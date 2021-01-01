From saint laurent
Saint Laurent Zoe Pumps in Pink
Advertisement
Saint Laurent Zoe Pumps in Pink Printed canvas upper with leather sole. Made in Italy. Approx 100mm/ 4 inch heel. Pointed toe. SLAU-WZ773. 649474 2OW00. About the designer: SAINT LAURENT has been influencing and revolutionizing the fashion industry since the debut of its iconic ‘Rive Gauche’ collection in 1966 - the couture house was the first to create a ready-to-wear capsule. The sleek, precisely tailored staples, like the signature biker jackets, transcend seasons and trends. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues to honor the label’s illustrious reputation by reintroducing cult styles, including the ‘Lou’ handbag and ‘Tribute’ sandals.