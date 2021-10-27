Jacket Earrings

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
womens fashion
Jewelry
Earrings
Jackets
Jacket Earrings
Share
Jacket Earrings
Curata 14k Yellow Gold Polished Love Knot Earrings Jackets Measures 16x17mm
featured
Curata 14k Yellow Gold Polished Love Knot Earrings Jackets Measures 16x17mm
$328.99
overstock
Curata 14k Yellow Gold Polished Plumeria Flower Earring Jackets Measures 15x14mm
featured
Curata 14k Yellow Gold Polished Plumeria Flower Earring Jackets Measures 15x14mm
$138.99
overstock
Curata 925 Sterling Silver Rose-gold plated CZ Cubic Zirconia Ear Climber Earrings (7mm x 24mm)
featured
Curata 925 Sterling Silver Rose-gold plated CZ Cubic Zirconia Ear Climber Earrings (7mm x 24mm)
$55.99
overstock
Curata 14k Yellow Gold Fancy Crawler Earrings
Curata 14k Yellow Gold Fancy Crawler Earrings
$319.99
overstock
Curata 14k Yellow Gold Textured Polished Double Hoop Earring Jackets 36x21mm
Curata 14k Yellow Gold Textured Polished Double Hoop Earring Jackets 36x21mm
$412.49
overstock
Bea Bongiasca - Crawler Diamond, Topaz & 9kt Rose-gold Ear Cuff - Womens - Orange Multi
Bea Bongiasca - Crawler Diamond, Topaz & 9kt Rose-gold Ear Cuff - Womens - Orange Multi
$2,900.00
matchesfashion com us
Swirl Wire Ear Pin Climbers Earrings Round CZ Crawlers Sterling Silver
Swirl Wire Ear Pin Climbers Earrings Round CZ Crawlers Sterling Silver
$26.99
overstock
Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.16 Carat (ctw) 14K Round Diamond Removable Jackets For Stud Earrings, Yellow Gold
Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.16 Carat (ctw) 14K Round Diamond Removable Jackets For Stud Earrings, Yellow Gold
$209.99
jomashop
14k White Gold True Origin Lab-Grown Diamond Earrings Jackets, (Clarity- VS, Color- E, 0.51 cttw)
14k White Gold True Origin Lab-Grown Diamond Earrings Jackets, (Clarity- VS, Color- E, 0.51 cttw)
$902.49
overstock
14k White Gold Cubic Zirconia J Hoop Stud Earring Jackets (L-25 mm, W-5 mm)
14k White Gold Cubic Zirconia J Hoop Stud Earring Jackets (L-25 mm, W-5 mm)
$409.99
overstock
14K Rose Gold Beaded Ear Climbers
14K Rose Gold Beaded Ear Climbers
$258.49
overstock
Sterling Silver Geometric Ear Jacket Stud Dangle Earrings for Women
Sterling Silver Geometric Ear Jacket Stud Dangle Earrings for Women
$173.49
overstock
Advertisement
14k White Gold Diamond Earring Jackets
14k White Gold Diamond Earring Jackets
$336.99
overstock
Curata 14k Two-Tone Hollow Polished Surgical steel post Gold J-Hoop with Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Jackets
Curata 14k Two-Tone Hollow Polished Surgical steel post Gold J-Hoop with Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Jackets
$311.99
overstock
14k White Gold .08 CTW Diamond Earrings for Women Jackets with 3.6 mm ID
14k White Gold .08 CTW Diamond Earrings for Women Jackets with 3.6 mm ID
$521.99
overstock
Say It CZ Words Jacket Stud Earrings Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver
Say It CZ Words Jacket Stud Earrings Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver
$24.99
overstock
Bloomingdale's Diamond Triple Row Ear Climbers in 14K White Gold, 0.25 ct. t.w. - 100% Exclusive
Bloomingdale's Diamond Triple Row Ear Climbers in 14K White Gold, 0.25 ct. t.w. - 100% Exclusive
$1,590.00
bloomingdale's
Geometric Blue Turquoise Ear Pin Earrings Crawlers Sterling Silver
Geometric Blue Turquoise Ear Pin Earrings Crawlers Sterling Silver
$20.99
overstock
Curata 14k White Gold Polished 0.17 Dwt Diamond Earrings Climbers
Curata 14k White Gold Polished 0.17 Dwt Diamond Earrings Climbers
$487.49
overstock
Curata 14k Yellow Gold Polished Earrings Climber
Curata 14k Yellow Gold Polished Earrings Climber
$201.99
overstock
Curata 14k Yellow Gold Textured Polished Hoop Earrings Jackets Measures 23x4mm
Curata 14k Yellow Gold Textured Polished Hoop Earrings Jackets Measures 23x4mm
$291.49
