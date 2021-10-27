Skip to content
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
The 2021 Real Simple Home Is Here
and It's Full of Organizing and Design Ideas You'll Want to Steal
Read More
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
62 Fun Fall Activities to Do With Friends, Kids, or Solo
Consider this checklist of fall activities the ultimate way to make the most of autumn.
Read More
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
A Guide for How to Measure Your Ring Size at Home
There are three common ways you can measure your ring size right at home so you can finally get your ring measurement right, for good.
Read More
22 Healthy High-Protein Recipes (That Taste 10 Times Better Than a Shake or Snack Bar)
Here's How to Know the Right Temperature for Your Refrigerator (Because Yours Is Probably Set Wrong)
31 Addicting Shows on Netflix to Watch This October
7 Calming Yoga Stretches You Can Do From Your Bed
How to Ask Your Boss for a More Permanent or Flexible Work-From-Home Situation (Even After the Pandemic Ends)
How to Measure Your Bra Size at Home
A Guide to Glow-in-the-Dark Paint for the Most Lit Halloween Ever
Shop
womens fashion
clothing
Dresses
Midi
Midi Dresses
Share
Midi Dresses
Cowl-Neck Convertible Midi Slip Dress - Piper - M - Also in: XL, S, XS, L
featured
Cowl-Neck Convertible Midi Slip Dress - Piper - M - Also in: XL, S, XS, L
$153.00
($179.00
save 15%)
verishop
Shay Midi Dress - M - Also in: XS, L, S
featured
Shay Midi Dress - M - Also in: XS, L, S
$319.00
verishop
Club Monaco Rib Wool Midi Sweater Dress, Size Large in Black at Nordstrom
featured
Club Monaco Rib Wool Midi Sweater Dress, Size Large in Black at Nordstrom
$249.00
nordstrom
Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress, Size Large in Bright Fuchsia at Nordstrom
Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress, Size Large in Bright Fuchsia at Nordstrom
$198.00
nordstrom
Women High Waist Scalloped Lace Trim Midi Long Skirt Lined Solid Color Irregular Hem Pleated Double Layer Sheer Mesh Party Dress
Women High Waist Scalloped Lace Trim Midi Long Skirt Lined Solid Color Irregular Hem Pleated Double Layer Sheer Mesh Party Dress
$16.27
walmart
Free People Feeling Groovy Long Sleeve Midi Dress, Size Medium in Black at Nordstrom
Free People Feeling Groovy Long Sleeve Midi Dress, Size Medium in Black at Nordstrom
$168.00
nordstrom
Milly Lillianna Floral Print Satin Midi Dress, Size 6 in Black Multi at Nordstrom
Milly Lillianna Floral Print Satin Midi Dress, Size 6 in Black Multi at Nordstrom
$395.00
nordstrom
Maggy London Floral Wrap Front Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress, Size 8 in Tomato/Coral/Green #437 at Nordstrom
Maggy London Floral Wrap Front Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress, Size 8 in Tomato/Coral/Green #437 at Nordstrom
$34.50
($69.00
save 50%)
nordstrom
NSR Honore Metallic Thread Long Sleeve Midi Dress, Size Medium in Navy at Nordstrom
NSR Honore Metallic Thread Long Sleeve Midi Dress, Size Medium in Navy at Nordstrom
$98.00
nordstrom
Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress, Size Xx-Large in Bright Fuchsia at Nordstrom
Dress the Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress, Size Xx-Large in Bright Fuchsia at Nordstrom
$198.00
nordstrom
Julia Jordan Julie Jordan Drawstring Waist Long Sleeve Midi Dress, Size 12 in Black/Gold at Nordstrom
Julia Jordan Julie Jordan Drawstring Waist Long Sleeve Midi Dress, Size 12 in Black/Gold at Nordstrom
$129.00
nordstrom
Komarov Tiered Charmeuse Midi Dress with Jacket, Size Small in Night Shade at Nordstrom
Komarov Tiered Charmeuse Midi Dress with Jacket, Size Small in Night Shade at Nordstrom
$438.00
nordstrom
Dress the Population Vanessa Halter Body-Con Midi Dress, Size Medium in Garnet at Nordstrom
Dress the Population Vanessa Halter Body-Con Midi Dress, Size Medium in Garnet at Nordstrom
$168.00
nordstrom
Maggy London Floral Front Twist Long Sleeve Midi Dress, Size 2 in Navy/Rose at Nordstrom
