The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Shop
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Lariats
Lariats
Lariats
Lariats
Charter Club Gold-Tone Crystal Halo & Imitation Pearl Lariat Necklace, 17" + 2" extender, Created for Macy's - Gold
featured
Charter Club Gold-Tone Crystal Halo & Imitation Pearl Lariat Necklace, 17" + 2" extender, Created for Macy's - Gold
$13.80
($34.50
save 60%)
macy's
Charter Club Gold-Tone Crystal Halo & Colored Imitation Pearl Lariat Necklace, 17" + 2" extender, Created for Macy's - Gray
featured
Charter Club Gold-Tone Crystal Halo & Colored Imitation Pearl Lariat Necklace, 17" + 2" extender, Created for Macy's - Gray
$13.80
($34.50
save 60%)
macy's
brook & york Emerson Initial Lariat - Gold X
featured
brook & york Emerson Initial Lariat - Gold X
$110.00
macy's
Chan Luu 18K Goldplated 3-8.5MM White Pearl Lariat Necklace
Chan Luu 18K Goldplated 3-8.5MM White Pearl Lariat Necklace
$125.00
saksfifthavenue
Heart Bolo Lariat Pendant Necklace CZ Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver
Heart Bolo Lariat Pendant Necklace CZ Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver
$52.99
overstock
brook & york Emerson Initial Lariat - Gold B
brook & york Emerson Initial Lariat - Gold B
$110.00
macy's
Patriotic Open Stars Rock Star Lariat Y Necklace High Sterling Silver
Patriotic Open Stars Rock Star Lariat Y Necklace High Sterling Silver
$44.99
overstock
Bella Pearl Pink Plated Lariat Necklace
Bella Pearl Pink Plated Lariat Necklace
$39.77
amazon
White Freshwater Cultured Love Knot Lariat Y Necklace Sterling Silver
White Freshwater Cultured Love Knot Lariat Y Necklace Sterling Silver
$89.99
overstock
brook & york Eloise Lariat - Gold
brook & york Eloise Lariat - Gold
$87.50
macy's
brook & york Anna Initial Lariat Gold-Plated Necklace - Gold - B
brook & york Anna Initial Lariat Gold-Plated Necklace - Gold - B
$105.00
macy's
Curata 14k Yellow or White Gold Linear Design Small Bars Lariat Necklace, 18"
Curata 14k Yellow or White Gold Linear Design Small Bars Lariat Necklace, 18"
$628.99
overstock
Dkny Tri-Tone Lariat Necklace, 16" + 3" extender - Multi
Dkny Tri-Tone Lariat Necklace, 16" + 3" extender - Multi
$29.40
($42.00
save 30%)
macy's
18k Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Bezel Lariat Necklace
18k Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Bezel Lariat Necklace
$29.40
($42.00
save 30%)
macys
14k Yellow and White Gold Teardrop Puff Lariat Necklace
14k Yellow and White Gold Teardrop Puff Lariat Necklace
$245.99
overstock
BRACHA Initial Medallion Lariat Necklace in Metallic Gold. - size J (also in C, E, I, K, N, P, S)
BRACHA Initial Medallion Lariat Necklace in Metallic Gold. - size J (also in C, E, I, K, N, P, S)
$62.00
revolve
Belle de Mer Cultured Freshwater Pearl (6 & 8mm) 18" Lariat Necklace in 10k Gold - Pink
Belle de Mer Cultured Freshwater Pearl (6 & 8mm) 18" Lariat Necklace in 10k Gold - Pink
$200.00
($500.00
save 60%)
macy's
Adornia X and O Lariat Necklace - Rose Gold
Adornia X and O Lariat Necklace - Rose Gold
$40.60
($58.00
save 30%)
macy's
Handmade Floral Garden Mix Stone Genuine Leather Lariat Wrap Necklace (Thailand) - Orange
Handmade Floral Garden Mix Stone Genuine Leather Lariat Wrap Necklace (Thailand) - Orange
$32.49
overstock
Handmade Vibrant Fiesta of Color Mixed Simulated Quartz and Stone Lariat Necklace (Thailand) - Rainbow
