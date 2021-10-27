Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
womens fashion
Jewelry
Necklaces
Necklaces
Share
Necklaces
Chokers
Lariats
Pendants
Marlo Laz - Mini Porte Bonheur 14-karat White Gold, Enamel And Diamond Necklace - one size
featured
Marlo Laz - Mini Porte Bonheur 14-karat White Gold, Enamel And Diamond Necklace - one size
$1,800.00
net a porterlimited
Pendant Necklace 925 Sterling Silver Kunzite Blue Tanzanite Gift Size - Size 20''
featured
Pendant Necklace 925 Sterling Silver Kunzite Blue Tanzanite Gift Size - Size 20''
$242.35
overstock
Italian Sterling Silver Wavy 2mm Rose-gold-plated Omega Necklace (16-20') - Pink
featured
Italian Sterling Silver Wavy 2mm Rose-gold-plated Omega Necklace (16-20') - Pink
$59.99
overstock
David Yurman Petite Chatelaine Pave Bezel Pendant Necklace in 18K Yellow Gold with Hampton Blue Topaz, 18
David Yurman Petite Chatelaine Pave Bezel Pendant Necklace in 18K Yellow Gold with Hampton Blue Topaz, 18
$1,500.00
bloomingdale's
Beaded Tube Chain Necklace - A New Day Metallic Gold
Beaded Tube Chain Necklace - A New Day Metallic Gold
$16.99
target
Crystal Choker Necklace - Metallic - Alessandra Rich Necklaces
Crystal Choker Necklace - Metallic - Alessandra Rich Necklaces
$568.00
lyst
2028 Crystal and Imitation Marcasite Collar Beaded Necklace - Black
2028 Crystal and Imitation Marcasite Collar Beaded Necklace - Black
$75.00
macy's
Handmade Uniquely Royal Crowned Fleur-de-Lis Sterling Silver Necklace (Thailand)
Handmade Uniquely Royal Crowned Fleur-de-Lis Sterling Silver Necklace (Thailand)
$37.49
overstock
2028 Women's Gold Tone Flower of the Month Narcissus Necklace - Yellow
2028 Women's Gold Tone Flower of the Month Narcissus Necklace - Yellow
$38.00
macy's
Cubic Zirconia Sterling Silver Triangle Chain Pendant by Orchid Jewelry
Cubic Zirconia Sterling Silver Triangle Chain Pendant by Orchid Jewelry
$35.99
overstock
Affinity 3/4 ct Round Diamond Pendant w/ Chai n, 14K Gold
Affinity 3/4 ct Round Diamond Pendant w/ Chai n, 14K Gold
$4,099.98
qvc
1/10 cttw Diamond Swirl Pendant Necklace 14K White and Rose Gold with Chain
1/10 cttw Diamond Swirl Pendant Necklace 14K White and Rose Gold with Chain
$174.99
overstock
Advertisement
AALILLY Sterling Silver Round Tanzanite and White Topaz Pendant Necklace
AALILLY Sterling Silver Round Tanzanite and White Topaz Pendant Necklace
$63.99
overstock
Adinas Jewels Flat Curb Chain Necklace, 16
Adinas Jewels Flat Curb Chain Necklace, 16
$55.00
bloomingdale's
14-karat , Diamond And Enamel Necklace - Metallic - Adina Reyter Necklaces
14-karat , Diamond And Enamel Necklace - Metallic - Adina Reyter Necklaces
$299.00
($598.00
save 50%)
lystmarketplace
Handmade Round Engravable 15 mm Circle Tag Sterling Silver Necklace (Thailand)
Handmade Round Engravable 15 mm Circle Tag Sterling Silver Necklace (Thailand)
$27.49
overstock
Handmade Seed of Life The Seven Days Celtic Sterling Silver Necklace (Thailand)
Handmade Seed of Life The Seven Days Celtic Sterling Silver Necklace (Thailand)
$30.39
($37.99
save 20%)
overstock
Adornia Figaro Chain Heart Necklace - Yellow
Adornia Figaro Chain Heart Necklace - Yellow
$68.00
macy's
Handmade Versatile Orange Oval Cubic Zirconia Facets Sterling Silver Necklace (Thailand)
Handmade Versatile Orange Oval Cubic Zirconia Facets Sterling Silver Necklace (Thailand)
$24.29
overstock
ALDO Aessa - Women's Necklace Jewelry - Gold
ALDO Aessa - Women's Necklace Jewelry - Gold
$15.00
aldoshoesusa
ADORNIA Swarovski Crystal Mama Necklace in Silver at Nordstrom Rack
ADORNIA Swarovski Crystal Mama Necklace in Silver at Nordstrom Rack
$23.98
($29.97
save 20%)
nordstromrack
