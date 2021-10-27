Plus Size Jackets

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Food
Home
Life
Health
Money
Style and Beauty
Holidays & Entertaining
News
Shop
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Real Simple
Real Simple
Logo
Real Simple
Logo
Search
Explore
Explore
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
Food
Food
See All Food
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Whether you're trying to fuel up for a particularly busy day, have been intensifying your exercise routine, or you're just sick of feeling hungry all the time, boosting your protein intake may be one way to help you feel more satisfied. Even if you're not concerned about replenishing your body after a workout or sticking to a paleo-like plan, it's smart to be sure your family's getting enough of this critical building block, which helps our body build and repair tissue. Enter: these delicious and easy-to-make recipes that pack plenty of protein. We promise this lineup isn't all red meat and beans, either. We've got 22 flavorful dishes on tap—like Roasted Curried Salmon with Tomatoes, Spiced Lamb Meatball and Swiss Chard Stew, and a Chipotle Beef and Beer Chili—that are far from rabbit (or shall we say, body-builder) food. RELATED: The 30 Healthiest Foods to Eat Every Day
Recipes
Real Simple Cooking School
Cooking Tips & Techniques
Shopping and Storing
Kitchen Tools and Products
Home
Home
See All Home
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
Keeping foods chilled properly, at the right refrigerator temperature, helps them last longer and stay fresher. Sticking to the ideal refrigerator temperature can help you avoid potential foodborne illnesses, too.
Organizing
Cleaning
Decorating
Gardening
Real Simple 2021 Home
Home Improvement
Quick Fix
Space of the Week
Life
Life
See All Life
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
Spooky season is here—along with an abundance of Netflix shows to get you in the mood.
Family
Entertainment
Technology
Wedding Planning
Travel Ideas
Adulting
Get It Done
Waste Less, Live Better
Health
Health
See All Health
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
Whether you need to wind down at night or rev up for the day, PJs make the perfect partner for these easy yoga stretching routines.
Preventive Health
Mental Health
Health Coach
Crisis Coping
Fitness & Exercise
Sleep
Healthy Eating
Money
Money
See All Money
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
Preparation is key to a more flexible job.
Money Confidential Podcast
Saving Money
Money Planning
Money Confidential
Spending
Money Etiquette
Invest Better
Road to Retirement
Style and Beauty
Style and Beauty
See All Style and Beauty
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
All you need is a tape measure and a little free time.
Clothing
Skincare
Shoes
Hair
Clothing Care
Makeup
Holidays & Entertaining
Holidays & Entertaining
See All Holidays & Entertaining
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Give your Halloween decor a real glow-up this year!
All Holidays
Gifts
Father's Day
Passover
Entertaining
Home for the Holidays
Come Together
Hanukkah
Halloween
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
News
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Food
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Life
Cleaning
Holidays
Sales
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Account