Maggy London Floral Front Twist Long Sleeve Midi Dress, Size 2 in Navy/Rose at Nordstrom
$118.00
nordstrom
Women's ALEXIA ADMOR Crewneck Draped Midi Dress, Size: 2, Red Overfl
Women's ALEXIA ADMOR Crewneck Draped Midi Dress, Size: 2, Red Overfl
$245.00
kohl's
Lydiane Women's Casual Dresses PURPLE - Purple Crewneck Short-Sleeve Curved-Hem Pocket Midi Dress - Women
Lydiane Women's Casual Dresses PURPLE - Purple Crewneck Short-Sleeve Curved-Hem Pocket Midi Dress - Women
$16.99
($56.00
save 70%)
zulily
Cowl-Neck Convertible Midi Slip Dress - Piper - XL - Also in: XS, S, L, M
Cowl-Neck Convertible Midi Slip Dress - Piper - XL - Also in: XS, S, L, M
$153.00
($179.00
save 15%)
verishop
Nookie Lust One Shoulder Midi Dress in White. - size XS (also in M, S)
Nookie Lust One Shoulder Midi Dress in White. - size XS (also in M, S)
$209.00
revolve
Wren Midi Dress - XL - Also in: L, XS, M, S
Wren Midi Dress - XL - Also in: L, XS, M, S
$98.00
verishop
Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit Design Off The Shoulder Midi Fit & Flare Dress, 4 , Pink
Rabbit Rabbit Rabbit Design Off The Shoulder Midi Fit & Flare Dress, 4 , Pink
$33.29
($74.00
save 55%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Alicia Dress - Garnet - S - Also in: XXL, M, XS, XXS
Alicia Dress - Garnet - S - Also in: XXL, M, XS, XXS
$198.00
verishop
Dress the Population Women's Colette Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Sheath Dress, Blush Multi, S
Dress the Population Women's Colette Sleeveless Bodycon Midi Sheath Dress, Blush Multi, S
$192.62
amazon
Dress the Population Women's Yasmin Solid Sleeveless Peplum Tiered FIT & Flare MIDI Dress, Garnet, L
Dress the Population Women's Yasmin Solid Sleeveless Peplum Tiered FIT & Flare MIDI Dress, Garnet, L
$197.76
amazon
Everyday Wrap Midi Dress - 1X - Also in: 3X, 2X
Everyday Wrap Midi Dress - 1X - Also in: 3X, 2X
$54.95
verishop
Dress the Population Women's Helen Sleeveless Plunging Illusion Stretch Crepe Midi Dress, Blush, l
Dress the Population Women's Helen Sleeveless Plunging Illusion Stretch Crepe Midi Dress, Blush, l
$208.00
amazon
Women Sleeveless V Neck Wrap Boho Vintage Dress Summer Beach Sundress Ladies Holiday Travel Midi Dress With Belt
Women Sleeveless V Neck Wrap Boho Vintage Dress Summer Beach Sundress Ladies Holiday Travel Midi Dress With Belt
$22.69
walmart
Colisha Summer Casual Dresses Mom Daughter Matching Midi Tank Dresses Summer Hiking Beach Sleeveless Sundress
Colisha Summer Casual Dresses Mom Daughter Matching Midi Tank Dresses Summer Hiking Beach Sleeveless Sundress
$12.99
walmart
Dorothea Midi Dress - Orange - Clube Bossa Dresses
Dorothea Midi Dress - Orange - Clube Bossa Dresses
$353.00
lyst
Dress the Population Women's Lita Sleeveless Plunging Midi Sheath Dress w Bows, Rouge, XX-Small
Dress the Population Women's Lita Sleeveless Plunging Midi Sheath Dress w Bows, Rouge, XX-Small
$85.12
amazon
DUNDAS x REVOLVE Debbie Midi Dress in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS)
DUNDAS x REVOLVE Debbie Midi Dress in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS)
$298.00
revolve
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Dasha Asymmetrical Midi-Dress
Derek Lam 10 Crosby Dasha Asymmetrical Midi-Dress
$595.00
saksfifthavenue
Colisha Women T Shirt Dresses Summer Beach Printed Casual Pockets Dress Loose Swing Midi Dress for Lady
Colisha Women T Shirt Dresses Summer Beach Printed Casual Pockets Dress Loose Swing Midi Dress for Lady
$20.95
walmart
Danny & Nicole 3/4 Sleeve Colorblock Textured Midi Fit & Flare Dress, 4 , Red
Danny & Nicole 3/4 Sleeve Colorblock Textured Midi Fit & Flare Dress, 4 , Red
$54.99
($74.00
save 26%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
DL1961 Fire Island Midi Dress
DL1961 Fire Island Midi Dress
$125.30
($179.00
save 30%)
bloomingdale's
Cult Gaia Lola Smocked Tie Dress
Cult Gaia Lola Smocked Tie Dress
$143.19
($358.00
save 60%)
saksfifthavenue
Dress the Population Women's Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress, off off white, XL
