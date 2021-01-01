Zuma Vintage Gray Adjustable Swivel Metal Barstool

Part of Zuma Collection from Armen Living|Metal frame construction|Matte black metal finish|Vintage gray faux leather upholstery|Swivel seat and footrest|Sturdy construction|Fabric Content: 100% Polyurethane|Quick Ship|.The Armen Living Contemporary Zuma adjustable barstool is creative and has a thoughtful design that is obvious from every angle. This modern swivel barstool is excellent for your home or high kitchen bar in your modern home. Its wide back and seat allows for long term seating. It has an understated black matted metal adjustable leg and foot rest for you to rest your feet. Available in Vintage Coffee and Vintage Gray Faux Leather upholstery.