Your Account
Account
My Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletters
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Free Organizing App
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Real Simple
Shop
womens fashion
clothing
Plus Size
Jackets
Plus Size Jackets
Share
Plus Size Jackets
Calvin Klein Plus Size Open-Front Soft Crepe Blazer - Black
featured
Calvin Klein Plus Size Open-Front Soft Crepe Blazer - Black
$129.00
macy's
Women Cat Printed Hoodie Sweatshirt Casual Hooded Sweater Jumper Pullover Tops
featured
Women Cat Printed Hoodie Sweatshirt Casual Hooded Sweater Jumper Pullover Tops
$16.44
walmart
Calvin Klein Plus Size Faux-Fur Adjustable Anorak Coat
featured
Calvin Klein Plus Size Faux-Fur Adjustable Anorak Coat
$183.75
($375.00
save 51%)
macys
Centigrade Women's Plus Sz 1X Plaid Sherpa Jacket w/ Button Closure Blue A382168
Centigrade Women's Plus Sz 1X Plaid Sherpa Jacket w/ Button Closure Blue A382168
$49.99
walmart
Charter Club Women's Cotton Blazer Sweater Grey Size 1X
Charter Club Women's Cotton Blazer Sweater Grey Size 1X
$21.00
overstock
Plus Size Cozy Tie Dye Hoodie Cardigan
Plus Size Cozy Tie Dye Hoodie Cardigan
$46.20
($66.00
save 30%)
macys
Calvin Klein Womens Plus Jacket Scuba Si - Cream
Calvin Klein Womens Plus Jacket Scuba Si - Cream
$35.44
overstock
City Chic Women's Trendy Plus Sweet Dreams Faux-Fur-Trim Coat
City Chic Women's Trendy Plus Sweet Dreams Faux-Fur-Trim Coat
$75.18
overstock
Plus Size Hooded Puffer Coat - Black - DKNY Coats
Plus Size Hooded Puffer Coat - Black - DKNY Coats
$126.00
($280.00
save 55%)
lyst
Calvin Klein Plus Size One-Button Blazer - White
Calvin Klein Plus Size One-Button Blazer - White
$68.99
($139.00
save 50%)
macy's
Calvin Klein Womens Plus Sized Zip Front Polyfill Coat, THI, 1X
Calvin Klein Womens Plus Sized Zip Front Polyfill Coat, THI, 1X
$75.20
amazon
aurora X Women Solid Rain Jacket Outdoor Plus Size Waterproof Hooded Windproof Loose Coat Khaki L
aurora X Women Solid Rain Jacket Outdoor Plus Size Waterproof Hooded Windproof Loose Coat Khaki L
$31.76
walmart
Advertisement
BGSD Women's Miranda New Zealand Lambskin Leather Jacket (Regular & Plus Size Short)
BGSD Women's Miranda New Zealand Lambskin Leather Jacket (Regular & Plus Size Short)
$229.99
walmart
aurora X Women Solid Rain Jacket Outdoor Plus Size Waterproof Hooded Windproof Loose Coat Black XXXXXL
aurora X Women Solid Rain Jacket Outdoor Plus Size Waterproof Hooded Windproof Loose Coat Black XXXXXL
$31.17
walmart
BGSD Women's Kai Hooded Full Length Long Wool Coat (Regular & Plus Size)
BGSD Women's Kai Hooded Full Length Long Wool Coat (Regular & Plus Size)
$248.00
walmart
Caroline Rose, Plus Size Bright & Breezy Stretch-Cotton Zip Jacket
Caroline Rose, Plus Size Bright & Breezy Stretch-Cotton Zip Jacket
$315.00
saksfifthavenue
Plus Size Womens Fluffy Faux Fur Parka Jacket Coat Ladies Loose Button Pocket Teddy Bear Winter Warm Outwear Cardigan S-5XL
Plus Size Womens Fluffy Faux Fur Parka Jacket Coat Ladies Loose Button Pocket Teddy Bear Winter Warm Outwear Cardigan S-5XL
$24.99
walmart
Plus Size Women Casual Stand-up Collar Zip Up Gilet Quilted Padded Vest Sleeveless Lightweight Packable Down Vest Jacket Ladies Fashion Winter Warm Puffer Outwear Vest
Plus Size Women Casual Stand-up Collar Zip Up Gilet Quilted Padded Vest Sleeveless Lightweight Packable Down Vest Jacket Ladies Fashion Winter Warm Puffer Outwear Vest
$25.78
walmart
Belldini Womens Plus Faux Fur Trim Jacket Cardigan Sweater