overstock
Curata 14k Rose Gold Polished J hoop Earrings Jackets Measures 11x4mm
Curata 14k Rose Gold Polished J hoop Earrings Jackets Measures 11x4mm
$219.99
overstock
Anne Klein Women Gold Tone Crystal Ear Crawler Earrings - -
Anne Klein Women Gold Tone Crystal Ear Crawler Earrings - -
$20.00
belk
Maelenn Gold Ear Jacket Earrings
Maelenn Gold Ear Jacket Earrings
$128.00
verishop
Advertisement
Curata 14k White Gold Surgical steel post Polished Oval Dangle with Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Jackets
Curata 14k White Gold Surgical steel post Polished Oval Dangle with Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Jackets
$201.19
($251.99
save 20%)
overstock
Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.50 Carat (ctw) 10K Round White Diamond Ladies Crawler Climber Earrings 1/2 CT, Yellow Gold
Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.50 Carat (ctw) 10K Round White Diamond Ladies Crawler Climber Earrings 1/2 CT, Yellow Gold
$569.99
jomashop
Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.25 Carat (ctw) 18K Round White Diamond Removable Jackets for Stud Earrings 1/4 CT, White Gold
Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.25 Carat (ctw) 18K Round White Diamond Removable Jackets for Stud Earrings 1/4 CT, White Gold
$259.99
jomashop
Diamour White 1.20 ct. t.w. Journey Diamond Crawler Earrings in 10K White Gold
Diamour White 1.20 ct. t.w. Journey Diamond Crawler Earrings in 10K White Gold
$1,410.00
($4,700.00
save 75%)
belk
Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.15 Carat (ctw) 14K White & Round Diamond Two Tone Removable Jackets For Stud Earrings, Yellow Gold
Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.15 Carat (ctw) 14K White & Round Diamond Two Tone Removable Jackets For Stud Earrings, Yellow Gold
$384.99
jomashop
14K Yellow Gold Ball Ear Jackets - 100% Exclusive
14K Yellow Gold Ball Ear Jackets - 100% Exclusive
$600.00
bloomingdale's
Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.45 Carat (ctw) 14K Round Diamond Ladies Stud Earrings With Removable Jackets 1/2 CT, White Gold
Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.45 Carat (ctw) 14K Round Diamond Ladies Stud Earrings With Removable Jackets 1/2 CT, White Gold
$554.99
jomashop
10K Gold Pear Ear Climbers, One Size
10K Gold Pear Ear Climbers, One Size
$159.00
($471.12
save 66%)
jcpenney
925 Sterling Silver Rhodium Created Sapphire and Black Sapphire Earring Jacket (L-17 mm, W-17 mm)
925 Sterling Silver Rhodium Created Sapphire and Black Sapphire Earring Jacket (L-17 mm, W-17 mm)
$159.99
overstock
14k Yellow Gold 1/4 CTW Diamond Earring for Women Jackets Earring for Women
14k Yellow Gold 1/4 CTW Diamond Earring for Women Jackets Earring for Women
$993.49
overstock
925 Sterling Silver Rhodium Citrine Earring Jacket (L-15 mm, W-15 mm)
925 Sterling Silver Rhodium Citrine Earring Jacket (L-15 mm, W-15 mm)
$111.49
overstock
925 Sterling Silver Rhodium-Plated CZ Studs With Flower Jacket Earrings (L-23 mm, W-13 mm)
925 Sterling Silver Rhodium-Plated CZ Studs With Flower Jacket Earrings (L-23 mm, W-13 mm)
$109.99
overstock
Advertisement
Women's Blue Sterling Silver Honeycomb Topaz Ear Climber Studs In Gemondo
Women's Blue Sterling Silver Honeycomb Topaz Ear Climber Studs In Gemondo
$81.00
wolf&badgerus
DiamonArt 6 CT. T.W. White Cubic Zirconia Sterling Silver Earring Jackets, One Size
DiamonArt 6 CT. T.W. White Cubic Zirconia Sterling Silver Earring Jackets, One Size
$76.97
($228.06
save 66%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
diamond blossom 1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Sterling Silver Stud Jacket Earrings, One Size
diamond blossom 1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Sterling Silver Stud Jacket Earrings, One Size
$300.00
($624.98
save 52%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
1-1/5 CT. T.W. Journey Diamond Crawler Earrings in 10K Gold
1-1/5 CT. T.W. Journey Diamond Crawler Earrings in 10K Gold
