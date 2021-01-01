From zwilling j.a. henckels
Zwilling JA Henckels Spirit Non-Stick Frying Pan
ZWILLING Spirit 3-Ply gets you in the mood to cook. Thanks to a thick, aluminum core, these versatile pans are fast-heating and boast an even cooking surface. The exclusive, stay cool handles are designed for easy maneuvering with oven mitts and the dripless pouring rims help prevent kitchen spills. Features:Spirit collectionAluminum core conducts heat quickly and evenFinish: SilverFlared rim for clean and dripless pouringLarge, stay-cool loop handles designed for easy maneuvering and control while wearing oven mittsCompatible with gas, induction, ceran, halogen, and electric cooktopsProduct Type: Frying Pan Number of Pieces Included: 1Pieces Included: Pan(s)Color: Stainless SteelPrimary Material: Stainless SteelInternal Core Material(s): Bottom (Base) Material: AluminumNon Stick: YesNon Stick Type: Layers of Non Stick: Enameled: YesLayers of Enamel: Plys (Layers of Metal): 3-PlyPTFE Free: NoPFOA Free: NoLid(s) Included: NoLid Material: Stove Type Compatibility: Gas;Electric: Coil or Plate;Induction;Electric: Smooth TopOven Safe: YesMaximum Temperature: 500Product Care and Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeShape: RoundCountry of Origin: ChinaBright Color: NoLSB Investment Skus: BirchLaneSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Skillet / Fry Pan Diameter (in.) (Size: 12" Diameter): 12Skillet / Fry Pan Diameter (in.) (Size: 8" Diameter): 8Length (Including Handle) (Size: 8" Diameter): 12Length (Including Handle) (Size: 10" Diameter): 19Length (Including Handle) (Size: 12" Diameter): 21Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 8" Diameter, 10" Diameter, 12" Diameter): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 8" Diameter): 1.8Overall Product Weight (Size: 10" Diameter): 2.8Overall Product Weight (Size: 12" Diameter): 3.5Assembly:Warranty: Size: 8" Diameter