Belldini Womens Plus Faux Fur Trim Jacket Cardigan Sweater
$61.99
walmart
Calvin Klein Women's Plus Size Bell-Sleeve Jacket (14W, Rosewood) - 14W
Calvin Klein Women's Plus Size Bell-Sleeve Jacket (14W, Rosewood) - 14W
$79.99
overstock
Plus Size Hooded Shine Puffer Coat - Red - Calvin Klein Coats
Plus Size Hooded Shine Puffer Coat - Red - Calvin Klein Coats
$158.00
($350.00
save 55%)
lyst
City Chic Women's Plus Size Animal-Print Jacket (L/20W, Animal Instinct) - 20W
City Chic Women's Plus Size Animal-Print Jacket (L/20W, Animal Instinct) - 20W
$64.99
overstock
Calvin Klein Women's Plus Size Belted Jacket (20W, Pink) - 20W
Calvin Klein Women's Plus Size Belted Jacket (20W, Pink) - 20W
$89.99
overstock
Women's Coat Plus Open Front Faux-Suede 0X
Women's Coat Plus Open Front Faux-Suede 0X
$19.99
walmart
Advertisement
Plus Size Open-front Blazer, Created For Macy's - Blue - Bar Iii Jackets
Plus Size Open-front Blazer, Created For Macy's - Blue - Bar Iii Jackets
$77.00
($129.00
save 40%)
lyst
Calvin Klein Plus Size Hooded Shine Puffer Coat - Crimson
Calvin Klein Plus Size Hooded Shine Puffer Coat - Crimson
$157.50
($350.00
save 55%)
macy's
Cupio Blush Womens Plus Hoodie Front Pockets Cozy - White/Gray/Blue
Cupio Blush Womens Plus Hoodie Front Pockets Cozy - White/Gray/Blue
$23.47
overstock
Dkny Plus Size Belted Faux Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat - Thistle
Dkny Plus Size Belted Faux Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat - Thistle
$175.50
($390.00
save 55%)
macy's
Denim & Co. Women's Plus Sz 1X Velour Fit & Flare Jacket Purple A372298
Denim & Co. Women's Plus Sz 1X Velour Fit & Flare Jacket Purple A372298
$24.99
walmart
Doublju Womens Casual Work Long Sleeve Open Front Blazer Jacket With Plus Size,MAUVE,1X
Doublju Womens Casual Work Long Sleeve Open Front Blazer Jacket With Plus Size,MAUVE,1X
$19.99
walmart
Dkny Plus Size Hooded Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's - Loden
Dkny Plus Size Hooded Puffer Coat, Created for Macy's - Loden
$350.00
macy's
BGSD Women's Hannah Lambskin Leather A-Line Coat (Regular & Plus Size)
BGSD Women's Hannah Lambskin Leather A-Line Coat (Regular & Plus Size)
$499.99
walmart
BGSD Women's Brittany Lambskin Leather Jacket (Regular & Plus Size)
BGSD Women's Brittany Lambskin Leather Jacket (Regular & Plus Size)
$299.99
walmart
Belldini Black Label Plus Size Plaid Sweater Blazer
Belldini Black Label Plus Size Plaid Sweater Blazer
$97.30
($139.00
save 30%)
macys
aurora X Women Solid Rain Jacket Outdoor Plus Size Waterproof Hooded Windproof Loose Coat Black XL
aurora X Women Solid Rain Jacket Outdoor Plus Size Waterproof Hooded Windproof Loose Coat Black XL
$31.64
walmart
BGSD Womens Lana Wool Blend Hooded Parka Coat (Regular & Plus Size Short)
BGSD Womens Lana Wool Blend Hooded Parka Coat (Regular & Plus Size Short)
$169.99
walmart
Advertisement
Big Chill Women's Plus Size Triangle Quilt Coat
Big Chill Women's Plus Size Triangle Quilt Coat
$32.96
walmartusa
BGSD Women's New Zealand Lambskin Leather Parka Coat (Regular & Plus Size)
BGSD Women's New Zealand Lambskin Leather Parka Coat (Regular & Plus Size)
$499.99
walmart
Calvin Klein Womens Plus Sized Plated Wool Coat, Grays, 1X
Calvin Klein Womens Plus Sized Plated Wool Coat, Grays, 1X
$131.04
amazon
BGSD Women's Kathy Waterproof Hooded Maxi Parka Coat - Regular & Plus Size
BGSD Women's Kathy Waterproof Hooded Maxi Parka Coat - Regular & Plus Size
$149.99
walmart