Dress the Population Women's Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress, off off white, XL
$188.00
amazon
DKNY Womens Pink V Neck Midi Fit + Flare Formal Dress Size 2
DKNY Womens Pink V Neck Midi Fit + Flare Formal Dress Size 2
$14.99
walmart
Lola Smocked Tie Dress - White - Cult Gaia Dresses
Lola Smocked Tie Dress - White - Cult Gaia Dresses
$143.00
($358.00
save 60%)
lyst
Calvin Klein Women's Tulip Sleeve A-line Midi Dress, Indigo, 2
Calvin Klein Women's Tulip Sleeve A-line Midi Dress, Indigo, 2
$89.98
($134.00
save 33%)
amazon
Blooming Love silk midi dress
Blooming Love silk midi dress
$637.00
($910.00
save 30%)
mytheresaus ca
Floral-Embroidered Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Floral-Embroidered Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
$1,096.00
($3,490.00
save 67%)
neimanmarcus
Women's Red Fabric Bonnie Dress XS COLIEN
Women's Red Fabric Bonnie Dress XS COLIEN
$193.00
wolf&badgerus
Crave Fame by Almost Famous Womens Midi Dress Cutout Perforated - Black
Crave Fame by Almost Famous Womens Midi Dress Cutout Perforated - Black
$66.12
overstock
Agnes Gathered Twill Midi Dress - Natural - Cult Gaia Dresses
Agnes Gathered Twill Midi Dress - Natural - Cult Gaia Dresses
$560.00
lystmarketplace
Marled Metallic Ribbed-knit Midi Dress - Black - Carolina Herrera Dresses
Marled Metallic Ribbed-knit Midi Dress - Black - Carolina Herrera Dresses
$425.00
($1,090.00
save -42400%)
lystmarketplace
Soieblu Blush Lace Yoke & Mesh off the Shoulder Embroidery Bodycon Dress, Large
Soieblu Blush Lace Yoke & Mesh off the Shoulder Embroidery Bodycon Dress, Large
$121.99
walmart
Calvin Klein Womens Shift Dress Velvet Midi - Night
Calvin Klein Womens Shift Dress Velvet Midi - Night
$58.12
overstock
Women's Artisanal Pink Silk Round Short Sleeved -Blend Midi Dress With Dots Medium DALB
Women's Artisanal Pink Silk Round Short Sleeved -Blend Midi Dress With Dots Medium DALB
$234.00
($292.00
save 20%)
wolf&badgerus
Rhode Womens Lea Belted Midi Length Dress Yellow Ombre Size Small
Rhode Womens Lea Belted Midi Length Dress Yellow Ombre Size Small
$140.24
walmart
Maggy London Check Long Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, Size 12 in Brown/Black at Nordstrom
Maggy London Check Long Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, Size 12 in Brown/Black at Nordstrom
$158.00
nordstrom
Avamo Womens Dresses Floral Printed Ruffles Long Sleeves Summer A-Line Midi Dress Cocktail Party Elegant Swing Dresses Light Green M
Avamo Womens Dresses Floral Printed Ruffles Long Sleeves Summer A-Line Midi Dress Cocktail Party Elegant Swing Dresses Light Green M
$34.74
walmart
ALBA CONDE Midi dresses
ALBA CONDE Midi dresses
$238.00
($314.00
save 24%)
yoox
AFRM Women's Amina Mesh Midi Dress, Blanc Spiral tie dye, XS
AFRM Women's Amina Mesh Midi Dress, Blanc Spiral tie dye, XS
$61.14
($78.00
save 22%)
amazon
a.n.a Sleeveless Midi Slip Dress, Large , Black
a.n.a Sleeveless Midi Slip Dress, Large , Black
$27.99
($44.00
save 36%)
jcpenney
Avamo Womens Tank Tops V Neck T Shirt Dress Sleeveless Tunic Tops Floral Printed Sexy Sundress Size 2-14 Purple 5XL=US 16
Avamo Womens Tank Tops V Neck T Shirt Dress Sleeveless Tunic Tops Floral Printed Sexy Sundress Size 2-14 Purple 5XL=US 16
$20.84
walmart
Bohemian Style Polka Dot Print Midi Dress Summer High Waist Women V Neck Stalish Short Sleeve A-line Dress Holiday Party Dress Orange XL
Bohemian Style Polka Dot Print Midi Dress Summer High Waist Women V Neck Stalish Short Sleeve A-line Dress Holiday Party Dress Orange XL
$11.02
walmart
AZ Factory - Mybody One-shoulder Knitted Midi Dress - Black
AZ Factory - Mybody One-shoulder Knitted Midi Dress - Black
$1,330.00
net a porterlimited
Padma Puff Sleeve Midi Dress - S - Also in: M, L, XS
Padma Puff Sleeve Midi Dress - S - Also in: M, L, XS
$83.00
($138.00
save 40%)
verishop
Women's Blue Silk Bella Forget-Me-Not Dress Medium Aggi
Women's Blue Silk Bella Forget-Me-Not Dress Medium Aggi
$590.00
wolf&badgerus
Rosina Satin Midi Dress - Green - Acler Dresses
Rosina Satin Midi Dress - Green - Acler Dresses
$550.00
lyst
Midi Dresses
