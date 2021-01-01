Zodiac Star Cosmos Constellations Goods Zodiac Cosmo Cute Star Constellations Pattern Pink and Gold Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

A super cute minimalistic design that is very stylish. Beautiful patterned design of your favorite zodiac signs patterned on your phone to see everyday with this sleek gold and rose pink look. This unique pattern has all the signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisce. Perfect for any holiday or birthday or special occasion gift for her or him. Great for all ages and anyone. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only