Chokers
Crystal Choker Necklace - Metallic - Alessandra Rich Necklaces
featured
Crystal Choker Necklace - Metallic - Alessandra Rich Necklaces
$568.00
lyst
2028 Crystal and Imitation Marcasite Collar Beaded Necklace - Black
featured
2028 Crystal and Imitation Marcasite Collar Beaded Necklace - Black
$75.00
macy's
Neon Multicolor Bead & Freshwater Pearl Choker Necklace In Gold Tone - Metallic - ADINAS JEWELS Necklaces
featured
Neon Multicolor Bead & Freshwater Pearl Choker Necklace In Gold Tone - Metallic - ADINAS JEWELS Necklaces
$60.00
lyst
Belle de Mer Multicolor Cultured Freshwater Pearl (3-9mm) Graduated 18" Collar Necklace
Belle de Mer Multicolor Cultured Freshwater Pearl (3-9mm) Graduated 18" Collar Necklace
$119.39
($450.00
save 73%)
macys
Alighieri - The Dante Link 24kt Gold-plated Choker - Womens - Yellow Gold
Alighieri - The Dante Link 24kt Gold-plated Choker - Womens - Yellow Gold
$1,680.00
matchesfashion com us
Native American Feather Wide Choker Silver Tone Necklace
Native American Feather Wide Choker Silver Tone Necklace
$13.49
($14.99
save 10%)
overstock
Belk Women 3-Piece Layered Choker Necklace - -
Belk Women 3-Piece Layered Choker Necklace - -
$20.00
belk
Aqua x Scout the City Double Chain Layered Collar Necklace, 16-19 - 100% Exclusive
Aqua x Scout the City Double Chain Layered Collar Necklace, 16-19 - 100% Exclusive
$62.00
bloomingdale's
Handmade Reconstructed Turquoise/ Tiger's Eye Choker Necklace (Thailand)
Handmade Reconstructed Turquoise/ Tiger's Eye Choker Necklace (Thailand)
$27.49
overstock
Handmade Pearl/ Turquoise/ Tiger's Eye Choker Wire Necklace (Thailand)
Handmade Pearl/ Turquoise/ Tiger's Eye Choker Wire Necklace (Thailand)
$24.29
($26.99
save 10%)
overstock
1928 Silver-Tone Amethyst Collar Necklace, Women's, Purple
1928 Silver-Tone Amethyst Collar Necklace, Women's, Purple
$22.75
($32.50
save 30%)
kohl's
Red Blue Clear Multi Teardrop CZ V Collar Statement Necklace Silver
Red Blue Clear Multi Teardrop CZ V Collar Statement Necklace Silver
$89.99
overstock
Adina's Jewels Tiny Solid Lowercase Initial Choker in 14K Gold over Sterling Silver - F
Adina's Jewels Tiny Solid Lowercase Initial Choker in 14K Gold over Sterling Silver - F
$62.00
macy's
2028 Silver-Tone and Gold-Tone Teardrop Collar Necklace - Multi
2028 Silver-Tone and Gold-Tone Teardrop Collar Necklace - Multi
$48.00
macy's
Aqua x Scout the City Thick Chain Collar Necklace, 14-17 - 100% Exclusive
Aqua x Scout the City Thick Chain Collar Necklace, 14-17 - 100% Exclusive
$62.00
bloomingdale's
Handmade Sea Shells Brass Wire Choker (Philippines)
Handmade Sea Shells Brass Wire Choker (Philippines)
$33.49
overstock
X Scout The City Double Chain Layered Collar Necklace - Metallic - Aqua Necklaces
X Scout The City Double Chain Layered Collar Necklace - Metallic - Aqua Necklaces
$62.00
lyst
Adinas Jewels Baby Figaro Chain Choker Necklace, 13
Adinas Jewels Baby Figaro Chain Choker Necklace, 13
$48.00
bloomingdale's
Piazza Duomo 18K Gold Graduated Mesh Collar Necklace
Piazza Duomo 18K Gold Graduated Mesh Collar Necklace
$7,920.00
neimanmarcus
Two-tone Pyrite Lace Collar Necklace At Nordstrom Rack - Metallic - Alexis Bittar Necklaces
Two-tone Pyrite Lace Collar Necklace At Nordstrom Rack - Metallic - Alexis Bittar Necklaces
$130.00
lystmarketplace
ADORNIA Sterling Silver Moonstone & Black Spinel Beaded Choker Necklace at Nordstrom Rack
ADORNIA Sterling Silver Moonstone & Black Spinel Beaded Choker Necklace at Nordstrom Rack
$29.97
nordstromrack
Anne Klein Gray Silver-Tome Collar Necklace
Anne Klein Gray Silver-Tome Collar Necklace
$28.80
($36.00
save 20%)
belk
Sparkling Silver Crystal Beaded Fringe Statement Collar Necklace
Sparkling Silver Crystal Beaded Fringe Statement Collar Necklace
$84.99
overstock
Handmade Turquoise Butterfly Dangle Stone-Copper Choker-Necklace (Thailand) - Blue
Handmade Turquoise Butterfly Dangle Stone-Copper Choker-Necklace (Thailand) - Blue
$37.99
overstock
Anne Klein Multi 17 Inch Gold Tone Abalone Link Collar Necklace
Anne Klein Multi 17 Inch Gold Tone Abalone Link Collar Necklace
$33.60
($42.00
save 20%)
belk
Arms Of Eve Peppa Choker Necklace in Metallic Gold.