Handmade Vibrant Fiesta of Color Mixed Simulated Quartz and Stone Lariat Necklace (Thailand) - Rainbow
$32.99
overstock
Bella Pearl Rose Plated Heart Lariat Pendant Necklace
Bella Pearl Rose Plated Heart Lariat Pendant Necklace
$49.88
amazon
Handmade Love-Inspired Heart to Heart Drop Sterling Silver Lariat Necklace (Thailand)
Handmade Love-Inspired Heart to Heart Drop Sterling Silver Lariat Necklace (Thailand)
$34.19
($43.49
save 21%)
overstock
Bella Pearl Dark Multicolored Pearl Lariat Pendant Necklace
Bella Pearl Dark Multicolored Pearl Lariat Pendant Necklace
$52.65
amazon
BELPEARL Women's 3-9MM White & Gray Semi-Round Freshwater Pearl & 14K Yellow Gold Lariat Necklace
BELPEARL Women's 3-9MM White & Gray Semi-Round Freshwater Pearl & 14K Yellow Gold Lariat Necklace
$205.00
($410.00
save 50%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Patriotic Stars American Rock Star Lariat Y Necklace Sterling Silver
Patriotic Stars American Rock Star Lariat Y Necklace Sterling Silver
$49.99
overstock
Angie Spady "Secret Garden" Floral Suede Lariat Necklace - Blue
Angie Spady "Secret Garden" Floral Suede Lariat Necklace - Blue
$55.72
($75.00
save 26%)
hsn
BRACHA Initial Medallion Lariat Necklace in Metallic Gold. - size E (also in C, I, J, K, N, P, S)
BRACHA Initial Medallion Lariat Necklace in Metallic Gold. - size E (also in C, I, J, K, N, P, S)
$62.00
revolve
brook & york Emerson Initial Lariat - Gold M
brook & york Emerson Initial Lariat - Gold M
$110.00
macy's
CZ BY KENNETH JAY LANE Pear CZ Drop Lariat Necklace in Clear-Black Rhodium at Nordstrom Rack
CZ BY KENNETH JAY LANE Pear CZ Drop Lariat Necklace in Clear-Black Rhodium at Nordstrom Rack
$47.98
($59.97
save 20%)
nordstromrack
Charter Club Gold-Tone Crystal & Imitation Pearl Lariat Necklace, 17" + 2" extender, Created for Macy's - White
Charter Club Gold-Tone Crystal & Imitation Pearl Lariat Necklace, 17" + 2" extender, Created for Macy's - White
$15.80
($39.50
save 60%)
macy's
Cubic Zirconia Lariat Necklace Women Accessories Fashion Jewellery Necklace Cubic Zirconia Lariat Necklace - Metallic - CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Necklaces
Cubic Zirconia Lariat Necklace Women Accessories Fashion Jewellery Necklace Cubic Zirconia Lariat Necklace - Metallic - CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane Necklaces
$460.00
lystmarketplace
Evaluesell Handmade Sterling Silver Opal Beaded Lariat Necklace - 2-3 carats
Evaluesell Handmade Sterling Silver Opal Beaded Lariat Necklace - 2-3 carats
$14.19
($15.77
save 10%)
overstock
Elegant Crystal Drop Chain Lariat Necklace - Gold
Elegant Crystal Drop Chain Lariat Necklace - Gold
$60.00
macy's
Effy Diamond Cluster 18" Lariat Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold - White Gold
Effy Diamond Cluster 18" Lariat Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 14k White Gold - White Gold
$1,598.70
($5,900.90
save 80%)
macy's
Fremada 14k Tri-color Gold Diamond-cut Teardrop Lariat Necklace
Fremada 14k Tri-color Gold Diamond-cut Teardrop Lariat Necklace
$377.99
overstock
Gucci Link to Love Lariat Necklace in 18Ky at Nordstrom
Gucci Link to Love Lariat Necklace in 18Ky at Nordstrom
$1,500.00
nordstrom
Ellie Vail Camilla Lariat Necklace in Metallic Gold.
Ellie Vail Camilla Lariat Necklace in Metallic Gold.