Plus Size Hoodie Sweater for Women Plus Size Fuzzy Hooded Tops with Pockets Ladies Drawstring Hoodies Sweatshirt 1/4 Zipper Jumper Clothes Oversize XS-4XL
Plus Size Hoodie Sweater for Women Plus Size Fuzzy Hooded Tops with Pockets Ladies Drawstring Hoodies Sweatshirt 1/4 Zipper Jumper Clothes Oversize XS-4XL
$24.59
walmart
Plus Size Houndstooth One Button Blazer
Plus Size Houndstooth One Button Blazer
$41.65
($59.50
save 30%)
ashleystewart
Black Tape Plus Size Waffle-Knit Hoodie - Off White
Black Tape Plus Size Waffle-Knit Hoodie - Off White
$41.40
($69.00
save 40%)
macy's
Calvin Klein Plus Size Parker Twill Blazer - Black/black
Calvin Klein Plus Size Parker Twill Blazer - Black/black
$73.99
($149.00
save 50%)
macy's
City Chic Women's Plus Size Faux-Fur Fluff Coat (M/18W, Black)
City Chic Women's Plus Size Faux-Fur Fluff Coat (M/18W, Black)
$99.99
walmart
Calvin Klein Plus Size Embellished-Logo Zip-Up Hoodie - Blush
Calvin Klein Plus Size Embellished-Logo Zip-Up Hoodie - Blush
$89.50
macy's
Plus Size Women's Disney Sweatshirt Hoodie by Disney in Navy Happy Stitch (Size 14/16)
Plus Size Women's Disney Sweatshirt Hoodie by Disney in Navy Happy Stitch (Size 14/16)
$54.99
($69.90
save 21%)
womanwithin
Chaps Pink Multi Plus Size Tie Dye Hoodie
Chaps Pink Multi Plus Size Tie Dye Hoodie
$22.80
($76.00
save 70%)
belk
Advertisement
Women's Plus Size Knit Wrap Jacket - A New Day Black One Size
Women's Plus Size Knit Wrap Jacket - A New Day Black One Size
$28.00
target
Women's Plus 7-Pocket Travel Jacket by Koret, Light Pansy Purple 1X
Women's Plus 7-Pocket Travel Jacket by Koret, Light Pansy Purple 1X
$34.98
appleseeds
Aktudy Solid Color Hoodies Overcoat Irregular Button Coat Women Outwear (Grey 3XL)
Aktudy Solid Color Hoodies Overcoat Irregular Button Coat Women Outwear (Grey 3XL)
$26.79
walmart
Plus Size Belted Hi Low Duster Jean Jacket
Plus Size Belted Hi Low Duster Jean Jacket
$69.65
($99.50
save 30%)
ashleystewart
Women Jacket Teddy Coat Winter Women Windbreaker Floral Print Warm Outwear Hooded Pockets Vintage Coats Plus Size
Women Jacket Teddy Coat Winter Women Windbreaker Floral Print Warm Outwear Hooded Pockets Vintage Coats Plus Size
$31.65
walmart
BGSD Women's Quilted New Zealand Lambskin Leather Jacket (Regular & Plus Size)
BGSD Women's Quilted New Zealand Lambskin Leather Jacket (Regular & Plus Size)
$299.99
walmart
Women's Warm Hood Parka Wadded Jacket Plus Size
Women's Warm Hood Parka Wadded Jacket Plus Size
$47.40
walmart
Plus Size Women Winter Knitwear Baggy Front Open Cardigan Coat Long Chunky Knitted Oversized Sweater Jumper Outwear S-3XL
Plus Size Women Winter Knitwear Baggy Front Open Cardigan Coat Long Chunky Knitted Oversized Sweater Jumper Outwear S-3XL
$39.91
walmart
BGSD Women's Gem Color Block Wool Pea Coat (Regular & Plus Size)
BGSD Women's Gem Color Block Wool Pea Coat (Regular & Plus Size)
$248.00
walmart
BGSD Women's New Zealand Lambskin Leather Blazer Jacket (Regular & Plus Size)
BGSD Women's New Zealand Lambskin Leather Blazer Jacket (Regular & Plus Size)
$299.99
walmart
Plus Size Levi's Belted Faux Leather Jacket
Plus Size Levi's Belted Faux Leather Jacket
$79.99
ashleystewart
Plus Size Faux Leather Fur Trim Puffer Coat, GREEN, 26/28 - Ashley Stewart
Plus Size Faux Leather Fur Trim Puffer Coat, GREEN, 26/28 - Ashley Stewart
$69.65
($99.50
save 30%)
ashleystewart
Load More
Plus Size Jackets
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Real Simple
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.realsimple.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.