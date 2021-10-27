Beaded Bracelets

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
35 Bingeable Shows on Netflix to Watch This November
There’s plenty of entertainment here to be thankful for.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
womens fashion
Jewelry
Bracelets
Beaded
Beaded Bracelets
Share
Beaded Bracelets
David Yurman Spiritual Beads Bracelet with Lapis
featured
David Yurman Spiritual Beads Bracelet with Lapis
$350.00
bloomingdale's
Round Ball Beaded Dangle Charm Bangle Bracelet Sterling Silver Wrists
featured
Round Ball Beaded Dangle Charm Bangle Bracelet Sterling Silver Wrists
$29.99
overstock
Alex and Ani Seaglass Beaded Bracelet
featured
Alex and Ani Seaglass Beaded Bracelet
$39.99
($44.00
save 9%)
zappos
Handmade Captivating Colorful Bubble Beads on Sterling Silver Chain Bracelet (Thailand) - Multicolor
Handmade Captivating Colorful Bubble Beads on Sterling Silver Chain Bracelet (Thailand) - Multicolor
$17.39
overstock
Alex and Ani Angel Wing Beaded Bangle Bracelet Clear One Size, Gold, A20EBAWBEADRG
Alex and Ani Angel Wing Beaded Bangle Bracelet Clear One Size, Gold, A20EBAWBEADRG
$27.88
amazon
Aqua Multicolor Beaded Ankle Bracelet in Gold Tone - 100% Exclusive
Aqua Multicolor Beaded Ankle Bracelet in Gold Tone - 100% Exclusive
$38.00
bloomingdale's
"Beads Bracelet in Sterling Silver"
"Beads Bracelet in Sterling Silver"
$95.00
bluenile
Belk Women Gold Tone And Silver Tone Spacers With Blue Semi Precious Beaded Coil With Bracelet
Belk Women Gold Tone And Silver Tone Spacers With Blue Semi Precious Beaded Coil With Bracelet
$24.00
belk
BaubleBar Alpha Pisa Beaded Stretch Bracelet in Gold-H at Nordstrom
BaubleBar Alpha Pisa Beaded Stretch Bracelet in Gold-H at Nordstrom
$28.00
nordstrom
Anni Lu - Women's Iris Pearl Beaded Bracelet - Multi - Moda Operandi
Anni Lu - Women's Iris Pearl Beaded Bracelet - Multi - Moda Operandi
$145.00
modaoperandi
Belk Women Set Of 8 Stretch Bracelet With Seed Beads And Wooden Beads - -
Belk Women Set Of 8 Stretch Bracelet With Seed Beads And Wooden Beads - -
$20.00
belk
Chisel Stainless Steel Polished Beads 7.5 Inch Loop Clasp Bracelet - china
Chisel Stainless Steel Polished Beads 7.5 Inch Loop Clasp Bracelet - china
$23.19
($31.49
save 26%)
overstock
Advertisement
Coastal Jewelry Unisex Solar System Natural Stone with Lava Beaded Stretch Bracelet
Coastal Jewelry Unisex Solar System Natural Stone with Lava Beaded Stretch Bracelet
$19.99
($29.99
save 33%)
walmartusa
DANNIJO Women's 2-Piece Tai Goldplated Beaded Bracelet Set
DANNIJO Women's 2-Piece Tai Goldplated Beaded Bracelet Set
$30.00
($50.00
save 40%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Coastal Jewelry Agate and Jasper Stone Beaded Stretch Bracelet (8mm)
Coastal Jewelry Agate and Jasper Stone Beaded Stretch Bracelet (8mm)
$14.99
walmartusa
Coastal Jewelry Unisex Solar System Natural Stone Beaded Stretch Bracelet (8mm)
Coastal Jewelry Unisex Solar System Natural Stone Beaded Stretch Bracelet (8mm)
$19.99
($29.99
save 33%)
walmartusa
Coastal Jewelry Stork Charm Agate Stone Beaded Stretch Bracelet
Coastal Jewelry Stork Charm Agate Stone Beaded Stretch Bracelet
$12.50
($23.99
save 48%)
walmartusa
Dallas Prince Designs Sterling Silver Beaded Gem & White Topaz Multi Strand Toggle Bracelet
Dallas Prince Designs Sterling Silver Beaded Gem & White Topaz Multi Strand Toggle Bracelet
$201.49
overstock
Chisel Stainless Steel Polished Yellow IP Sand Blasted Beaded Stretch Bracelet
Chisel Stainless Steel Polished Yellow IP Sand Blasted Beaded Stretch Bracelet
$33.49
overstock
925 Sterling Silver Diamond Cut Beaded Bracelet, 8.25" w/1in Extender
925 Sterling Silver Diamond Cut Beaded Bracelet, 8.25" w/1in Extender