$69.00
revolve
Fremada 14k Yellow Gold High Polish Disc Station Lariat Necklace (17 inches)
Fremada 14k Yellow Gold High Polish Disc Station Lariat Necklace (17 inches)
$303.99
overstock
GURHAN Vertigo 24K Gold & Sapphire Beaded Lariat Necklace
GURHAN Vertigo 24K Gold & Sapphire Beaded Lariat Necklace
$14,495.00
saksfifthavenue
Lux Cubic Zirconia Adjustable Lariat Necklace - Metallic - Nadri Necklaces
Lux Cubic Zirconia Adjustable Lariat Necklace - Metallic - Nadri Necklaces
$53.00
($75.00
save 29%)
lyst
Michael Kors Sterling Silver Pavé Lariat Necklace Silver One Size
Michael Kors Sterling Silver Pavé Lariat Necklace Silver One Size
$175.00
michaelkors
Native Gem Odyssey Lariat Necklace
Native Gem Odyssey Lariat Necklace
$54.99
($70.00
save 21%)
southmoonunder
Cultured Freshwater Pearl (6-1/2 mm) Multi-Strand 18" Lariat Necklace in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
Cultured Freshwater Pearl (6-1/2 mm) Multi-Strand 18" Lariat Necklace in 14k Gold-Plated Sterling Silver
$297.50
($850.00
save 65%)
macys
Rachel Rachel Roy Gold-Tone Rainbow Crystal Lariat Necklace, 20" + 3" extender - Multi
Rachel Rachel Roy Gold-Tone Rainbow Crystal Lariat Necklace, 20" + 3" extender - Multi
$16.80
($28.00
save 40%)
macy's
Rachel Rachel Roy Gold-Tone Crystal Heart Lariat Necklace, 18" + 3" extender - Crystal
Rachel Rachel Roy Gold-Tone Crystal Heart Lariat Necklace, 18" + 3" extender - Crystal
$19.20
($32.00
save 40%)
macy's
"PearLustre by Imperial Sterling Silver Freshwater Cultured Pearl Heart Lariat Necklace, Women's, Size: 17", White"
"PearLustre by Imperial Sterling Silver Freshwater Cultured Pearl Heart Lariat Necklace, Women's, Size: 17", White"
$52.50
($150.00
save 65%)
kohl's
Piaget Rose Diamond & 18K Rose Gold Lariat Necklace
Piaget Rose Diamond & 18K Rose Gold Lariat Necklace
$9,800.00
saksfifthavenue
Nudo 18K White Topaz/Mother-of-Pearl & Diamond Lariat Necklace
Nudo 18K White Topaz/Mother-of-Pearl & Diamond Lariat Necklace
$9,200.00
neimanmarcus
Gold or Silver Tone Double Leaf Lariat Simple Minimal Casual Everyday Necklace
Gold or Silver Tone Double Leaf Lariat Simple Minimal Casual Everyday Necklace
$11.73
newegg
Ann Taylor Crystal Flower Lariat Necklace
Ann Taylor Crystal Flower Lariat Necklace
$59.50
anntaylor
Adornia Zodiac Lariat Necklace - Piseces
Adornia Zodiac Lariat Necklace - Piseces
$40.60
($58.00
save 30%)
macy's
Amy and Annette Women's Necklaces Silver - Sapphire & Sterling Silver Teardrop Lariat Necklace
Amy and Annette Women's Necklaces Silver - Sapphire & Sterling Silver Teardrop Lariat Necklace
$19.99
($45.00
save 56%)
zulily
T.r.u. by 1928 Pewter Tone Double Arrowhead Waxed Linen Wrapped Lariat Necklace - Brown
T.r.u. by 1928 Pewter Tone Double Arrowhead Waxed Linen Wrapped Lariat Necklace - Brown
$33.60
($48.00
save 30%)
macy's
ADORNIA Rosary Love Lariat Necklace in Black at Nordstrom Rack
ADORNIA Rosary Love Lariat Necklace in Black at Nordstrom Rack
$29.98
($39.97
save 25%)
nordstromrack
Adornia Heart Cross Lariat Necklace - Gold
Adornia Heart Cross Lariat Necklace - Gold
$40.60
($58.00
save 30%)
macy's
Lucky Brand Two-Tone Hematite-Pave & Chain Tassel Reversible Lariat Necklace, 33" + 2" extender - Two-Tone
Lucky Brand Two-Tone Hematite-Pave & Chain Tassel Reversible Lariat Necklace, 33" + 2" extender - Two-Tone
$27.30
($39.00
save 30%)
macy's
Lesa Michele White Cubic Zirconia 24" Lariat Style Bezel Dangle Chain Necklace in Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver for Women
Lesa Michele White Cubic Zirconia 24" Lariat Style Bezel Dangle Chain Necklace in Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver for Women
$11.50
($17.99
save 36%)
walmartusa
Lavish by TJM Sterling Silver Heart Lariat Necklace - Made with Swarovski Marcasite, Women's, Grey
Lavish by TJM Sterling Silver Heart Lariat Necklace - Made with Swarovski Marcasite, Women's, Grey
$87.50
($250.00
save 65%)
kohl's
Marco Bicego Africa 18K Yellow Gold, Mixed Gemstone, Freshwater Pearl & Diamond Lariat Necklace
Marco Bicego Africa 18K Yellow Gold, Mixed Gemstone, Freshwater Pearl & Diamond Lariat Necklace
$5,010.00
saksfifthavenue
Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Irene 14K Yellow Goldplated Sterling Silver & Diamond Lariat Necklace
Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Irene 14K Yellow Goldplated Sterling Silver & Diamond Lariat Necklace
$264.00
saksfifthavenue
Lariats