$967.80
walmartusa
Cubic Zirconia Star Ear Pin Climber Earrings in Sterling Silver 1.75" (.47 TCW) Classic CZ
Cubic Zirconia Star Ear Pin Climber Earrings in Sterling Silver 1.75" (.47 TCW) Classic CZ
$33.49
overstock
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Graduating Cubic Zirconia Stars Climber Earrings
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Graduating Cubic Zirconia Stars Climber Earrings
$36.00
walmartusa
PRIMROSE Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Curved Crawler Stud Earrings, Women's, White
PRIMROSE Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Curved Crawler Stud Earrings, Women's, White
$12.00
($30.00
save 60%)
kohl's
PearLustre by Imperial 14KY Graduated FWP Crawler Earrings
PearLustre by Imperial 14KY Graduated FWP Crawler Earrings
$118.49
overstock
Personalized Women's Rose Gold over Sterling Name with Star Charm Dangle Crawler Earrings
Personalized Women's Rose Gold over Sterling Name with Star Charm Dangle Crawler Earrings
$48.00
walmartusa
SHASHI Noa Ear Climbers
SHASHI Noa Ear Climbers
$55.00
shopbop
Rachel Rachel Roy Gold-Tone Multi-Stone Eye Jacket Earrings - Gold
Rachel Rachel Roy Gold-Tone Multi-Stone Eye Jacket Earrings - Gold
$16.80
($28.00
save 40%)
macy's
Personalized Women's Gold over Sterling Name with Heart Charm Dangle Crawler Earrings
Personalized Women's Gold over Sterling Name with Heart Charm Dangle Crawler Earrings
$48.00
walmartusa
Advertisement
PRIMROSE Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Marquise Crawler Stud Earrings, Women's, White
PRIMROSE Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Marquise Crawler Stud Earrings, Women's, White
$12.00
($30.00
save 60%)
kohl's
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium with Blue Topaz Stud Earring with Jacket
Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium with Blue Topaz Stud Earring with Jacket
$33.00
($39.30
save 16%)
walmartusa
14k White Gold 1.25ctw Black & White Diamond Double Cluster Curved Ear Jackets
14k White Gold 1.25ctw Black & White Diamond Double Cluster Curved Ear Jackets
$783.49
overstock
Queenberry Sterling Silver Round Ball Dot 2 in 1 Stud and Jacket Ear Cuff Earrings
Queenberry Sterling Silver Round Ball Dot 2 in 1 Stud and Jacket Ear Cuff Earrings
$29.99
overstock
PRIMROSE 18k Gold Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud, Double Stud, Flower Stud & Crawler Stud Earrings Set, Women's, Yellow
PRIMROSE 18k Gold Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud, Double Stud, Flower Stud & Crawler Stud Earrings Set, Women's, Yellow
$19.99
($50.00
save 60%)
kohl's
Personalized Women's Gold over Sterling Name with Birthstone Dangle Crawler Earrings
Personalized Women's Gold over Sterling Name with Birthstone Dangle Crawler Earrings
$40.80
($58.00
save 30%)
walmartusa
Primal Gold 14 Karat White Gold Diamond Earring Jackets
Primal Gold 14 Karat White Gold Diamond Earring Jackets
$745.99
($1,490.99
save -74499%)
walmartusa
Personalized Women's Rose Gold over Sterling Personalized Nameplate Crawler Button Earring
Personalized Women's Rose Gold over Sterling Personalized Nameplate Crawler Button Earring
$26.67
walmartusa
Sonia Hou Trill 2-Way Convertible 18K Gold Over Sterling Silver (Vermeil) Ear Jacket Earrings
Sonia Hou Trill 2-Way Convertible 18K Gold Over Sterling Silver (Vermeil) Ear Jacket Earrings
$46.39
($57.99
save 20%)
overstock
STONE AND STRAND Unicorn Dust Ear Crawlers in 10K Yellow Gold Multi Gemstone at Nordstrom
STONE AND STRAND Unicorn Dust Ear Crawlers in 10K Yellow Gold Multi Gemstone at Nordstrom
$250.00
nordstrom
Women's Brown Sun Ray Ear Jacket Earrings Sigfus Designs
Women's Brown Sun Ray Ear Jacket Earrings Sigfus Designs
$35.00
wolf&badgerus
South Moon Under Mini Cubic Zirconia Ear Climber Earrings
South Moon Under Mini Cubic Zirconia Ear Climber Earrings
$28.00
southmoonunder
Load More
Jacket Earrings
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.