Arms Of Eve Peppa Choker Necklace in Metallic Gold.
$69.00
revolve
ADORNIA White Rhodium Plated Stainless Steel Toggle Collar Necklace in Silver at Nordstrom Rack
ADORNIA White Rhodium Plated Stainless Steel Toggle Collar Necklace in Silver at Nordstrom Rack
$49.97
nordstromrack
Handmade Glamorous Midnight Blue Floral Crystal Choker Wire Wrap Necklace (Thailand)
Handmade Glamorous Midnight Blue Floral Crystal Choker Wire Wrap Necklace (Thailand)
$27.44
($30.49
save 10%)
overstock
Anne Klein Women 17 Inch Gold Tone Abalone Link Collar Necklace - -
Anne Klein Women 17 Inch Gold Tone Abalone Link Collar Necklace - -
$42.00
belk
Adina's Jewels Tiny Solid Lowercase Initial Choker in 14K Gold over Sterling Silver - L
Adina's Jewels Tiny Solid Lowercase Initial Choker in 14K Gold over Sterling Silver - L
$62.00
macy's
Anne Klein Silver-Tone Pave Rope Collar Necklace, 16" + 3" extender - Crystal
Anne Klein Silver-Tone Pave Rope Collar Necklace, 16" + 3" extender - Crystal
$31.50
($45.00
save 30%)
macy's
Handmade Cotton Glowing Pearl and Moonstone Choker Necklace (Thailand)
Handmade Cotton Glowing Pearl and Moonstone Choker Necklace (Thailand)
$28.49
overstock
Sterling Silver & 14k Yellow Gold Pavé Diamond Curve Choker Necklace - Metallic - Adina Reyter Necklaces
Sterling Silver & 14k Yellow Gold Pavé Diamond Curve Choker Necklace - Metallic - Adina Reyter Necklaces
$750.00
lyst
8 OTHER REASONS Crystal Double Curb Chain Choker Necklace in Gold at Nordstrom Rack
8 OTHER REASONS Crystal Double Curb Chain Choker Necklace in Gold at Nordstrom Rack
$24.97
nordstromrack
ALEXIS BITTAR Yellow Gold Plated Crystal Station Collar Necklace at Nordstrom Rack
ALEXIS BITTAR Yellow Gold Plated Crystal Station Collar Necklace at Nordstrom Rack
$219.97
nordstromrack
Anne Klein Gray Silver-Tome Collar Necklace
Anne Klein Gray Silver-Tome Collar Necklace
$28.80
($36.00
save 20%)
belk
Adina's Jewels Rainbow Initial Tennis Choker in Metallic Gold. - size J (also in A, C, E, K, S)
Adina's Jewels Rainbow Initial Tennis Choker in Metallic Gold. - size J (also in A, C, E, K, S)
$175.00
revolve
Adina's Jewels Twisted Paper Clip Choker in Gold at Nordstrom
Adina's Jewels Twisted Paper Clip Choker in Gold at Nordstrom
$64.00
nordstrom
1928 Jewelry Gold-Tone Crystal Faceted Collar Adjustable Necklace, 16"
1928 Jewelry Gold-Tone Crystal Faceted Collar Adjustable Necklace, 16"
$21.00
($30.00
save 30%)
amazon
1928 19 Inch Link Collar Necklace, One Size , Yellow
1928 19 Inch Link Collar Necklace, One Size , Yellow
$14.70
($28.00
save 48%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
1928 19 Inch Link Collar Necklace, One Size , Yellow
1928 19 Inch Link Collar Necklace, One Size , Yellow
$14.70
($28.00
save 48%)
jcpenney
Adinas Jewels Rainbow Tennis Choker Necklace, 15
Adinas Jewels Rainbow Tennis Choker Necklace, 15
$98.00
bloomingdale's
Adina's Jewels Pave Butterfly Initial Choker in Metallic Gold. - size A (also in C, E, H, J, K, L, M, R, S, T, V)
Adina's Jewels Pave Butterfly Initial Choker in Metallic Gold. - size A (also in C, E, H, J, K, L, M, R, S, T, V)
$78.00
revolve
ADORNIA 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Confetti Choker Necklace in Yellow at Nordstrom Rack
ADORNIA 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Confetti Choker Necklace in Yellow at Nordstrom Rack
