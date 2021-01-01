DUKAP Zonix 26" Lightweight Hardside Spinner Luggage

Advertisement
FeaturesLightweight PC/ABS engineered material with micro diamond finish. The hard-flex construction offers maximum strength, durability and a water/scratch resistant finish.Suitcase expands 2'' for additional extra space4 dual spinner 360° silent wheels for effortless mobilityFull interior fabric lining with zippered compartment on one side and snap-on straps on the opposite side for easy packing Top and side ergonomic GEL handles for comfortable and easy lifting4 side studs that allows the luggage to stand upright Push Button Locking internal retractable trolley systemSmooth gliding oversized zippers SizeWeight (Pounds)Dimensions (WxDxH)26'' Inch8.15 lbs17.32 x 10.63 x 25.2* Luggage dimensions don't include the wheels, add 2'' to the height to determine the overall height*