A well placed table lamp can instantly change the look of a living room or bedroom by adding interest, dimension and light. The chic, modern design of this set of two black glass table lamps will do just that. Place these two table lamps on an entryway console table, night stand or end table for a look that is bold, modern and elegant. The tall streamlined column shape is accentuated by a ribbed effect and black nickel accents, detailing that set these lamps apart. The deep black finish is ideal for adding depth to your space while bringing light to a reading chair or the bedside. Sold as a set of two. Features a 3 way bulb. Each lamp required one (1) 150 watt bulb, not included. Measures 16x16x26.5\" Decor Therapy Zuri 2-Piece Standard Lamp Set with White Shades | MP1060