$15.97
nordstromrack
8 Other Reasons Off The Chain Choker in Metallic Gold.
8 Other Reasons Off The Chain Choker in Metallic Gold.
$27.00
revolve
Adina's Jewels Pave Snake Charm Choker in Gold at Nordstrom
Adina's Jewels Pave Snake Charm Choker in Gold at Nordstrom
$50.00
nordstrom
Napier Women Gold Tone And Crystal Collar Necklace - -
Napier Women Gold Tone And Crystal Collar Necklace - -
$28.00
belk
Large Siviglia Bead Collar Necklace in 18k Gold
Large Siviglia Bead Collar Necklace in 18k Gold
$9,980.00
neimanmarcus
Nadi Frolic Cubic Zirconia Collar Necklace, 16-17
Nadi Frolic Cubic Zirconia Collar Necklace, 16-17
$56.00
($80.00
save 30%)
bloomingdale's
LC Lauren Conrad 3-Row Multi-Chain Choker Necklace, Women's, Silver
LC Lauren Conrad 3-Row Multi-Chain Choker Necklace, Women's, Silver
$9.00
($18.00
save 50%)
kohl's
Marchesa Silver-Tone Crystal & Imitation Pearl Collar Necklace, 16" + 3" extender - Rhodium
Marchesa Silver-Tone Crystal & Imitation Pearl Collar Necklace, 16" + 3" extender - Rhodium
$68.00
macy's
Nine West Gold Tone Simulated Pearl Collar Necklace, Women's, White
Nine West Gold Tone Simulated Pearl Collar Necklace, Women's, White
$14.00
($28.00
save 50%)
kohl's
Lizzie Fortunato Duet Chain Pearl Collar Necklace in Multi at Nordstrom
Lizzie Fortunato Duet Chain Pearl Collar Necklace in Multi at Nordstrom
$320.00
nordstrom
New Directions Women Gold-Tone Coral Glow Braided Cord Collar Necklace - -
New Directions Women Gold-Tone Coral Glow Braided Cord Collar Necklace - -
$15.00
belk
Cultured Tahitian Pearl (8-10-1/2mm) & Cultured Freshwater Pearl (8-10-1/2mm) 17" Collar Necklace - Sterling Silver
Cultured Tahitian Pearl (8-10-1/2mm) & Cultured Freshwater Pearl (8-10-1/2mm) 17" Collar Necklace - Sterling Silver
$95.70
($450.00
save 79%)
macy's
Marrakech Onde 18k Yellow and White Gold Gemstone Collar Necklace
Marrakech Onde 18k Yellow and White Gold Gemstone Collar Necklace
$19,960.00
neimanmarcus
Lafonn Bezel-Set Emerald-Cut Choker Necklace in Silver/Clear at Nordstrom
Lafonn Bezel-Set Emerald-Cut Choker Necklace in Silver/Clear at Nordstrom
$195.00
nordstrom
Isabel Marant So Nice Choker
Isabel Marant So Nice Choker
$156.00
($390.00
save 60%)
shopbop
Italian Gold Rounded Mesh Collar Necklace in 14k Gold over Sterling Silver
Italian Gold Rounded Mesh Collar Necklace in 14k Gold over Sterling Silver
$376.25
($1,075.00
save -37525%)
macys
Ippolita Sterling Silver Rock Candy Stone Collar Necklace, Size 16 at Nordstrom
Ippolita Sterling Silver Rock Candy Stone Collar Necklace, Size 16 at Nordstrom
$695.00
nordstrom
Chokers
