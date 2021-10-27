Pendants

featured

Pendant Necklace 925 Sterling Silver Kunzite Blue Tanzanite Gift Size - Size 20''

$242.35
overstock
featured

David Yurman Petite Chatelaine Pave Bezel Pendant Necklace in 18K Yellow Gold with Hampton Blue Topaz, 18

$1,500.00
bloomingdale's
featured

Cubic Zirconia Sterling Silver Triangle Chain Pendant by Orchid Jewelry

$35.99
overstock

Affinity 3/4 ct Round Diamond Pendant w/ Chai n, 14K Gold

$4,099.98
qvc

1/10 cttw Diamond Swirl Pendant Necklace 14K White and Rose Gold with Chain

$174.99
overstock

AALILLY Sterling Silver Round Tanzanite and White Topaz Pendant Necklace

$63.99
overstock

Alex Woo "Little Animals" Sterling Silver Beagle Pendant Necklace, 16"

$100.81
amazon

Amazon Essentials Sterling Silver Round Cut Peridot Birthstone Pendant Necklace (August), 18"

$50.40
amazon

Alex Woo "Mini Addition Letter" Sterling Silver "M" Charm Pendant Necklace, 16"

$72.58
amazon

Handmade Leaping Dolphin Over a Amber Stone Sterling Silver Pendant Necklace (Thailand)

$44.49
overstock

1928 Jewelry Pewter 30 Inch Antiqued Pewter Fold Out Magnifier Pendant Necklace

$76.80
($96.00 save 20%)
belk

Amour 10k White Gold Double Halo Heart Shaped Created Emerald and 1/5 CT TW Diamond Pendant with Chain

$389.99
($690.00 save 43%)
jomashop
Advertisement

Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace in Gold at Nordstrom

$48.00
nordstrom

Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace

$1,990.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus

BREUNING Square Open Crystal Trimmed Single Pendant in Silver at Nordstrom Rack

$89.98
($119.97 save 25%)
nordstromrack

AALILLY 14K Rose Gold Diamond 1/10ct.TDW Heart “Love” Pendant Necklace (H-I, I1-I2)

$404.99
overstock

Belk & Co. Rose 9-9.5 Millimeter Freshwater Cultured Pearl, White Topaz and Diamond Accent Drop Pendant with Chain in 10K Rose Gold

$210.00
($700.00 save 70%)
belk

Belk & Co. Women Grown With Love 1/2 Ct. T.W. Lab Created Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace In Sterling Silver - -

$218.75
belk

Belk & Co. Ruby 4 ct. t.w. Ruby and 1/10 ct. t.w. Diamond Chain Pendant Necklace in Sterling Silver

$52.50
($175.00 save 70%)
belk

Belk & Co. Women 1.08 Ct. T.W. Peridot, Citrine, Garnet And White Topaz Pendant With 18-Inch Cable Chain In Rhodium-Plated Sterling Silve - -

$200.00
belk

"Sterling Silver Lab-Created Sapphire and Diamond Accent Heart Pendant, Women's, Size: 18", Blue"

$52.50
($150.00 save 65%)
kohl's

Signature Color Shop Black Rutilated Quartz Pendant by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®

$9.99
michaelsstores

Adriana Orsini Rhodium-Plated Sterling Silver & Cubic Zirconia Teardrop Pendant Necklace

$90.00
saksfifthavenue

Belk & Co. White Gold Lab Created 2 ct. t.w. Moissanite Solitaire Pendant with Chain in 14k White Gold

$315.00
($1,050.00 save -31400%)
belk
Advertisement

Belk & Co. Women 11 To 12 Millimeter Tahitian Cultured Pearl, 1/8 Ct. T.W. Pink Sapphire And 1/10 Ct. T.W. Diamond Drop Pendant With Chai - -

$1,275.00
belk

"Aleure Sterling Silver Glitter Pendant Necklace, Women's, Size: 18", Blue"

$20.00
($50.00 save 60%)
kohl's

Winnie Initial Pendant - Gold- I

$115.00
macy's

Ana Silver Co Rough Citrine Pendant 1 5/8' (925 Sterling Silver) - Handmade Jewelry, Bohemian, Vintage PD6885

$35.99
newegg

BREUNING 14K Gold Diamond Solitaire Pendant Necklace - 0.15 ctw at Nordstrom Rack

