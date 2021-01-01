From fila
Fila Zubby Long Sleeve Tee
Never stop exploring with the reliable comfort and casual look of the FILA Zubby Long Sleeve Tee! Long-sleeve T-shirt in a cotton-jersey fabrication with a standard fit for easy comfort. Crew neckline. Ribbed hemline and cuffs. Logo print at left chest and along sleeves. 100% jersey cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry low. Measurements: â¢ Length: 29 in. Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Imported.