$116.49
overstock
David Yurman Spiritual Beads Bracelet, Size Large in Pearl/Silver at Nordstrom
David Yurman Spiritual Beads Bracelet, Size Large in Pearl/Silver at Nordstrom
$375.00
nordstrom
Chisel Stainless Steel Polished Beads and Black Fabric 7.5 Inch Bracelet
Chisel Stainless Steel Polished Beads and Black Fabric 7.5 Inch Bracelet
$29.99
overstock
Don't AsK Women's Bracelets Purple - Purple Imperial Jasper Heart Beaded Stretch Bracelet
Don't AsK Women's Bracelets Purple - Purple Imperial Jasper Heart Beaded Stretch Bracelet
$33.99
($140.00
save 76%)
zulily
Leslie's 14k White Gold Diamond-Cut Beaded Bolo Adjustable Bracelet, 7"
Leslie's 14k White Gold Diamond-Cut Beaded Bolo Adjustable Bracelet, 7"
$863.99
overstock
Advertisement
Genuine Leather Starter Charm Beads Bracelet Sterling Silver
Genuine Leather Starter Charm Beads Bracelet Sterling Silver
$27.99
overstock
Adjustable Nylon Thread Braided White Quartz Beads Bracelets
Adjustable Nylon Thread Braided White Quartz Beads Bracelets
$15.28
($18.39
save 17%)
overstock
Allover Lapis Stretch Beaded Bracelet
Allover Lapis Stretch Beaded Bracelet
$35.00
verishop
Amber Crystals + Pearls Beaded Bracelet
Amber Crystals + Pearls Beaded Bracelet
$65.00
verishop
14k Two-tone and Diamond-Cut Beads Bracelet, 7.5" (W-3.7mm)
14k Two-tone and Diamond-Cut Beads Bracelet, 7.5" (W-3.7mm)
$636.99
overstock
Chisel Stainless Steel Polished Beaded Brown Leather 8.25 Inch Bracelet
Chisel Stainless Steel Polished Beaded Brown Leather 8.25 Inch Bracelet
$46.99
overstock
Leslie's 925 Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Beaded Bracelet, 7.5"
Leslie's 925 Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Beaded Bracelet, 7.5"
$118.99
overstock
Braided Birch Women's Bracelets - Cream Cultured Pearl Triple-Layer Beaded Bracelet
Braided Birch Women's Bracelets - Cream Cultured Pearl Triple-Layer Beaded Bracelet
$12.99
($24.00
save 46%)
zulily
Beaded Cuff Bracelet - Metallic - Dries Van Noten Bracelets
Beaded Cuff Bracelet - Metallic - Dries Van Noten Bracelets
$752.00
($885.00
save 15%)
lystmarketplace
14k Yellow Gold 8-9mm Semi-round Pink Purple White FWC Pearl Diamond-Cut Beaded Bracelet, 7.5"
14k Yellow Gold 8-9mm Semi-round Pink Purple White FWC Pearl Diamond-Cut Beaded Bracelet, 7.5"
$468.49
overstock
Green Jasper Sterling Silver Beaded Bracelet, One Size
Green Jasper Sterling Silver Beaded Bracelet, One Size
$97.49
($199.98
save 51%)
jcpenney
Engravable Heart Stainless Steel Bracelet with Fossil Multi-Beaded Silver Bangle Bracelet
Engravable Heart Stainless Steel Bracelet with Fossil Multi-Beaded Silver Bangle Bracelet
$80.00
amazon
Advertisement
Green Jade 14K Gold Beaded Bracelet, One Size
Green Jade 14K Gold Beaded Bracelet, One Size
$154.36
($316.65
save 51%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Natural Zircon Gemstone beaded bracelet Sterling Sliver
Natural Zircon Gemstone beaded bracelet Sterling Sliver
$17.65
overstock
EYE CANDY LOS ANGELES Hamsa & Eye Abalone Stretch Beaded Bracelet - Set of 3 in Silver at Nordstrom Rack
EYE CANDY LOS ANGELES Hamsa & Eye Abalone Stretch Beaded Bracelet - Set of 3 in Silver at Nordstrom Rack
$39.98
($49.97
save 20%)
nordstromrack
14k Yellow Gold 6.77mm Polished Beaded Hearts Bracelet, 7"
14k Yellow Gold 6.77mm Polished Beaded Hearts Bracelet, 7"
$1,135.49
overstock
EYE CANDY LOS ANGELES Evil Eye Hamsa Titanium Gold Stretch Beaded Bracelets - Set of 7 at Nordstrom Rack
EYE CANDY LOS ANGELES Evil Eye Hamsa Titanium Gold Stretch Beaded Bracelets - Set of 7 at Nordstrom Rack
$59.97
nordstromrack
David Yurman Spiritual Beads Evil Eye Bracelet With Lapis Lazuli & 14K Yellow Gold
David Yurman Spiritual Beads Evil Eye Bracelet With Lapis Lazuli & 14K Yellow Gold
