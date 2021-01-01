Zwilling Pro Small Whisk

A whisk is an essential cooking utensil in every kitchen. The small series whisk is the ideal kitchen gadget for anything that requires a particularly airy consistency. It is easy to handle thanks to the ergonomically designed, satin-finish stem. The curved handle end doesn't press into the palm of your hand, allowing you to effortlessly work longer. The whisk is made of low-maintenance stainless steel and boasts an unusual design. The wires are especially flexible and overlap to form a drop shape. This ensures improved results and the whisk even stands vertically. Not only that, the design is especially attractive and makes this whisk wonderfully decorative.