Golden Lighting’s Zoey Collection is proof that simple can be beautiful. This elegantly utilitarian series has the chic versatility to enhance the style of a variety of spaces. The smooth lines of this minimalist design pair well with transitional to modern dé£¯rs. The cleanness of the contemporary look gives the fixtures a slightly industrial feel. Zoey is offered in two sizes with three smooth finish options; Matte Black, Olympic Gold, and Pewter. The shades are available in three matte finishes; Matte Black, Matte Gray, and Matte White. The color of the shade’s interior consistently matches the shade’s exterior finish. The silhouette of the metal shade is a modern update to the classic dome shape. This small pendant can be hung alone or arrayed in a group. Golden Lighting Zoey Pewter Modern/Contemporary Dome Mini Pendant Light | 6956-S PW-BLK