$925.00
saksfifthavenue
David Yurman Spiritual Beads Bracelet with Tiger's Eye and Black Onyx
David Yurman Spiritual Beads Bracelet with Tiger's Eye and Black Onyx
$450.00
bloomingdale's
EYE CANDY LOS ANGELES Andrew Titanium and Authentic Leather Beaded Bracelet in Black at Nordstrom Rack
EYE CANDY LOS ANGELES Andrew Titanium and Authentic Leather Beaded Bracelet in Black at Nordstrom Rack
$27.97
nordstromrack
925 Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Beaded Blue Created Opal Inlay Bracelet, 7" (W-5.7mm)
925 Sterling Silver Rhodium-plated Beaded Blue Created Opal Inlay Bracelet, 7" (W-5.7mm)
$252.99
overstock
Eye Candy LA Women's Luxe Hamsa & Eye 7-Piece 18K Goldplated & Cubic Zirconia Beaded Bracelet Set
Eye Candy LA Women's Luxe Hamsa & Eye 7-Piece 18K Goldplated & Cubic Zirconia Beaded Bracelet Set
$68.50
($137.00
save 50%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Gempires Natural Hessonite Beads Bracelet, Faceted Beads, Energy Healing Crystals, Silver Plated Chain, Birthday, Gift for Her, Gemstone Jewelry 8 inch AAA+ Quality
Gempires Natural Hessonite Beads Bracelet, Faceted Beads, Energy Healing Crystals, Silver Plated Chain, Birthday, Gift for Her, Gemstone Jewelry 8 inch AAA+ Quality
$15.99
amazon
Eye Candy LA Women's Luxe Sanaz 7-Piece Beaded Hamsa & Evil-Eye Bracelet Set
Eye Candy LA Women's Luxe Sanaz 7-Piece Beaded Hamsa & Evil-Eye Bracelet Set
$68.50
($137.00
save 50%)
saksfifthavenueoff5th
Advertisement
La Preciosa Sterling Silver CZ 'Love' Circle with Beads Stretch Bracelet
La Preciosa Sterling Silver CZ 'Love' Circle with Beads Stretch Bracelet
$28.99
overstock
Lagos Sterling Silver & 18K Yellow Gold Caviar Beaded Oval Bracelet
Lagos Sterling Silver & 18K Yellow Gold Caviar Beaded Oval Bracelet
$1,200.00
bloomingdale's
Infinity Silver Women Sterling Silver Enhanced Turquoise Beaded Bracelet - -
Infinity Silver Women Sterling Silver Enhanced Turquoise Beaded Bracelet - -
$124.00
belk
Lagos Sterling Silver Caviar Icon Amethyst Beaded Bangle Bracelet
Lagos Sterling Silver Caviar Icon Amethyst Beaded Bangle Bracelet
$300.00
bloomingdale's
Jane Basch Designs Beaded Baby Name Bracelet, Size 7 In in Yellow Gold Filled at Nordstrom
Jane Basch Designs Beaded Baby Name Bracelet, Size 7 In in Yellow Gold Filled at Nordstrom
$99.00
nordstrom
Gempires Natural Red Garnet Beads Bracelet, Faceted Beads, Energy Healing Crystals, Silver Plated Chain, Birthday, Gift for Her, Gemstone Jewelry 8 inch AAA+ Quality
Gempires Natural Red Garnet Beads Bracelet, Faceted Beads, Energy Healing Crystals, Silver Plated Chain, Birthday, Gift for Her, Gemstone Jewelry 8 inch AAA+ Quality
$24.99
amazon
Isla Simone 14K Yellow Gold Plated Flex Bangle Bracelet with White Crystals and Spiral Beads
Isla Simone 14K Yellow Gold Plated Flex Bangle Bracelet with White Crystals and Spiral Beads
$15.29
overstock
Little Words Project Make Magic Beaded Stretch Bracelet, Size Medium in Blue Multi at Nordstrom
Little Words Project Make Magic Beaded Stretch Bracelet, Size Medium in Blue Multi at Nordstrom
$25.00
nordstrom
Little Words Project Best Day Ever Beaded Stretch Bracelet in Gold/White at Nordstrom
Little Words Project Best Day Ever Beaded Stretch Bracelet in Gold/White at Nordstrom
$30.00
nordstrom
Little Words Project Love Beaded Bracelet
Little Words Project Love Beaded Bracelet
$20.00
belk
Little Words Project Women Be Strong Beaded Bracelet - -
Little Words Project Women Be Strong Beaded Bracelet - -
$20.00
belk
Little Words Project Custom Beaded Stretch Bracelet in Rainbow at Nordstrom
Little Words Project Custom Beaded Stretch Bracelet in Rainbow at Nordstrom
$30.00
nordstrom
Load More
Beaded Bracelets
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.