ALDO Zelacia - Women's Necklace Jewelry - Beige
ALDO Zelacia - Women's Necklace Jewelry - Beige
$22.00
aldoshoesusa
"1928 Porcelain Rose Necklace, Women's, Size: 16", Multicolor"
"1928 Porcelain Rose Necklace, Women's, Size: 16", Multicolor"
$18.20
($26.00
save 30%)
kohl's
Two-tone Open Link Long Necklace At Nordstrom Rack - Metallic - Alexis Bittar Necklaces
Two-tone Open Link Long Necklace At Nordstrom Rack - Metallic - Alexis Bittar Necklaces
$130.00
lystmarketplace
Advertisement
Alex Woo "Little Animals" Sterling Silver Beagle Pendant Necklace, 16"
Alex Woo "Little Animals" Sterling Silver Beagle Pendant Necklace, 16"
$100.81
amazon
Ann Taylor Metal Flower Station Necklace
Ann Taylor Metal Flower Station Necklace
$49.99
($59.50
save 16%)
anntaylor
Amazon Essentials Sterling Silver Round Cut Peridot Birthstone Pendant Necklace (August), 18"
Amazon Essentials Sterling Silver Round Cut Peridot Birthstone Pendant Necklace (August), 18"
$50.40
amazon
Neon Multicolor Bead & Freshwater Pearl Choker Necklace In Gold Tone - Metallic - ADINAS JEWELS Necklaces
Neon Multicolor Bead & Freshwater Pearl Choker Necklace In Gold Tone - Metallic - ADINAS JEWELS Necklaces
$60.00
lyst
Alex Woo "Mini Addition Letter" Sterling Silver "M" Charm Pendant Necklace, 16"
Alex Woo "Mini Addition Letter" Sterling Silver "M" Charm Pendant Necklace, 16"
$72.58
amazon
Handmade Leaping Dolphin Over a Amber Stone Sterling Silver Pendant Necklace (Thailand)
Handmade Leaping Dolphin Over a Amber Stone Sterling Silver Pendant Necklace (Thailand)
$44.49
overstock
Auriya 14k Gold 1 1/2ctw Emerald-cut Diamond Station Necklace
Auriya 14k Gold 1 1/2ctw Emerald-cut Diamond Station Necklace
$6,947.34
($9,263.12
save 33%)
overstock
2028 Gold-Tone Heart Cameo Locket 16" Adjustable Necklace - Orange
2028 Gold-Tone Heart Cameo Locket 16" Adjustable Necklace - Orange
$38.00
macy's
1928 Jewelry White Silver-Tone Crystal Teardrop Necklace
1928 Jewelry White Silver-Tone Crystal Teardrop Necklace
$48.00
($60.00
save 20%)
belk
1928 Silver-Tone Graduated Simulated Pearl & Crystal Necklace, Women's, White
1928 Silver-Tone Graduated Simulated Pearl & Crystal Necklace, Women's, White
$25.20
($36.00
save 30%)
kohl's
T.r.u. by 1928 Silver Tone Brass Pewter Round Hoop Chain Necklace - Multi
T.r.u. by 1928 Silver Tone Brass Pewter Round Hoop Chain Necklace - Multi
$65.00
macy's
2028 Silver-Tone Semi Precious Round Stone Necklace - Brown
2028 Silver-Tone Semi Precious Round Stone Necklace - Brown
$32.00
macy's
Advertisement
1928 Jewelry Pewter 30 Inch Antiqued Pewter Fold Out Magnifier Pendant Necklace
1928 Jewelry Pewter 30 Inch Antiqued Pewter Fold Out Magnifier Pendant Necklace
$76.80
($96.00
save 20%)
belk
Alberto Moore Alberto Moore Goldplated Reflecting Pond Thread Half Moon Necklace
Alberto Moore Alberto Moore Goldplated Reflecting Pond Thread Half Moon Necklace
$14.79
overstock
Anju Women's Necklaces - Upcycled Horn Asymmetrical Bib Necklace
Anju Women's Necklaces - Upcycled Horn Asymmetrical Bib Necklace
$22.99
($42.00
save 45%)
zulily
Amour 10k White Gold Double Halo Heart Shaped Created Emerald and 1/5 CT TW Diamond Pendant with Chain
Amour 10k White Gold Double Halo Heart Shaped Created Emerald and 1/5 CT TW Diamond Pendant with Chain
$389.99
($690.00
save 43%)
jomashop
Anavia Blossom Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser Crystal Necklace Essential Oil Gift Set - Silver Necklace & Tea Tree Oil
Anavia Blossom Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser Crystal Necklace Essential Oil Gift Set - Silver Necklace & Tea Tree Oil
$22.99
($29.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Paper Clip Chain & Stone Frontal Necklace in Gold/Rose Quartz at Nordstrom
Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Paper Clip Chain & Stone Frontal Necklace in Gold/Rose Quartz at Nordstrom
$78.00
nordstrom
Handmade Beautiful Pair of Dragonflies Sterling Silver Necklace (Thailand)
Handmade Beautiful Pair of Dragonflies Sterling Silver Necklace (Thailand)
$26.79
($36.99
save 28%)
overstock
Anavia Mommy To Be Pearl Gift Necklace, G Pregnancy Gift for a Expecting Mom, Future Mom Gift-[Pink Pearl + Gold Chain]
Anavia Mommy To Be Pearl Gift Necklace, G Pregnancy Gift for a Expecting Mom, Future Mom Gift-[Pink Pearl + Gold Chain]
$28.99
($49.49
save 41%)
walmartusa
14KT 0.35 CT Round Cut Diamond Cross Pendant Necklace Amcor Design
14KT 0.35 CT Round Cut Diamond Cross Pendant Necklace Amcor Design
$750.00
overstock
Andrea Fohrman Celestial Medium Rainbow 18K Gold, Diamond & Turquoise Necklace
Andrea Fohrman Celestial Medium Rainbow 18K Gold, Diamond & Turquoise Necklace
$5,300.00
saksfifthavenue
Anavia To My Girlfriend Necklace Gift, Card Gift for GF, Girlfriend Jewelry, Girlfriend Birthday Gift, Mother's Gift-[Silver Infinity Double Ring, Bright Blue Gift Card]
Anavia To My Girlfriend Necklace Gift, Card Gift for GF, Girlfriend Jewelry, Girlfriend Birthday Gift, Mother's Gift-[Silver Infinity Double Ring, Bright Blue Gift Card]
$19.99
($30.99
save 35%)
walmartusa
Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace in Gold at Nordstrom
Argento Vivo Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace in Gold at Nordstrom
$48.00
nordstrom
Advertisement
Jewelry For Women Goldtone Necklace Fine For Gift Size 16 Inch - Size 16''
Jewelry For Women Goldtone Necklace Fine For Gift Size 16 Inch - Size 16''
$33.79
overstock
Turquoise 925 Silver Zircon Crystal Necklace Pendant Size 20 In Ct 1.8 - Size 20''
Turquoise 925 Silver Zircon Crystal Necklace Pendant Size 20 In Ct 1.8 - Size 20''
$66.29
overstock
Santa Fe Style Purple Turquoise 925 Silver Pendant Southwest Ct 0.6
Santa Fe Style Purple Turquoise 925 Silver Pendant Southwest Ct 0.6
$66.29
overstock
Dallas Prince Designs Sterling Silver Gemstone & White Topaz Adjustable Toggle Necklace.
Dallas Prince Designs Sterling Silver Gemstone & White Topaz Adjustable Toggle Necklace.
$389.99
overstock
Hueb 18K Rose Gold Luminus Diamond Starburst Cluster Pendant Necklace, 16
Hueb 18K Rose Gold Luminus Diamond Starburst Cluster Pendant Necklace, 16
$2,300.00
bloomingdale's
Swarovski Millenia Pave & Pink Octagon Crystal Pendant Necklace, 14.87-16.87
Swarovski Millenia Pave & Pink Octagon Crystal Pendant Necklace, 14.87-16.87
$119.00
bloomingdale's
Shop LC Silvertone Round Cubic Zirconia CZ Glass Necklace Costume - Necklace 18'' Size (18''
Shop LC Silvertone Round Cubic Zirconia CZ Glass Necklace Costume - Necklace 18'' Size (18''
$25.99
overstock
Handmade Sterling Silver Midnight Breeze Lapis Lazuli Necklace (India) - 7'6" x 9'6"
Handmade Sterling Silver Midnight Breeze Lapis Lazuli Necklace (India) - 7'6" x 9'6"
$78.39
($105.99
save 26%)
overstock
Collette Z Sterling Silver with Rhodium Plated Multi Colored Round Cubic Zirconia Flower in Heart Necklace
Collette Z Sterling Silver with Rhodium Plated Multi Colored Round Cubic Zirconia Flower in Heart Necklace
$46.49
overstock
Italian Sterling Silver 20-Strand Liquid Silver Necklace (18-30") - White
Italian Sterling Silver 20-Strand Liquid Silver Necklace (18-30") - White
$189.99
overstock
14K White Gold 1MM Foxtail Link Pendant Necklace Chain, Gold Necklace for Men & Women, Capital Jewelry
14K White Gold 1MM Foxtail Link Pendant Necklace Chain, Gold Necklace for Men & Women, Capital Jewelry
$258.49
overstock
David Yurman Chain Necklace
David Yurman Chain Necklace
$295.00
bloomingdale's
Load More
Necklaces
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.