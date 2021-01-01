From vetoquinol
Vetoquinol Zylkene Capsules Calming Supplement for Cats & Dogs, 14-count
Help keep your furry friend calm during stressful times with Vetoquinol Zylkene Behavior Support Capsules Small Dog & Cat Supplement 75 mg. The non-drowsy formula uses alpha-casozepine, a natural ingredient found in cow’s milk, to help balance the stress reactions of dogs and cats safely and with no tranquilizing or sedating effects. Milk-sourced alpha-casozepine is known to promote relaxation in babies, and it works in a similar way for your pet, giving him a sense of comfort and contentment to help him cope with stress or adapt to new situations. It’s perfect for most pet stressors like loud noises, visits to the vet or groomer, as well as unfamiliar people and places. Plus, it’s free of lactose and preservatives, making it ideal for sensitive tummies.