w.) In Sterling Silver (also In Blue Topaz & Green Quartz) - Blue - Macy's Rings

$100.00
($250.00 save 60%)
lyst
Advertisement

David Yurman Petite Ch telaine Ring With Gemstones, 18K Gold Bezel & Pav Diamonds

$595.00
saksfifthavenue

Diamond 14k Yellow Gold Star Ring Women Accessories Fashion Jewellery Ring Diamond 14k Yellow Gold Star Ring - Metallic - EF Collection Rings

$385.00
lystmarketplace

David Yurman Albion Petite Ring with Diamonds

$950.00
saksfifthavenue

Belk & Co. White Gold 5/8 ct. t.w. Aquamarine, 1/10 ct. t.w. White Sapphire and 1/3 ct. t.w. Diamond Halo Twist Ring

$525.00
($1,750.00 save -52400%)
belk

Belk & Co. Yellow 14K Yellow Gold Solid Heart with Side Ridges Ring

$247.50
($825.00 save 70%)
belk

Cali Trove 925 Sterling Silver in 1/10 ct TDW & Blue Sapphire fashion ring.

$81.99
overstock

Cali Trove 925 Sterling Silver in 1/15 ct TDW & Checkered Blue Sapphire fashion ring.

$94.99
overstock

Cali Trove 1/6 Cttw Diamond Fashion Cross Ring in 14 Kt Yellow Gold

$267.99
overstock

"Petite Milgrain Curved Diamond Ring in 14k Yellow Gold"

$650.00
bluenile

Bony Levy Kiera Diamond Dome Stacking Ring, Size 6.5 in Yellow Gold at Nordstrom

$795.00
nordstrom

Delicate Stone Ring, Size 6-8

$62.00
neimanmarcus

14k White Gold Moissanite by Charles & Colvard Cushion Three Stone Ring with Lab Created Ruby

$621.82
($845.49 save 26%)
overstock
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com