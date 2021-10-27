Jacket Earrings

featured

Curata 14k Yellow Gold Polished Love Knot Earrings Jackets Measures 16x17mm

$328.99
overstock
featured

Curata 14k Yellow Gold Polished Plumeria Flower Earring Jackets Measures 15x14mm

$138.99
overstock
featured

Curata 925 Sterling Silver Rose-gold plated CZ Cubic Zirconia Ear Climber Earrings (7mm x 24mm)

$55.99
overstock

Curata 14k Yellow Gold Fancy Crawler Earrings

$319.99
overstock

Curata 14k Yellow Gold Textured Polished Double Hoop Earring Jackets 36x21mm

$412.49
overstock

Bea Bongiasca - Crawler Diamond, Topaz & 9kt Rose-gold Ear Cuff - Womens - Orange Multi

$2,900.00
matchesfashion com us

Swirl Wire Ear Pin Climbers Earrings Round CZ Crawlers Sterling Silver

$26.99
overstock

Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.16 Carat (ctw) 14K Round Diamond Removable Jackets For Stud Earrings, Yellow Gold

$209.99
jomashop

14k White Gold True Origin Lab-Grown Diamond Earrings Jackets, (Clarity- VS, Color- E, 0.51 cttw)

$902.49
overstock

14k White Gold Cubic Zirconia J Hoop Stud Earring Jackets (L-25 mm, W-5 mm)

$409.99
overstock

14K Rose Gold Beaded Ear Climbers

$258.49
overstock

Sterling Silver Geometric Ear Jacket Stud Dangle Earrings for Women

$173.49
overstock
Advertisement

14k White Gold Diamond Earring Jackets

$336.99
overstock

Curata 14k Two-Tone Hollow Polished Surgical steel post Gold J-Hoop with Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Jackets

$311.99
overstock

14k White Gold .08 CTW Diamond Earrings for Women Jackets with 3.6 mm ID

$521.99
overstock

Say It CZ Words Jacket Stud Earrings Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver

$24.99
overstock

Bloomingdale's Diamond Triple Row Ear Climbers in 14K White Gold, 0.25 ct. t.w. - 100% Exclusive

$1,590.00
bloomingdale's

Geometric Blue Turquoise Ear Pin Earrings Crawlers Sterling Silver

$20.99
overstock

Curata 14k White Gold Polished 0.17 Dwt Diamond Earrings Climbers

$487.49
overstock

Curata 14k Yellow Gold Polished Earrings Climber

$201.99
overstock

Curata 14k Yellow Gold Textured Polished Hoop Earrings Jackets Measures 23x4mm

$291.49
overstock

Curata 14k Rose Gold Polished J hoop Earrings Jackets Measures 11x4mm

$219.99
overstock

Anne Klein Women Gold Tone Crystal Ear Crawler Earrings - -

$20.00
belk

Maelenn Gold Ear Jacket Earrings

$128.00
verishop
Advertisement

Curata 14k White Gold Surgical steel post Polished Oval Dangle with Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Jackets

$201.19
($251.99 save 20%)
overstock

Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.50 Carat (ctw) 10K Round White Diamond Ladies Crawler Climber Earrings 1/2 CT, Yellow Gold

$569.99
jomashop

Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.25 Carat (ctw) 18K Round White Diamond Removable Jackets for Stud Earrings 1/4 CT, White Gold

$259.99
jomashop

Diamour White 1.20 ct. t.w. Journey Diamond Crawler Earrings in 10K White Gold

$1,410.00
($4,700.00 save 75%)
belk

Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.15 Carat (ctw) 14K White & Round Diamond Two Tone Removable Jackets For Stud Earrings, Yellow Gold

$384.99
jomashop

14K Yellow Gold Ball Ear Jackets - 100% Exclusive

$600.00
bloomingdale's

Dazzling Rock Dazzlingrock Collection 0.45 Carat (ctw) 14K Round Diamond Ladies Stud Earrings With Removable Jackets 1/2 CT, White Gold