$849.97
nordstromrack

BONY LEVY 18K White Gold Petite Star Diamond Pendant - 0.02 ctw at Nordstrom Rack

$196.97
nordstromrack

14KT Gold 0.35 CT Arch Design Round Solitaire Diamond Pendant Necklace Amcor Design

$850.00
overstock

14KT 1/20 CT Tennis Racket Round Cut Diamond Pendant Necklace Amcor Design

$1,050.00
overstock

Belk & Co. Women Textured Flower Pendant With Chain In 10K Yellow And White Gold - -

$950.00
belk

Amour Sterling Silver Heart Shape 1/7 CT. Diamond Pendant JMS003217

$139.99
($260.00 save 46%)
jomashop

Women's Artisanal Silver Angel Fih Dic Paradie Necklace Pendant ANCHOR & CREW

$125.00
wolf&badgerus

Anavia See You Cremation Necklace for Ashes, Mini See Through Urn Necklace, Mini Cube Cremation Pendant, Cremation Jewelry, Memorial Jewelry, Mini Urn w/ Multicolor Cubes-[Silver]

$24.99
($33.79 save 26%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

Bryan Anthonys Every Rise, Every Fall Dandelion Pendant Necklace in 14K Gold at Nordstrom

$46.00
nordstrom

"Bella Uno Abstract Pendant Cord Necklace, Women's, Size: 18", Multicolor"

$16.00
($40.00 save 60%)
kohl's

Rose Gold Plated 925 Sterling Silver AAA Cubic Zirconia Infinity Sisters Pendant Necklace, 18"

$22.20
amazon

Women's Artisanal Silver Brass Capri Pendant BIKO

$105.00
wolf&badgerus

Belk & Co. Gray Sterling Silver I Love You Heart Pendant

$30.00
($100.00 save 70%)
belk

Belk & Co. Gray Diamond Figure 8 Pendant in Sterling Silver

$90.00
($300.00 save 70%)
belk

Amulet Angel Wing Archangel Gabriel Wand Crystal Point Sodalite Positive Spiritual Energy Pendant on 18 Steel Necklace

$37.60
newegg

Celtic Knot Round Medallion Shield Pendant Sterling Silver Necklace

$44.99
overstock

Belk & Co. Gold 1.21 ct. t.w. Lab Created Ruby and Lab Created White Sapphire Pendant Necklace in 10K Yellow Gold

$195.00
($650.00 save 70%)
belk

Plumeria Flower Created Opal Pendant Necklace 925 Sterling Silver

$34.99
overstock

Medium Dog Tag Pendant Necklace Sterling Silver Shot Bead Ball Chain

$59.99
overstock

Bloomingdale's Pave Diamond Hamsa Pendant Necklace in 14K White Gold, 0.33 ct. t.w. - 100% Exclusive

$2,000.00
bloomingdale's
Advertisement

Turquoise 925 Silver Zircon Crystal Necklace Pendant Size 20 In Ct 1.8 - Size 20''

$66.29
overstock

Santa Fe Style Purple Turquoise 925 Silver Pendant Southwest Ct 0.6

$66.29
overstock

Hueb 18K Rose Gold Luminus Diamond Starburst Cluster Pendant Necklace, 16

$2,300.00
bloomingdale's

Swarovski Millenia Pave & Pink Octagon Crystal Pendant Necklace, 14.87-16.87

$119.00
bloomingdale's

14K White Gold 1MM Foxtail Link Pendant Necklace Chain, Gold Necklace for Men & Women, Capital Jewelry

$258.49
overstock

Curata 14k Yellow Gold Chai Pendant 15.25x14.25mm

$223.49
overstock

Curata 10k Gold Two-tone Unisex I Love You Height 19mm X Width 16mm Heart Charm Pendant

$81.99
overstock

Callie Initial Pendant - Gold- Y

$130.00
macy's

Chloe Alphabet F Pendant

$22.99
($48.00 save 52%)
jomashop

Curata 925 Sterling Silver Solid Polished Open back CZ Cubic Zirconia Simulated Diamond Fleur de Lis Pendant Necklace Jewelry Gi

$76.49
overstock

Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 18K 8 MM Heart Shaped Peridot & Round White Diamond Ladies Heart Pendant, Yellow Gold

$594.99
jomashop

Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.05 Carat (ctw) 10K Diamond Lowercase Letter 'r' Initial Pendant, Yellow Gold

$164.99
jomashop
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com