$554.99
jomashop

10K Gold Pear Ear Climbers, One Size

$159.00
($471.12 save 66%)
jcpenney

925 Sterling Silver Rhodium Created Sapphire and Black Sapphire Earring Jacket (L-17 mm, W-17 mm)

$159.99
overstock

14k Yellow Gold 1/4 CTW Diamond Earring for Women Jackets Earring for Women

$993.49
overstock

925 Sterling Silver Rhodium Citrine Earring Jacket (L-15 mm, W-15 mm)

$111.49
overstock

925 Sterling Silver Rhodium-Plated CZ Studs With Flower Jacket Earrings (L-23 mm, W-13 mm)

$109.99
overstock
Advertisement

Women's Blue Sterling Silver Honeycomb Topaz Ear Climber Studs In Gemondo

$81.00
wolf&badgerus

DiamonArt 6 CT. T.W. White Cubic Zirconia Sterling Silver Earring Jackets, One Size

$76.97
($228.06 save 66%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

diamond blossom 1/2 CT. T.W. Diamond Sterling Silver Stud Jacket Earrings, One Size

$300.00
($624.98 save 52%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

1-1/5 CT. T.W. Journey Diamond Crawler Earrings in 10K Gold

$967.80
walmartusa

Cubic Zirconia Star Ear Pin Climber Earrings in Sterling Silver 1.75" (.47 TCW) Classic CZ

$33.49
overstock

Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Graduating Cubic Zirconia Stars Climber Earrings

$36.00
walmartusa

PRIMROSE Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Curved Crawler Stud Earrings, Women's, White

$12.00
($30.00 save 60%)
kohl's

PearLustre by Imperial 14KY Graduated FWP Crawler Earrings

$118.49
overstock

Personalized Women's Rose Gold over Sterling Name with Star Charm Dangle Crawler Earrings

$48.00
walmartusa

SHASHI Noa Ear Climbers

$55.00
shopbop

Rachel Rachel Roy Gold-Tone Multi-Stone Eye Jacket Earrings - Gold

$16.80
($28.00 save 40%)
macy's

Personalized Women's Gold over Sterling Name with Heart Charm Dangle Crawler Earrings

$48.00
walmartusa
Advertisement

PRIMROSE Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Marquise Crawler Stud Earrings, Women's, White

$12.00
($30.00 save 60%)
kohl's

Primal Silver Sterling Silver Rhodium with Blue Topaz Stud Earring with Jacket

$33.00
($39.30 save 16%)
walmartusa

14k White Gold 1.25ctw Black & White Diamond Double Cluster Curved Ear Jackets

$783.49
overstock

Queenberry Sterling Silver Round Ball Dot 2 in 1 Stud and Jacket Ear Cuff Earrings

$29.99
overstock

PRIMROSE 18k Gold Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud, Double Stud, Flower Stud & Crawler Stud Earrings Set, Women's, Yellow

$19.99
($50.00 save 60%)
kohl's

Personalized Women's Gold over Sterling Name with Birthstone Dangle Crawler Earrings

$40.80
($58.00 save 30%)
walmartusa

Primal Gold 14 Karat White Gold Diamond Earring Jackets

$745.99
($1,490.99 save -74499%)
walmartusa

Personalized Women's Rose Gold over Sterling Personalized Nameplate Crawler Button Earring

$26.67
walmartusa

Sonia Hou Trill 2-Way Convertible 18K Gold Over Sterling Silver (Vermeil) Ear Jacket Earrings

$46.39
($57.99 save 20%)
overstock

STONE AND STRAND Unicorn Dust Ear Crawlers in 10K Yellow Gold Multi Gemstone at Nordstrom

$250.00
nordstrom

Women's Brown Sun Ray Ear Jacket Earrings Sigfus Designs

$35.00
wolf&badgerus

South Moon Under Mini Cubic Zirconia Ear Climber Earrings

$28.00
southmoonunder
Load More
© Copyright Real Simple. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com